Gasly and McLaren pair to get power unit penalties

Three drivers are set to receive grid penalties for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix for exceeding the maximum allocation of power unit parts.

Both McLaren drivers will take penalties. Stoffel Vandoorne will use an entire new power unit this weekend and receive a 35-place penalty. Fernando Alonso is set to take a 20-place penalty.

Pierre Gasly will only have a five-place drop as his team has fitted the fifth different control electrics to the power unit he is using, having joined the team at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

This article will be updated.

2017 Mexican Grand Prix