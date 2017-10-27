Kevin Magnussen will under a check by the medical delegate to assess his condition before final practice, the FIA has confirmed.

The Haas driver has been given permission not to take part in today’s driver briefing.

“The stewards, have received a request from Haas F1 Team to excuse the driver of car 20, Kevin Magnussen from the driver’s briefing today due to an ongoing medical condition,” the FIA announced.

“The stewards give permission for the driver to be excused from the briefing and understand that the FIA medical delegate will assess the condition of the driver in advance of P3 tomorrow.”

A Haas spokesperson said Magnussen was “simply under the weather” and will “get some rest at hotel to be ready for tomorrow”.

Magnussen drove in both of today’s practice sessions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Antonio Giovinazzi drove Romain Grosjean’s car in first practice.

The team also received a €1,000 fine after Magnussen was found to have broke the speed limit during the second session.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said it had been a “tough” day’s running for the team.

2017 Mexican Grand Prix