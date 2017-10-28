|Row 1
|1. Sebastian Vettel 1’16.488
Ferrari
|2. Max Verstappen 1’16.574
Red Bull
|Row 2
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1’16.934
Mercedes
|4. Valtteri Bottas 1’16.958
Mercedes
|Row 3
|5. Kimi Raikkonen 1’17.238
Ferrari
|6. Esteban Ocon 1’17.437
Force India
|Row 4
|7. Daniel Ricciardo 1’17.447
Red Bull
|8. Nico Hulkenberg 1’17.466
Renault
|Row 5
|9. Carlos Sainz Jnr 1’17.794
Renault
|10. Sergio Perez 1’17.807
Force India
|Row 6
|11. Felipe Massa 1’18.099
Williams
|12. Lance Stroll 1’19.159
Williams
|Row 7
|13. Brendon Hartley No time
Toro Rosso
|14. Marcus Ericsson 1’19.176
Sauber
|Row 8
|15. Pascal Wehrlein 1’19.333
Sauber
|16. Kevin Magnussen 1’19.443
Haas
|Row 9
|17. Romain Grosjean 1’19.473
Haas
|18. Fernando Alonso* No time
McLaren
|Row 10
|19. Stoffel Vandoorne* No time
McLaren
|20. Pierre Gasly** No time
Toro Rosso
*Grid penalty for power unit component change
**Did not set a time in Q1, requires stewards dispensation to start
2017 Mexican Grand Prix
- Alonso: McLaren have best handling car this weekend
- Hartley happy with progress despite turbo trouble
- Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues
- Vettel: Turn Six error almost cost pole
- Verstappen keeps second as stewards take no action over Bottas incident
12 comments on “2017 Mexican Grand Prix grid”
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
28th October 2017, 20:07
Wow. Heart in my mouth. That was so tight, so good. Shame for Verstappen, really thought he had that, but Vettel, can’t but stand in amazement.
FlatSix (@flatsix)
28th October 2017, 20:08
Best qualifying session of the year then, hope the races turns out to be the same between these three. Absolute a head above the rest.
I’m afraid Verstappen will get a penalty for his impeding, though I hope not. We need him at the front.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
28th October 2017, 20:43
Monza was slightly better IMO,but definetely one of the top 3 qualy of the season with the grid being,finally,pretty close to each other
RetardedF1sh (@retardedf1sh)
28th October 2017, 20:46
@flatsix Which three are you refering to? Seb and Max two were way ahead of Hamilton, and Bottas was just 0,024 down on him.
Biggsy
28th October 2017, 20:10
This time, I have to say, I think Verstappen is due a penalty for that brainfade with Bottas. That definitely affected him.
jsw11984 (@jarred-walmsley)
28th October 2017, 20:31
Mate, Verstappen was off the racing line, absolutely no fault on him whatsoever
Baron
28th October 2017, 20:11
Hamilton once again proving he’s so far ahead on anyone on the grid by outqualifying Bottas by 0.02 seconds. What a legend.
Damon85
29th October 2017, 1:06
Beating a qualifying master like Bottas is no easy feat, Hamilton showing who’s the GOAT yet again……
BasCB (@bascb)
28th October 2017, 20:11
Loved that Q3, Hamilton looking good then blowing it, Max being super fast, then Vettel doing what he does so well in the end to start in the best place for the championship.
Also great to see Hulk get back ahead of Sainz to keep that battle going and Ocon nailing his lap to claim P6 in front of Ricciardo.
And in Q1 we had the McLarens really showing off the chassis. Great session.
digitalrurouni
28th October 2017, 20:14
Holy crap this bodes so well for the race tomorrow! Though I think Hamilton will probably be playing it safe and will just defend his podium place tomorrow so it might as well be a Vettel vs Verstappen race.
Blazzz
28th October 2017, 20:20
Blistering lap by Vettel for pole. Congrats to him.
Vettel vs VERS on the run up to turn one…. Should be fireworks.
I think that pole position was there for Max today. Great to see BOT not too far behind too.
#Championshipontheline.
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
28th October 2017, 20:52
Brendon Hartley 13° in a Toro Rosso, in his second race. Not bad!