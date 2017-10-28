In the round-up: Maurizio Arrivabene says Ferrari’s performance this year caught people by surprise.
Arrivabene says Ferrari have learnt lessons from faltering world championship bids (Sky)
"The guys are very united, they are exchanging information and are very focused. No one was expecting the performance that we had this year."
Steiner clarifies 'shut up' message to Grosjean during US GP (ESPN)
"It was me, yeah. I was like we had to put a stop on it. We understand it, and there's a point and I just want to give him the message: 'enough!'. If we need to come in, we come in, but we don't need to come in arguing."
Sauber decides against taking non-listed Ferrari parts (Motorsport)
"I am not fully convinced that the future of Sauber is to become a Ferrari B-car. We have to develop our own project."
Sainz denies 'cleaning up' image for Renault (F1i)
"The fact is that negotiations about which cap I will wear - Renault or Red Bull - are still going on. So I think when you wear a cap, you can spend less time in front of the mirror."
Hamilton is difficult for team-mates to love: Ex-mechanic reveals why (The Express)
"Once he came into the sport, it didn’t take him very long to start playing the game of an F1 driver. That meant, particularly with a team-mate like Fernando, playing the PR and press game and using the media in certain ways."
Hamilton vs Vettel: Button’s view (Motorsport magazine)
"Five years ago I would have said that Sebastian (Vettel) was the stronger character. When I was Lewis (Hamilton's) team mate he was unbelievably quick, but mentally... You wouldn’t purposely try to hurt him, but it would just happen and he would crack."
Testing 2018 parts disrupted Verstappen's day (Autosport)
"We tried out some development parts for 2018 and then changed the set-up, so you lose a bit of momentum there already."
Watch our film with Jason Barlow and Rob Wilson (GQ)
"More than half the current F1 grid have sat (and still sit) alongside this dude – who’ll suck on yet another crafty cigarette as he rearranges cones on the track – and discovered slivers of time in places even the best probably wouldn’t think to look."
Classic McLaren: Jo Ramirez on Prost and Senna (McLaren via YouTube)
Your #USGP Driver of the Weekend was Max Verstappen – that's his third poll win this year: https://t.co/mPJc4MLci6 #F1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) October 27, 2017
The 2017 #USGP received an average rating of 7.7 out of ten:https://t.co/Nxv8HRuAY5#F1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) October 27, 2017
It's probably a good thing for Kvyat that his Red Bull #F1 rollercoaster ride is finally over. Not sure he ever recovered from 2016 demotion
— Glenn Freeman (@glenn_autosport) October 27, 2017
Franz Tost wouldn’t be drawn on the details of negotiations with Chip Ganassi to release Brendon Hartley. Merely confirmed they were “long.”
— Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) October 27, 2017
Just spoke to Steiner who clarified his Newgarden comments. Says days of Villeneuve / Montoya style switch to F1 are over due to restrictive testing rules. Even a champ would need a year out to test, do FP1s like any rookie. Shame.
— Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) October 27, 2017
The @FIA's extraction test plays a key role in ensuring driver safety. Go behind the scenes to watch how it's done. #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/3iEHv0Fbep
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 27, 2017
Updated power unit components table.
Alonso, Vandoorne and Gasly get penalties: https://t.co/Ml0W5w7NtV #F1 #MexicoGP #MexicanGP pic.twitter.com/G3XoDMV1nd
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) October 27, 2017
Further to what I said during the FIA press conference earlier today, I would once again apologise for the language that I used following the US Grand Prix. My comments were made in the heat of the moment, I know that the words I used were inappropriate and they were not directed at any one person. I certainly did not mean to cause any offence and I hope we can move on and enjoy this race weekend. #keeppushing #MexicoGP 🇲🇽
Comment of the day
@Fixy is impressed by the driving manners demonstrated by Valtteri Bottas:
The US GP taught me that Bottas is the most correct driver of all. He never closed the door on an approaching driver, never squeezed someone to the outside of the track while making a move. He chose a line and stuck to it, where the only assurance of an overtake was taking the better line.
Ricciardo for example clearly pushed Bottas out at turn one when there was no need to, the circuit is two thousand metres wide and Ricciardo pointed his car towards the outside kerb. I was happy when Bottas kept the position despite running wide.
What Raikkonen is said to to have done to Verstappen, squeezing him towards the inside, is something else Bottas didn’t do. I may be forgetting something from previous races but I’ve warmed a bit more to Bottas since Austin.
@Fixy
33 comments on "No one expected Ferrari's 2017 success – Arrivabene"
Steve K
28th October 2017, 1:17
Every driver in F1 raced somewhere else before. Why not IndyCar? If Haas wants to stay irrelovant in the states, keep doing what they are doing. If you want to matter in the states, get Newgarden, Rahal, and/or Kyle Busch on the phone and in the car.
René (@rvg013)
28th October 2017, 10:21
Kyle Busch Hahaha
George O'Donnell (@georgeod)
28th October 2017, 11:05
@rvg013 One of the most talented racing drivers of his generation! The number of race wins he has at his age is astounding. In my opinion he’ll go down as one of the best NASCAR drivers in history, and if he tried his hand at other categories then I think he has the talent to be successful. I can envisage him dabbing his hand into the odd race here or there, but given his high salary, job security, and the low number of off weekends he has, I can’t see it happening in the way I would like!
George O'Donnell (@georgeod)
28th October 2017, 11:00
I saw quite a nice tweet about this from Will Buxton so I can’t take the credit (even though I will correct his tweet). The reason is simple:
Mercedes are in F1 to sell road cars.
Ferrari sell road cars to race in F1.
Haas are in F1 to promote Gene Haas’ international automation business.
Having an American driver in F1 for Haas would not help promote the automation business. It’s not in the business model. It’s the same reasoning that neither of the race drivers for Mercedes is German and neither of the race drivers for Ferrari is Italian.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
28th October 2017, 4:59
Button doesn’t half talk some crap sometimes, and seems to believe his own hype. If Lewis racing against him and Rosberg has made him a more confident driver, then it must have made both of them more insecure.
And this issue of Lewis’s mental fragility that keeps coming up as a rod to beat him needs to be analyzed a bit more. In Lewis worst year (due to mental fragiliity), he still trounced Button on poles and equaled him on race wins.
If a mentally cracked teammate can do that, and beat you everywhere else (even in your so called forte of wet/ mixed conditions), it doesn’t say very much for your own abilities…..does it??
As for Rosberg, it took Lewis having 6 engine issues, starting from dead last twice, a DNF, and reliability worse than Alonso’s that season for him to win the WDC by a mere 5 points.
Point is, even with Lewis at his worst, neither of these drivers were a match for him over a season. And at his best, he once lapped Button in a race (where Button had no issues), and once finished ahead of Rosberg (despite starting 20 positions behind him).
Mashiat (@mashiat)
28th October 2017, 8:10
What? He started from the back once in 2016, only had a failure once during a race, and 2 during qualifying. Reliability worse than Alonso? Recheck your stats.
Patrickl (@patrickl)
28th October 2017, 11:12
@mashiat, The quoted stats are correct.
Hamilton started from the back in China and Spa. The reason he started from the back in Spa was because he had so many engine issues that he had to replace a heap of parts. So no, he didn’t just have 3 engine issues. The engine issues he had in qualifying also meant he had to start from P10 twice as well.
In comparison to all that, Rosberg had one gearbox change and he got punted off by Vettel once. Well and a DNF because he rammed into Hamilton in Spain of course, but that was his own doing and he took Hamilton out at the same time.
Hamilton completely annihilated Rosberg in 2016. Even more so than in 2015. Still, with all the extra technical issues on Hamilton’s side and the Mercedes being fast enough to let Rosberg usually take at least P2, there wasn’t enough in it in the points to overcome all that. Or at least not that last DNF swaying 28 more points in the direction of Rosberg.
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
28th October 2017, 11:33
@patrickl just to add a note about Rosberg’s ‘misfortunes’ that season. In Malaysia, had Rosberg not been punted off by Vettel and had Hamilton not suffered an engine failure (i.e. had misfortune not befallen either) then Rosberg would have finished 2nd.
But Hamilton’s engine blew and Rosberg was punted off, so Rosberg’s great misfortune was that he could only finish 2nd.
So much for Rosberg’s misfortune!
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
28th October 2017, 11:50
@Mashiat (@mashiat)
I did, and though others have confirmed it, here they are again. Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton the ONLY driver that is expected to have a perfect season in order to beat a teammate or win the WDC.
– An ERS failure at the start of qualifying in China, relegating him to 22nd on the grid. He finished seventh.
– An ERS failure during Q3 in Russia, restricting the Mercedes driver to 10th on the grid. He finished second.
– An engine mode issue during the European GP. He finished fifth having started in 10th.
– Used all 5 of his season engine allocation by the mid way point Race 12 Spa, forcing him to start from 22nd on the grid, finished 3rd
– An engine blow-out in Malaysia which cost him 25 points since he was 22seconds ahead of the Red bull in 2nd
At the end of the season the engine usage statistics were:
Hamilton: ICE: 6 TC: 8 MGU-H: 8 MGU-K: 6 ES: 5 CE: 5
Rosberg: ICE: 5 TC: 5 MGU-H: 5 MGU-K: 5 ES: 4 CE: 4
Source: f1technical (.) net
schudha
28th October 2017, 8:31
It’s likely Jenson and Nico converged on the same tactics of trying to crack Lewis’s frame of mind to beat him on track, which is also standard procedure in F1. I believe Ron when he said Lewis had his part to play in the Alonso mind games, but I always thought that Lewis was a bit naiive when he went up against Jenson and Nico as they were potentially mates to him as well as teammates.
Either way Lewis performed well whilst going up against them and vice versa, even though most think these are Lewis’s worst years. Lewis was quoted last year as saying he ‘has no friends in formula 1’, so has likely learnt to protect his mindset in the heat of battle which means he’s going to be way above performing ‘well’ if similar circumstances arise. Ricciardo would be a good teammate to test that :)).
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
28th October 2017, 8:45
@kbdavies good comment. When drivers rate the strengths and weaknesses of others usually their real interest is to paint themselves in a better light. Button was a very fine driver, but in two-car finishes his record against Hamilton is 13 races to 24, that’s an absolute hammering. By contrast, Button’s score against Alonso is 10 races to 11.
JettC
28th October 2017, 9:15
I’m a Hamilton fan and see nothing wrong with that article. He isn’t delving into his own stats against Lewis he is saying if and when a teammate managed to get ahead, it messed with his head in the past. Now he just knows he is the best despite an off weekend like Russia and Monaco this year.
The old Lewis would maybe not have given back the place in Hungary but his faith in himself is unshakeable now and he knows he is the best. He knew he could dominate weak minded Vettel despite no evidence that Ferrari would fall over themselves in the proceeding races.
Lewis is now the full package and that is why he is getting respect from old rivals and peers alike. He has ascended to a level of greatness that cannot be denied.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
28th October 2017, 5:09
Don’t agree with cotd, Ricciardo didn’t want to push Bottas like he did and Bottas completely floored it off track, besides Bottas has clumsy crashed twice this season. I actually think Kimi is the most sensible racer on the grid, he’s not ruthless and that hurts him.
COTA should have gotten more than 7.7.
Button is the reason why Ham isn’t the undisputed the best driver of the decade. Not that Button is, but Hamilton wasn’t as strong as the best driver of the decade.
JettC
28th October 2017, 9:20
Button beat Lewis on points in a season where Lewis lost a cumulative 120 points through reliability, twice retiring from the lead of a grand prix.
Danny Ric beat Seb on merit and he left the team because he knows he needs a weak teammate to flatter him. Now he’s holding back Ferrari’s chances in the WDC by insisting they keep re-signing an ageing, slow, useless Kimi what a great team player Seb is.
If those are the two candidates for driver of the decade, Lewis wins hands down.
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
28th October 2017, 15:20
@peartree This might be the first time i agree with you! Kimi often seems to just keep out of the messy bits too much–like he often seems to lose out in the opening laps simply because he is the one who ducks out and subsequently ends up out of position– he then refrains from doing hairy, over the track limits overtakes where bits go flying and with this style he just can’t compete with the Vettels, Hamiltons and Verstappens anymore. And yes, i realise that his pace in clean air also hasn’t been the best for some time, but still. And of course, when ever he is in a position to not lose out, he gets involved in a multi-car shananigan, usually with verstappen and/or vettel, and his race is ruined once again. (See Spa 16, china 16, Singapore 17, Spain 17, …..). And here i thought i had suffered enough during those painful McLaren years.
George (@george)
28th October 2017, 15:22
@peartree
Except when it comes to Bottas.
bukester (@bukester)
28th October 2017, 6:24
Hamilton’s mentor is Justin Bieber so what do you expect?
G
28th October 2017, 7:17
Pure muppetry!
Blazzz
28th October 2017, 8:29
BS.
Aa
28th October 2017, 7:58
Ferrari have had a great improvement from last year. It’s seems just as they wanted to find that extra performance to compete with Mercedes they fell short. But getting rid of key personal, only for them to go to Mercedes (Costa, Allison) would not be smart. Hopefully Vettel can go one better next year or Danny, Max, Fernando etc can stop Lewis and Mercedes cruising to another title.
Patrickl (@patrickl)
28th October 2017, 11:16
Did they though? It looked more like Mercedes failed to improve enough. Plus their car was/is a setup nightmare.
After Ferrari had to ditch their oil burning system (Baku) and Mercedes got a better grip on how their car works in relation to the tyres, Mercedes has improved and Ferrari dropped back a little.
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
28th October 2017, 12:47
Ferrari didn’t get rid of Allison. Allison’s wife sudden death days before the 2016 Australian GP made it impossible for him to work outside of the UK in order to take care of his 3 children. Ferrari did treat Allison very well during his tragedy and gave him and extended holiday, however the stroke which broker the camel’s back was when Allison was asked to join the team during the British GP weekend and he refused. Marchionne decided to let him go simply because it was counterproductive to retain him against his will.
As for Costa, I don’t have to repeat the same post countless times… He failed as a technical director and was fired for that reason. He was hired by Mercedes as a head of chassis development… two different roles….
@patrickl
Ferrari didn’t drop back in terms of car development (raw speed), in Singapore Seb was 1st, In Malaysia Vettel set the fastest lap of the race (track record) and made a blistering stint of 18 laps on 1:34 something even Hamilton couldn’t manage,In Japan Vettel was in the first raw. Reliability is part of this sport, I’m not saying Vettel wasn’t lucky…But in terms of car development Ferrari didn’t drop this season compared to the competition unless you have problems looking into the statistics.
This season has been about Mercedes/Ferrari being strong depending on how their cars adapted to the different circuits layouts and this is due to the difference in the design :
Mercedes : Long wheelbase + less drag + more power
Ferrari : Short wheelbase + high downforce + more drag and less power
The thing is before making such assumption you need to thoroughly look into data, btw expect Ferrari to be strong again in Brazil/Abu Dhabi
John H (@john-h)
28th October 2017, 8:16
Now do that extraction test again with a halo on. Seriously, are we sure this has been thought through properly? I know it has been done in controlled conditions, but this halo is absolutely going to get in the way… that’s exactly what it’s designed for after all.
Personally I would still like to see a solution with no hoops around the side, but apparently there is no design at all that meets this criteria. And I do not believe Alonso would have been able to escape in 2014, despite what some have said. I have big worries about halo.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
28th October 2017, 12:58
@john-h They have run multiple extraction test’s with the Halo both away from the track & at the track with race drivers. The Halo trialed on cars during race weekends in it’s current form add’s 3-4 additional seconds for a driver to get out, However the version that will be on the cars next year will be more integral to the overall car design so drivers will be able to pull themselves up/out using it which will reduce that by 1-2 seconds.
As to situations like Alonso’s in Melbourne, They were surprised to find that the Halo actually helped the driver get out in that case as it prevented the car from rolling over as far as it would without it. Currently when the car is upside down/on its side it’s resting on the roll bar, With the Halo on the car rest’s on the Halo which actually leaves a bit of extra room for a driver to get out.
They showed some of the extraction test’s in the video they released not too long ago.
https://youtu.be/AYkGjUHstKY?t=18m24s
They have been testing various concept’s of the Halo for several years, The FIA have performed every crash/impact test, Every extraction scenario dozens of times over those years both with there own personnel & race drivers in F1 & other categories. They have also worked with medical teams to ensure safety isn’t compromised as far as access or extraction goes & have worked to come up with new procedures to pull drivers out quickly (As seen in the video linked above) & give safety crews new tools to remove the Halo quickly if necessary.
I have concerns about the looks of the things but based on everything i’ve heard from people in/around F1 as well as elsewhere actually I have no concerns about the Halo creating additional safety issues.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
28th October 2017, 8:27
COTD just explains why Bottas is a push over and not on the level of those other guys. I do like him though and hope he regroups for a decent second season.
Osvaldas31 (@osvaldas31)
28th October 2017, 9:55
Regarding COTD – everybody has their own cup of tea. Valteri Bottas is a fair and quick driver, but this is what separates quick drivers, who are race winners, from the greatest drivers like Hamilton, Vettel, Verstapen, Ricciardo or Alonso. Every one of these drivers are WDC material (I expect Ricciardo and Verstapen to be champions in the future and would be surprised if they retired without having at least one title). The greatest drivers aren’t afraid to get dirty sometimes, when they need to. Because sometimes you can win those 2 or 5 points, that are so crucial in the championship standings. Also, they establish themselves among other drivers warning them – don’t mess with me, because I won’t yield and will win at any cost. I was regarding Rosberg in the same way, but he made his own conclusions – after being pushed by Lewis several times (fair and square), he wanted to establish himeslf against Lewis and show him, that he’d rather risk colliding than yielding to his teammate. And that’s why he became champion (don’t repeat your reliability nonsense, there are no ifs and buts) – he got dirty and he learned how to do it in more subtle manner. And that’s why I think Bottas will never become champion, unless he makes his own conclusions. He is just Coulthard of these days, though he has some job to even match Coulthard. There’s no gentlemen in the F1 history chapter about the greats.
Patrickl (@patrickl)
28th October 2017, 11:24
@osvaldas31 It’s not reliability bs. Someone calculated that Hamilon lost 100points because of that. Even just that 28 points for the DNF in Malaysia is enough.
It’s also bs that Rosberg changed his way. Look at the start of Canada 2014. Who pushed who off track?
Rosberg always did this when he had the chance. He just didn’t have it that often before. Rosberg was more likely to choke and fly off track when he got pressured and Hamilton was past. So he couldn’t assert himself as the guy hard to pass since he was in the grass trying to get back on the black stuff.
The only thing which changed was that Rosberg started pushing people off when he didn’t have the right to do so. So he started getting penalties for that (Hockenheim, Austria) You have got to be kidding me that you think that dumb behavior was what gifted him the WDC.
Rosberg was just as far behind compared to Hamilton as in the seasons before. Hamilton’s technical issues were just slightly more severe than before.
W (@vishnusxdx)
28th October 2017, 11:51
Canada 2014? I can clearly recall an earlier example. Rosberg showed in Bahrein 2012 that he could be ruthless by pushing Fernando off the track. A feat he would retry in 2014 vs Hamilton as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_sMZG0MLcc
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
28th October 2017, 11:53
Well said. Rosberg won the championship. But to claim he did so because he was better than Lewis that season, or even his own previous form is pure lunacy.
Martijn (@mayrton)
28th October 2017, 12:19
“No one expected Ferrari’s 2017 success” – Arrivabene. Sorry, have we been watching the same season?
Selbbin (@selbbin)
28th October 2017, 12:54
Obviously he means before the season started. You don’t ‘expect’ something when it has already happened.
David BR (@david-br)
28th October 2017, 14:36
Though everyone expects the Ferrari Inquisition.
Barry the Cat
28th October 2017, 13:12
*Sigh* They’re all great drivers with different strengths and weaknesses which sometimes show themselves, and there are a million possible causes of which we will never know the details why one driver might outperform another in one team, in one season. There is no universal ranking system for talent. Any claim that “my favourite driver is better than yours because [insert deliberately false reasoning here]” serves no purpose other than to invite ridicule.