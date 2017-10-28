Further to what I said during the FIA press conference earlier today, I would once again apologise for the language that I used following the US Grand Prix. My comments were made in the heat of the moment, I know that the words I used were inappropriate and they were not directed at any one person. I certainly did not mean to cause any offence and I hope we can move on and enjoy this race weekend. #keeppushing #MexicoGP 🇲🇽

