Hamilton pins race win hopes on start

Lewis Hamilton believes the start of tomorrow’s Mexican Grand Prix will be his ‘only place’ to try and get in front of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

The championship leader – who could claim a fourth world title in tomorrow’s race – says he will have limited chances to challenge for the victory if he is unable to pass the two cars ahead of him at the start.

“Generally that’s the only place you can do it,” says Hamilton.

“It’s an easy one-stop strategy here. You can’t overtake. You need a 1.4s delta, I think it is, to the car in front to overtake, so it’s going to be a train. But if you get a good start, or if I’m able to be close enough at a pitstop, maybe? Who knows? We’ll see.”

Hamilton will line up third on the grid after struggling to keep pace with Verstappen and Vettel ahead throughout qualifying.

“I gave it everything I could,” says Hamilton. “It just wasn’t the cleanest of sessions and they were quicker. The car balance was fine, we just needed more.”

2017 Mexican Grand Prix