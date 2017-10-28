Lewis Hamilton believes the start of tomorrow’s Mexican Grand Prix will be his ‘only place’ to try and get in front of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
The championship leader – who could claim a fourth world title in tomorrow’s race – says he will have limited chances to challenge for the victory if he is unable to pass the two cars ahead of him at the start.
“Generally that’s the only place you can do it,” says Hamilton.
“It’s an easy one-stop strategy here. You can’t overtake. You need a 1.4s delta, I think it is, to the car in front to overtake, so it’s going to be a train. But if you get a good start, or if I’m able to be close enough at a pitstop, maybe? Who knows? We’ll see.”
Hamilton will line up third on the grid after struggling to keep pace with Verstappen and Vettel ahead throughout qualifying.
“I gave it everything I could,” says Hamilton. “It just wasn’t the cleanest of sessions and they were quicker. The car balance was fine, we just needed more.”
2017 Mexican Grand Prix
- Alonso: McLaren have best handling car this weekend
- Hartley happy with progress despite turbo trouble
- Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues
- Vettel: Turn Six error almost cost pole
- Verstappen keeps second as stewards take no action over Bottas incident
8 comments on “Hamilton pins race win hopes on start”
Jere (@jerejj)
28th October 2017, 21:31
Turn 1 on the opening lap will be interesting with Seb and Max on the front row.
Seann
28th October 2017, 22:14
I thought that same thing when I saw the front row…As long as Lewis keeps clear of any debris from the action in front of him.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
28th October 2017, 21:33
I am waiting to see that Mercedes engine OP again. Last race, it was clearly evident that the engine was OP. Baku was another clear example of it being OP.
John
28th October 2017, 21:45
How many millions is spent each year on these race cars that the championship leader has just admitted cant actually race.
What a joke!!
James (@jimbo0070)
28th October 2017, 23:08
OP?
F1 in Figures (@f1infigures)
28th October 2017, 23:31
This pretty much shows how badly this track is designed. Even with a very long straight and DRS drivers still can’t overtake. Apparently the stadium section is to blame, because it’s too twisty for cars to follow each other closely. However, at the start, it will be a drag race to that incredibly narrow first corner, so that will be great fun.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
29th October 2017, 1:39
inb4 Vettel attempts a Singapore-style squeeze on Verstappen
f12007v (@f1fan-2000)
29th October 2017, 2:24
Which car is actually faster this race? Is it Ferrari then red bull then mercedes or mercedes then ferrari then red bull