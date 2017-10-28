Make your 2017 Mexican Grand Prix predictions

There wasn’t much in it between the top three teams in practice on Friday.

Will Lewis Hamilton take his fourth world championship with a win? Could one of the Ferrari or Red Bull drivers spoil his coronation?

Or might we see an even bigger shock? It’s time to make your Mexican Grand Prix predictions.

There are prizes to win every race weekend and at the end of the season for the top scorers. The F1 Fanatic Predictions Championship is free to enter. You will need an F1 Fanatic account to place so sign up here if you haven’t got one.

Enter your predictions for each race using the form below, and scroll down for more information on the prizes and the rules.

Make your predictions

You must be logged in Entry for F1 Fanatic Predictions Championship 2017 Clock Error - Read the FAQ more more information Race: Mexico Brazil Abu Dhabi Pole Time Pole

First place - Genuine Force India rear wing endplate worth £525 Supplied by Memento Exclusives Supplied by Memento Exclusives The top-scoring player in the 2017 championship will win a very special prize courtesy of Memento Exclusives: this genuine rear wing endplate from a Force India Formula One car. This race-used part saw action during the 2015 season which at the time was the team's most successful campaign. Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg took them to fifth in the constructors' championship. The black end plate features intricate aerodynamic detailing which is typical of modern high-performance single-seaters. Worth £525, it retains its original branding and comes in a 94cm by 74cm frame. The Memento design team uses only the best materials to create beautiful sports memorabilia, which will be admired for generations to come. Authenticity of memorabilia is of absolute importance. For this reason, Memento Exclusives works directly with the teams to guarantee the heritage of every item. Buy more exclusive F1 merchandise from Memento Exclusives Second place prize - F1 2017 PC gaming set Supplied by Fanatec and Codemasters Supplied by Fanatec and Codemasters The second-place winner in the overall championship will win a top-quality PC steering wheel and pedals set from Fanatec plus the latest official Formula One game to play with it. The Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel Formula and the CSL Elite Pedals is a serious piece of kit any virtual racer would covet. The base features a brushless servo motor with single belt dr​ive which delivers smooth and fast force feedback effects. The Formula One-style wheel features rev lights, an LCD display and customisable buttons. This and the pedal set-up are highly adjustable to suit your gaming rig. It is the ultimate compain to the official Formula One game, and Codemasters will throw in a copy of F1 2017 for you to play as well. Buy the CSL Elite Racing Wheel Formula and CSL Elite Pedals from Fanatec Third place prize - An F1 painting of your choice Supplied by Rob Ijbema Supplied by Rob Ijbema Rob Ijbema's striking artwork captures the colour, speed and passion of motor racing with a vividness which leaps from the canvas. Not only could you win an original example of these fine pieces - but they will get to pick the subject too. Simply name your racing car - it doesn't even have to be Formula One - and Rob will create a one-of-a-kind piece just for you. The 12-by-16-inch piece is worth £350. Explore more motor racing art at Car-a-Day Race winners - F1 2017: the official game Supplied by Codemasters Supplied by Codemasters At every round of the championship the top-scoring player will win the latest version of the official Formula One game published by Codemasters for their choice of platform. F1 2017 is the official videogame of the 2017 FIA Formula One world championship and includes the return of classic F1 cars to the series, as well as an even deeper career mode, multiplayer enhancements, and a brand new ‘Championships’ game mode. Win the 2017 world championship, break every record in the fastest ever F1 cars, and race some of the most iconic F1 cars of the last 30 years. With an even deeper ten year career, more varied gameplay in the new ‘Championships’ mode, and a host of other new features, both online and offline, F1 2017 is the most complete and thrilling F1 videogame ever. Get Codemasters F1 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC Race second place - F1 2016 season review video Supplied by Duke Video Supplied by Duke Video The official video review of the 2016 world championship captures every important moment from the longest-ever 21-race season. Featuring a whopping five hours of in-depth coverage enhanced with previously unseen footage and team radio, They Did Their Best tells the story of the season from start to finish. The second-placed player in every race this year will win a copy (Blu-Ray and DVD formats available). Buy the official 2016 season review on Blu-Ray or DVD Race third place - F1 How It Was video Supplied by Duke Video Supplied by Duke Video A special production from the F1 team, F1 How It Was reveals new stories from ten memorable rounds of the world championship. Exclusive new interviews with world champions and stars including Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso, Alain Prost, Jenson Button, Niki Lauda, Jacques Villeneuve and more tell the tales of great moments in F1 history. Relive nail-biting title-deciders including Estoril 1984, Adelaide 1986 and Jerez 1997. Plus spicy showdowns at Silverstone in 1987, the Nurburgirng in 2007 and more. The third-placed player in every race this year will win a copy (Blu-Ray and DVD formats available). Buy F1: How It Was on Blu-Ray or DVD Australian Grand Prix bonus prize - Motorsport Manager boxed edition Supplied by Sega Supplied by Sega For the opening round of the year we have a special bonus prize for ten players to win. Motorsport Manager is a highly detailed, best-in-class management experience aimed at fans of motorsport. Players hire the drivers, build the cars and embed themselves in the dynamic world of motorsport. In march 2017 a special boxed edition of the game has been released for PC, Mac and Linux in a limited number of territories. It includes all downloadable content which has been released to date including Create Your Own Team, Bonus Liveries, Steam Workshop Support and the all-new GT Series. We've got ten copies to be won for the players who make the best pole position lap time predictions. Buy Motorsport Manager

Rules and how to enter

You have until the scheduled start time for qualifying on Saturday to make your predictions for each round. Reminders will be posted during the weekend on F1 Fanatic, the F1 Fanatic Twitter account, F1 Fanatic Facebook page and F1 Fanatic Google + page.

To enter, predict the pole sitter and the top five finishers in the race. You can also enter a prediction for the pole position lap time which this will be used in the event of a points tie between prize-winners.

Enter your pole position lap time prediction in the following format: MM:SS.ccc For example, for a lap of one minute, 23.450 seconds you would enter 01:23.450

You must log in using an F1 Fanatic account to make a prediction. Registration is free and quick:

After submitting your prediction you will receive an email confirming your entry. If this does not happen, or you are concerned your prediction has not been received, please get in touch using the contact form.