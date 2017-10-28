Daniel Ricciardo says he is both frustrated and confused after he was unable to get grip into his tyres throughout qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.
While Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen battled for pole, Ricciardo was unable to match pace in all three sessions and ultimately qualified in seventh, almost a second slower than his team mate.
“It wasn’t about Max, actually. It was about just being confused, not understanding what was going on, in terms of the grip,” says Ricciardo.
“We didn’t touch the car, even from yesterday we left the car as it was. Every time we left the pits it was just no grip. We tried experimenting in Q3 to do an extra warm up lap to give the tyres something, but it just seemed like what I left the box with was the level of grip I had throughout all of qualifying.”
Ricciardo says the tyre warm up issues he experienced in qualifying were beyond any usual challenges he would typically have to bring tyres up to temperature.
“Sometimes you get a set of tyres that you can’t get turned on properly and you might lose a bit of time, but every run was the same story,” says Ricciardo.
“So super frustrated and confused but I’m sure we’ll find something. But doesn’t make the session any easier to go through. We couldn’t really do anything.”
2017 Mexican Grand Prix
- Alonso: McLaren have best handling car this weekend
- Hartley happy with progress despite turbo trouble
- Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues
- Vettel: Turn Six error almost cost pole
- Verstappen keeps second as stewards take no action over Bottas incident
3 comments on “Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues”
erikje
28th October 2017, 23:26
VER also complained about the tires not working. When he was forced tot break of his timed round as a result of HAR’s yellow he did a second try and succeeded in getting the tires in the window.
RIC tried the same but to no avail. So let’s hope tomorrow the riddle is solved.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
29th October 2017, 1:41
He seemed pretty shocked that he lost all that grip. But I like what he said “this is not about Max”.
Sounds like Red Bull have no idea what went wrong. We all know he isn’t 1s slower than Max. Hope Red Bull find the answers tonight!
f12007v (@f1fan-2000)
29th October 2017, 2:29
If answers can be found overnight mercedes would have solved them in China