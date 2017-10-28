Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues

Daniel Ricciardo says he is both frustrated and confused after he was unable to get grip into his tyres throughout qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

While Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen battled for pole, Ricciardo was unable to match pace in all three sessions and ultimately qualified in seventh, almost a second slower than his team mate.

“It wasn’t about Max, actually. It was about just being confused, not understanding what was going on, in terms of the grip,” says Ricciardo.

“We didn’t touch the car, even from yesterday we left the car as it was. Every time we left the pits it was just no grip. We tried experimenting in Q3 to do an extra warm up lap to give the tyres something, but it just seemed like what I left the box with was the level of grip I had throughout all of qualifying.”

Ricciardo says the tyre warm up issues he experienced in qualifying were beyond any usual challenges he would typically have to bring tyres up to temperature.

“Sometimes you get a set of tyres that you can’t get turned on properly and you might lose a bit of time, but every run was the same story,” says Ricciardo.

“So super frustrated and confused but I’m sure we’ll find something. But doesn’t make the session any easier to go through. We couldn’t really do anything.”

2017 Mexican Grand Prix