Verstappen under investigation for impeding Bottas

Max Verstappen is under investigation by the stewards for allegedly impeding Valtteri Bottas during the first flying laps of Q3 for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Bottas came across the Red Bull driver in the stadium section of the circuit, with Verstappen off the racing line. Bottas locked up under braking for Turn 13, ruining his flying lap.

The stewards later announced that they were investigating the incident to determine whether Bottas was illegally impeded by Verstappen.

Bottas claims that Verstappen’s actions ‘ruined’ his first flying lap in the crucial final session.

“I was on my lap and I could see coming into the last sector that he was going quite slow on the exit of Turn 12 ad compromised my line a little bit before Turn 13 and I had a lock up there, so definitely ruined my lap,” says Bottas.

“I don’t know what the rulebook says exactly. What I know is that it ruined my lap and I had one attempt in Q3 instead of two.”

Verstappen strongly refuted any suggestion that he had unfairly compromised the Mercedes driver when asked after the session about the incident.

“There is no incident for me,” says Verstappen. “That’s his own problem, if he out brakes himself in the next corner. I was on the inside, I didn’t hold him up. He can say what he wants.

“I was already past the point where you go to the right, so I don’t see an incident.”

2017 Mexican Grand Prix