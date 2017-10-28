Verstappen keeps second as stewards take no action over Bottas incident

Max Verstappen will start the Mexican Grand Prix from second place after the stewards took no further action from investigating his incident with Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen was investigated after Bottas locked up and ran wide on his first flying lap in Q3 after passing the Red Bull driver – who was off line – on the run to Turn 13.

Despite Bottas’s claims that Verstappen ‘ruined’ his lap, the stewards determined that there had been no such impediment on the part of the Red Bull.

The stewards’ ruling is as follows:

The Stewards examined multiple angles of video evidence and radio calls to car 33 and heard from Max Verstappen, the driver of car 33, Valtteri Bottas, the driver of car 77 and the team representatives. The driver of car 33 was clearly aware from the team radio and using his mirrors that car 77 was approaching on a hot lap. He moved from the racing line on the exit of turn 12 to avoid impeding to car 77. The driver of car 33 did move slowly from the racing line which could have affected car 77, but the Stewards do not consider this as impeding.

The decision will no doubt come as a relief to Verstappen, who became the centre of controversy following his final lap penalty for passing Kimi Raikkonen outside of track limits in last weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

2017 Mexican Grand Prix