Verstappen tops close final Mexican practice

Max Verstappen was quickest in the final practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

The Red Bull driver lowered a new track record of a 1’17.113 to set the pace, just 0.075s ahead of Hamilton and 0.117s faster than Vettel.

It was a cool but clear start to the final practice session in Mexico City as teams prepared for the upcoming qualifying.

There was early drama for Pierre Gasly, who pulled off track in the stadium section on his first flying lap of the day after suffering an apparent engine problem.

The braking zone for Turn One proved difficult once again, with Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz Jr and Kevin Magnussen all locking up under heavy retardation.

Only 0.117s separated Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at the top of the timing screens before the field ventured out for their qualifying simulation runs at the end of the session.

There were no improvements at the front of the field, however, leaving Verstappen and Red Bull on top of the time sheets ahead of this afternoon’s qualifying session.

Third practice visual gaps

Max Verstappen – 1’17.113 +0.075 Lewis Hamilton – 1’17.188 +0.117 Sebastian Vettel – 1’17.230 +0.170 Valtteri Bottas – 1’17.283 +0.248 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’17.361 +0.404 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’17.517 +0.927 Sergio Perez – 1’18.040 +1.052 Esteban Ocon – 1’18.165 +1.095 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’18.208 +1.267 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’18.380 +1.489 Brendon Hartley – 1’18.602 +1.577 Felipe Massa – 1’18.690 +1.953 Lance Stroll – 1’19.066 +2.092 Kevin Magnussen – 1’19.205 +2.218 Marcus Ericsson – 1’19.331 +2.452 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.565 +2.473 Romain Grosjean – 1’19.586 +2.713 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’19.826 +2.917 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’20.030

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Combined practice times

