Verstappen tops close final Mexican practice

Max Verstappen was quickest in the final practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.
The Red Bull driver lowered a new track record of a 1’17.113 to set the pace, just 0.075s ahead of Hamilton and 0.117s faster than Vettel.
It was a cool but clear start to the final practice session in Mexico City as teams prepared for the upcoming qualifying.
There was early drama for Pierre Gasly, who pulled off track in the stadium section on his first flying lap of the day after suffering an apparent engine problem.
The braking zone for Turn One proved difficult once again, with Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz Jr and Kevin Magnussen all locking up under heavy retardation.
Only 0.117s separated Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at the top of the timing screens before the field ventured out for their qualifying simulation runs at the end of the session.
There were no improvements at the front of the field, however, leaving Verstappen and Red Bull on top of the time sheets ahead of this afternoon’s qualifying session.
Third practice visual gaps
Max Verstappen – 1’17.113
+0.075 Lewis Hamilton – 1’17.188
+0.117 Sebastian Vettel – 1’17.230
+0.170 Valtteri Bottas – 1’17.283
+0.248 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’17.361
+0.404 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’17.517
+0.927 Sergio Perez – 1’18.040
+1.052 Esteban Ocon – 1’18.165
+1.095 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’18.208
+1.267 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’18.380
+1.489 Brendon Hartley – 1’18.602
+1.577 Felipe Massa – 1’18.690
+1.953 Lance Stroll – 1’19.066
+2.092 Kevin Magnussen – 1’19.205
+2.218 Marcus Ericsson – 1’19.331
+2.452 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.565
+2.473 Romain Grosjean – 1’19.586
+2.713 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’19.826
+2.917 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’20.030
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Combined practice times
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|FP1
|FP2
|FP3
|Fri/Sat diff
|Total laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’18.395
|1’17.964
|1’17.113
|-0.851
|53
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’18.290
|1’17.932
|1’17.188
|-0.744
|98
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’18.586
|1’18.051
|1’17.230
|-0.821
|84
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’17.824
|1’18.299
|1’17.283
|-0.541
|103
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’18.421
|1’17.801
|1’17.361
|-0.44
|64
|6
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’19.008
|1’18.142
|1’17.517
|-0.625
|94
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’19.240
|1’18.728
|1’18.040
|-0.688
|82
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’18.822
|1’18.165
|-0.657
|60
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Renault
|1’19.554
|1’19.060
|1’18.208
|-0.852
|75
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’19.552
|1’18.775
|1’18.380
|-0.395
|59
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’19.346
|1’18.508
|1’19.565
|+1.057
|68
|12
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’21.747
|1’19.423
|1’18.602
|-0.821
|73
|13
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’19.443
|1’19.206
|1’18.690
|-0.516
|92
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’19.772
|1’19.524
|1’19.066
|-0.458
|96
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’20.644
|1’20.318
|1’19.205
|-1.113
|70
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’20.362
|1’19.331
|-1.031
|65
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’25.526
|1’19.586
|-5.94
|25
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’20.971
|1’20.306
|1’19.826
|-0.48
|84
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’19.844
|1’20.030
|+0.186
|60
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’21.269
|26
|21
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’21.446
|28
|22
|Sean Gelael
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’21.639
|29
|23
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’21.745
|12
|24
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’22.342
|17
Don’t forget your Predictions Championship entry
Enter your predictions for this weekend’s race before qualifying begins:
2017 Mexican Grand Prix
- Alonso: McLaren have best handling car this weekend
- Hartley happy with progress despite turbo trouble
- Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues
- Vettel: Turn Six error almost cost pole
- Verstappen keeps second as stewards take no action over Bottas incident
11 comments on “Verstappen tops close final Mexican practice”
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th October 2017, 17:11
Top 3 all within .25s? Wow. Of course, 2 are Red Bulls, so will be a bit further away in qualifying, but still.
A motorsports fan
28th October 2017, 17:13
too bad that gap to mercedes is not big enough to cater for the mercedes/ferrari qualifying engine mode … would be nice to see max on pole for the first time.
Johnny H.
28th October 2017, 17:20
Probably Max would already have some poles if not for that Merc/Fer qualifying mode.
EC (@dutch-1)
28th October 2017, 17:31
But this time you can’t say it’s impossible. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Max’s first pole this weekend or maybe Daniel has a perfect lap. Would love to see that.
BaKano (@bakano)
28th October 2017, 17:27
Even with the qualifying mode, in particular the one from Mercedes, I would not count out Max just yet, or even Ricciardo if he manages to pull one of his special laps.
Of course I think it is less likely than an Hamilton, or even, Vettel, pole, but Red Bull (particularly Max) might do it.
Anon
28th October 2017, 18:36
Given that he has to take an engine penalty anyway, it wouldn’t make any difference if he did.
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
28th October 2017, 17:27
Top 3 in the race (1.Ham 2.Vet 3. Ver) Or (1.Ham 2. Ver 3. vet)? I just don’t know
Ispookie666
28th October 2017, 17:51
Bottas drives into Lewis. Verstsppen into kimI. Dan and vettel slug it out till the end. That would be a perfect race dsy
dutchtreat (@dutchtreat)
28th October 2017, 18:19
Not very sporting of me, but I would love see Vettel win the race and Lewis finish without points. Just want the fight to go a bit longer. Good for F1.
Johnny H.
28th October 2017, 18:31
Yep, not very sporting Mich!
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
28th October 2017, 18:33
Brendon Hartley is 13! Good…