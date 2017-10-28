Vettel snatches pole from Verstappen in Mexico

Sebastian Vettel snatched pole position in Mexico with a last gasp effort, less than half a tenth ahead of Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton third.
The Ferrari driver produced a stunning final lap to pip Verstappen, who had looked favourite to take the first pole of his career until the final laps.
Verstappen is under investigation by the stewards for potentially impeding Valtteri Bottas during his first flying lap.
Q1
As qualifying began, Pierre Gasly’s afternoon was already finished as his Toro Rosso was still not prepared following his early FP3 troubles. Gasly would not be able to take part in the session.
The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas used the ultra soft tyres to set the early pace ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.
Fernando Alonso complained of a lack of power in his McLaren-Honda, but still managed to find enough to post the fifth-fastest time of the opening session.
With Gasly unable to set a time, the two Haas and Sauber drivers were in a battle to try and escape into Q2. Haas struggled to find pace, leaving Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen rooted to the back of the grid with Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein also knocked out with Lance Stroll the final driver to make it through.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’19.176
|17
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’19.333
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’19.443
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’19.473
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|No time set
Q2
Mercedes and Ferrari wasted no time in setting fast laps as the second session of qualifying began, with Bottas, Vettel and Hamilton all topping the times with quick laps in the low 1’17s on ultra soft tyres.
That was until Max Verstappen took to the circuit in the Red Bull and laid down the gauntlet to the championship contenders b setting a 1’16.524 – comfortably the quickest lap of the weekend so far – leaving him half a second clear at the front.
Brendon Hartley had successfully made it through into Q2, but his afternoon ended on his first timed lap when he became the second Toro Rosso driver to suffer an apparent engine problem during the day.
Hartley, unlike team mate Gasly, would not find himself at the bottom of the session as neither of the McLaren drivers attempted a single lap due to their impending grid penalties.
The final battle for the remaining Q3 slots came down to a fight between Force India and Williams, with Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll ultimately missing out on a top ten berth after local hero Sergio Perez secured the final spot in tenth.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|11
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’18.099
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’19.159
|13
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|No time set
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|No time set
|15
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|No time set
Q3
Pole position seemed very much up for grabs as the crucial final qualifying session began in Mexico.
Valtteri Bottas’s first effort was compromised as he locked up under braking for the stadium section after passing Verstappen’s Red Bull, who had backed off from his first timed lap. The stewards announced that they would investigate the incident after the session.
Lewis Hamilton produced a 1’16.934 on his first attempt, but was immediately beaten by Vettel who was almost a tenth quicker.
Then it was Verstappen’s turn and the Red Bull driver duly delivered by producing a 1’16.574 to take provisional pole position.
Hamilton ran wide at Turn 12 on his second attempt and did not improve, leaving the door open for Verstappen and Vettel to capitalise.
Vettel produced a stunning final lap to snatch provisional pole by just under a tenth from Verstappen, who was unable to improve on his final effort, securing Vettel his fourth pole position of the season.
Bottas will line up fourth, ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Esteban Ocon. Daniel Ricciardo will start seventh, with Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez rounding out the top ten.
Top ten in Q3
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap time
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’16.488
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’16.574
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’16.934
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’16.958
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’17.238
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’17.437
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’17.447
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’17.466
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Renault
|1’17.794
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’17.807
2017 Mexican Grand Prix
- Alonso: McLaren have best handling car this weekend
- Hartley happy with progress despite turbo trouble
- Ricciardo ‘frustrated and confused’ by tyre warm up issues
- Vettel: Turn Six error almost cost pole
- Verstappen keeps second as stewards take no action over Bottas incident
93 comments on “Vettel snatches pole from Verstappen in Mexico”
DaveF1 (@davef1)
28th October 2017, 20:11
Vettel needs the F1 Gods to do him a huge favour tomorrow but super lap regardless. Same for Verstappen and Ocon.
Ricciardo looked lost today, awful performance.
Bonbonjai
28th October 2017, 21:03
Setup perhaps? His car looked all over place. For me, for the last few races, it’s just clear that Verstappen is quicker driver than Riccardo. Where Ricciardo wins, though, is his experience and racecraft.
f12007v (@f1fan-2000)
29th October 2017, 2:35
no, where ricciardo wins though, is luck and luck. After crashing in qualy he didn’t do much except for the 2 car pass at the restart, then wait for hamilton vettel massa and force indias to stupidly bring themselves out of the fight for win. @bonbonjai
Krichelle (@krichelle)
28th October 2017, 20:12
Max… this guy… please…Points do not say it, but he has shown Ricciardo who is boss this season…
marcelh
28th October 2017, 20:35
They know that Ricciardo wil go to Mercedes at the end of his contract. He probably no longer hast the latest material. They already set him back engine wise.
EC (@dutch-1)
28th October 2017, 20:41
That’s what you call a fake story. He will make another season at Red Bull. Do you really think RB will try to make trouble in a team for a whole new season?
Ricciardo knows he is not the better driver in the team. I guess he knew that for some time already but it settled in the last couple of races. That’s hard to swallow and will influence his mind set but that was not why he was so slow today. I guess it was just not his day.
marcelh
28th October 2017, 21:01
Happens all the time, one driver gets the latest of the latest. The other gets the older stuff.
Concerning the better driver. Just look at the points hey got, that says it all.
Mike
28th October 2017, 21:08
Just look at the DNFs. That says it all.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
29th October 2017, 1:32
I could bring up 2015 as an example of how bad Ricciardo was against Kyvat by that logic
Kimiwillbeback
28th October 2017, 23:34
Oh please, it’s time to accept for a fact what the rest of us have known for a long time. Ricciardo is being outclassed by a guy that is now the best driver in F1. Ricciardo is a great driver in my opinion, but Verstappen is just too much to handle.
No disrespect to Ricciardo as I’m sure no other driver in F1 would have been able to live with Verstappen either. We have seen him grow in stature and ability week in and week out. The last bit of the puzzle was the tough times he went through with unreliability this year. It didn’t hurt him or his confidence at all, he just came back faster. And now for the last three or four races he’s been the class of the field, in an inferior car.
The way he has handled the tough times this year laid to rest the only question left to answer about Max Verstappen. He certainly has the mental strenght and confidence to be as great as his talent promised. In my view he’s allready now superior to the likes of Alonso, Hamilton and Vettel.
This will become very clear to all doubters in years to come, seeing Max Verstappen in the second half of 2017 is just like watching Michael Schumacher in 1993. In hindsight 10 years from now everybody will agree that the second half of 2017 was when Verstappen emerged as the dominant force in F1.
I have to admit I was wrong. I thought it would take at least two more years before Verstappen put the other top drivers in the shade. He’s probably going to win tomorrow, I just can’t se either Hamilton nor Vettel beat him with the race pace he’s shown lately.
Chris
29th October 2017, 2:17
RIC won’t go to Merc as long as HAM is there – HAM doesn’t want a teammate as talented and aggressive as RIC. HAM is quite happy to have a good but not great BOT as his rear gunner. Same with VET and Kimi. I think RIC will re-sign with Red Bull not because it’s his first choice but because it will be his best option (much like ALO and McLaren).
This is one of many flaws in F1 – in many instances letting drivers decide their teammate thus eliminating true competition under the guise of creating a “toxic” environment between teammates as HAM proclaimed when ALO’s name was mentioned as a possible replacement for ROS. Toxic or not, ALO versus HAM or VET would make F1 a lot more exciting.
Although the pinnacle of racing technology wise, F1 is little more than a dog and pony show between the teams with the deepest pockets. No surprise Merc and Ferrari have colluded in an attempt to prevent “lesser” teams such as Red Bull from raining on their parade. Racing? I think not. Farce is more like it.
f12007v (@f1fan-2000)
29th October 2017, 2:37
you cant blame them though, anyone would prefer an easy going season
Lums (@lums)
28th October 2017, 21:45
You know how Button outscored Lewis over 3 years or something like that… cant we apply the same to Ric beating Max this season? Hence being a better driver than Max.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
29th October 2017, 1:33
@lums Or Kyvat outscoring Ricciardo in 2015
Markos
28th October 2017, 20:13
Wow what a lap from Seb! I thought Max had it in the bag, superb job as well.
Lewis and the rest just a tiny bit off.
FiamD
28th October 2017, 22:38
I thought Max had it too! Good job Sebastian.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
28th October 2017, 20:13
Another result which is going to give McLaren hope for next year. Odd performance by Ricciardo though. Ocon did really well.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
28th October 2017, 20:29
Verstappen had issues over one lap too. Ricciardo probably caught between the two, maybe not sure he could do a second lap quite in the same style, but the RBR not working over one lap.
Makana (@makana)
28th October 2017, 23:49
Ocon seems to have put Perez behind him now. This kid will shine! In the era of Max, I somehow think Ocon is more talented. I know… not much evidence yet.
Azmo (@azmo)
28th October 2017, 20:15
Front row Max vs Seb, can’t wait! Max has nothing to lose, Seb has everything to lose but he has to win tomorrow. It’ll make an interesting start.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th October 2017, 20:24
Max is under investigation though, for blocking Bottas on the first run in Q3. Might get a 5 or 10 place penalty.
baasbas
28th October 2017, 20:26
Stroll and Magnussen both got 3 places for impeding at COTA
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
28th October 2017, 20:29
As if Vettel is still driving for the championship, he will be out there racing for the win.
FlatSix (@flatsix)
28th October 2017, 20:41
@xenomorph91 Exactly. He knows it’s over, so he wants the win as bad as anyone else. It would need two engine explosions and a grid drop in Abu Dhabi to have a realistic chance by now.
Jureo (@jureo)
28th October 2017, 22:16
Yeah, what could possibly go wrong there?
Aldoid
28th October 2017, 20:15
Mega, mega lap from Vettel. Excellent stuff. Things are very tight at the top between those three teams so it should be a cracker of a race. Let’s see if Verstappen hangs on to 2nd… & 3rd is probably the best place for Lewis to start this weekend, tbh: Vettel needs it more, & Verstappen probably wants it more, so there could be fireworks in turn one again. I sincerely hope not, though. I’d love to see a real fight tomorrow.
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th October 2017, 20:16
Great lap from Seb, thought Max had it there. So far ahead of Raikkonen too, on such a short track.
Hope Verstappen doesn’t get a penalty, he was off line and didn’t block Bottas, Bottas just got distracted by him and locked up, which isn’t Max’s fault.
Surprised as well at the gap between the Force India’s and Renault’s. Superb lap from Ocon, ahead of Ricciardo, who was poor again. Perez seems to be poor at this track unfortunately for him, I think last year he didn’t make it into Q3 and Hulk outqualified both Ferrari’s. Also, expected Sainz to be a bit closer to too, although less than a second off pole was a great lap from Hulk.
RogerRichards
28th October 2017, 20:40
@hugh11 its a marginal call in terms of a penalty but i think its pretty clear that max did block bottas as bottas was unable to use his regular line (they pointed out on the sky broadcast that he wasn’t able to stay as wide as on previous lap, had to take a tighter line to get to the right & was then slightly offline for the next corner) and with the track been so dusty & low grip off the usual line that no doubt caused his lockup.
erikje
28th October 2017, 20:54
Of course there’s are car on track .. but what do you expect VER to do? Lift off?
Bottas just missed his braking point as a result of a car in this corner.. Nothing anyone can do there.
Raveendhana
28th October 2017, 20:17
Why is Sergio Perez so slow and ocon is way ahead of him
baasbas
28th October 2017, 20:18
Well then. That will be some first corner after Verstappen gets a 3 place grid drop…
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
28th October 2017, 20:19
Reading that Verstappen lost time with ‘an incorrect energy deployment’ really doesn’t help me. Man, so close to breaking another record. Super impressive anyway, but a record would have been nice.
Michal (@michal2009b)
28th October 2017, 20:23
Fantastic lap by Vettel, showing he is not really inferior to Hamilton in qualifying. Max pulled a great performance as well, totally destroyed Ricciardo, who was totally off the pace. Hope the stewards won’t ruin that. Tomorrow we can see a three-team fight for the win. That would be something! Perez must be gutted as well.
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
28th October 2017, 20:25
What is strange is how inconsistent the laps were. Ham made mistakes on Q2 lap and Q3 lap. Verstappen did 19.6 sector 3 on that Q2 lap but then only managed 19.9 on all the other laps. Vettel got it because he edged Ver / Ham in all 3 sectors by very little. I wonder what would grid look like if we combined each driver’s best sectors together. Perhaps it’s the low drag and how the car behaves that makes the drivers almost re-learn their cars.
RogerRichards
28th October 2017, 20:37
@ivan-vinitskyy Reason for the inconsistency is that there having problems with the tyres having a stupidly tiny operating window again with getting them into said tiny operating window also proving to be a problem.
digitalrurouni
28th October 2017, 20:42
You sound a bit bitter. Other teams have the same variables as well yet they seem to have been able to get it in there!
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th October 2017, 1:48
Almost everyone is complaining about it and Verstappen has the second best time by a tiny margin. Who are “they”?
anon
28th October 2017, 20:29
Stunning effort from Vettel and Verstappen. Hamilton will be disappointed to be behind a Ferrari and Red Bull despite having a dominant car that’s clearly best on the grid.
Imagine what Verstappen would be doing in a Ferrari — or dare say a Mercedes!
Mashiat (@mashiat)
28th October 2017, 20:30
Brilliant from Vettel! McLaren seemed surprisingly good around here, hopefully they can have an even more competitive chassis in 2018, so we can have Red Bull vs. McLaren; Alonso vs. Verstappen.
Levente (@leventebandi)
28th October 2017, 20:31
Nobody mentions, but Bottas is just 0.024 off from Hamilton. I think this might give him the confidence boost, which is highly needed for him at the moment.
Mega lap from VET and VER, and if the latter could put together the last sector as he did in Q2, he would have been way ahead in the lead.
It will be a tricky start with the Merc power coming from behind.
Jere (@jerejj)
28th October 2017, 20:32
More significant improvement in ultimate lap time on last season than at COTA despite it being considerably longer (both length and lap time-wise) than this circuit.
Azmo (@azmo)
28th October 2017, 20:38
Will Kimi do a “Kvyat torpedo” on Lewis?
Neil Taylor
28th October 2017, 20:46
Would you want that?
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
28th October 2017, 20:57
2007 encore?
FlatSix (@flatsix)
28th October 2017, 20:38
Vettel now has one more pole for Ferrari than Alonso. This was Vettel his fourth pole this season, together with his one pole from 2015 that makes 5 against Alonso his 4.
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 20:44
Interesting. Now compare the Ferraris each one drove. Ferrari were only the 3rd best team in the constructers behind McLaren in 2010. Ferrari were third again in 2011 and rightly he got no poles.
Baron
28th October 2017, 23:04
And compare the gaps from team 1 to team 2 to team 3 in 2010 – 2013 and 2015 – 2017.
Red Bull has never had as much an advantage as Mercedes did in 2014 – 2016. This year the Ferrari has been closer but the Mercedes is still the better car, especially on Saturday. Of all the races Vettel could have realistically gotten pole, he got almost all of them.
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 20:39
Something’s not right here.
We’ve been hearing non stop this season how Lewis is the best on the grid, one of the greatest ever, better than drivers who have a reputation for placing slower cars higher up…but now this unacceptable occurance.
Sabotage obviously.
;)
digitalrurouni
28th October 2017, 20:45
Of course he is! Despite his slower car he was till in the top 3! ;)
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 21:09
ahh, so now the car is responsible for his performance! Never car related when Ferrari or Red Bull are a second behind.
Fantomius (@liko41)
28th October 2017, 21:13
Ferrari has been the overall better car this season. Lewis made the difference both in quali and races.
That’s why most people outside this blog called him the best in the field: because he is.
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 21:32
Being fast doesnt make him the best. His racecraft isn’t as good as Alonsos for starters, nor has his stamina over a season eevr been as good. Alonso started to haul him in the the end of 2008 and did so in 2010 in poor cars for heavens sake.
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 21:35
Verstappen is clearly hauling a slower higher than it should be. lewis shouldn’t let that be happening. well not if he’s as good as people are saying. he went missing almost completely in the Vettel years, the challenge was left to Alonso in the 3rd best team yet again.
Baron
28th October 2017, 23:09
No it hasn’t. Not on qualy pace, not on race pace and not on reliability. Ferrari had the upper hand on several tracks but overall the Mercedes is still the best car. By a comfortable margin too. Even without Vettel’s mistake in Singapore and his crazy action in Baku he would have had no chance at the title at this point.
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 21:18
I would say Merc still have the best car when you look where Bottas is compared to the other Number 2s.
digitalrurouni
28th October 2017, 21:55
There are tracks where a driver has strengths and where they have weaknesses. There are tracks where a manufacturer is strong and where a manufacturer is not. I don’t think the Merc is the better car. It’s very peaky as in super sensitive to setup. The Ferrari is way easier to get to its performance window. In a single lap pace the Merc has been the benchmark for sure but look at Red Bull they don’t have the outright pace of the Merc but in race trim they have been amazing. it is well known the Renault PU is down on power and performance compared to the Ferrari and the Merc. But combination of their driver and chassis makes it an absolutely lethal combination. The Merc being peaky when in the zone can be incredibly quick but that doesn’t make it the best car. To me the best car is the car which is compliant and easy to get in to the right setup and is more flexible in operating across high speed tracks to street circuits and that is where the Ferrari is absolutely brilliant. I think they threw away the championsip because of their mechanical gremlins and Vettel’s amazing brain fart in Singapore.
Xaerun
28th October 2017, 23:36
BigJoe In 2010 Ferrari build a very good car. The McLaren wasn’t bad but it couldn’t stay with the RedBull and Ferrari especially from Germany on wards. Vettel and Alonso both took 5 wins, the other RedBull had 4 wins, Hamilton 3 and Button 2. Hamilton kept his titles hopes alive till the last race and finished only 16 points behind Vettel despite driving the 3rd best car.
Patrick (@anunaki)
28th October 2017, 20:39
The topteam’s nrs 1 clearly ahead today
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
28th October 2017, 20:40
Great qualy all round.
What a terrible performance by Danny Ric. Where has all his qualy pace gone?? He used to be really good over one lap, seems to have all disappeared. Almost a second off his teammate, thats unheard off in his time with Max. I sincerely hope there was something off with his car, if that wasn’t the case, I can’t see how he would not have had his stuffing knocked out of him by that lap from Max. Brilliant stuff.
erikje
28th October 2017, 20:58
He stated during a interview the car was good till Quali. Then it was way of and he could not make the tires work.
He also said it was not a engine thing but pure setup problems.
BaKano (@bakano)
28th October 2017, 22:12
Didn’T watch the interviews but Max was doing 2 flying laps with the same set, the first being very slow and the second the really hot lap. Couldn’t confirm during Q3, but definitelly in Q1 the Force Indias were doing the same. Noticed some other guys doing it too: several flying laps, not just one. Ricciardo didn’t do it on Q3 and I think also not on Q2 (but I believe he did 2 flying laps on Q1) and that can explain why he was so behind. It seems that the Red Bull would never be “trully fast” on the first flying lap but Ricciardo somehow couldn’t replicate the same tactic as Verstappen, and I guess that doing 2 fast flying laps would also not work.
It seems to me that for several cars and drivers, the tyres needed 1,5 lap to work perfectly hence we seeing people going slow on the last 2 sectors of the first lap.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
28th October 2017, 22:28
@jaymenon10 I think it was tyres this week, not so much the driver.
Xrnkahft
28th October 2017, 20:44
It would be a shame if Max gets a penalty.
Aa
28th October 2017, 20:52
Beautiful lap from Seb. Great fight until the end!
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
28th October 2017, 20:56
That’s….one way to defend the record of being youngest pole-sitter ever iirc
Alonso (@alonshow)
28th October 2017, 20:57
This is the closest a team outside the top 3 has been to pole in all season. Two of them, actually. Ocon’s time was just 1.1% slower than Vettel’s, and Hulkenberg’s 1.13%. The closest so far was Hulkenberg in Bahrain, with a deficit of 1.2% to the pole time. I guess it’s still too much to bring the fight to the front, but I hope it’s a sign of good things to come.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
29th October 2017, 2:27
@alonshow yes but the whole quail was strange – teammates were miles apart and cars that should have been quicker like the Haas were slower than the Sauber running the old Ferrari engine. The gaps show that Vettel and Verstappen were not on the engine limit but more limited by their tires. But they were also the lucky ones since most drivers were even more limited.
Strontium (@strontium)
28th October 2017, 20:57
Is it possible that Hamilton has indeed taken his foot off it a bit. He didn’t seem on the pace for most of qualifying, but also he didn’t look to be ‘struggling’, as such. And that is quite a small gap to Bottas.
As Brundle and Croft mentioned, he only needs one fifth place in any of the remaining rounds, not just this one, so it’s understandable.
FlatSix (@flatsix)
28th October 2017, 21:05
@strontium Hamilton is certain of the title, he has no reason whatsoever to lift off.
Anon
28th October 2017, 21:28
That would be at odds with his comments before the race where he said he wanted to win the title by winning this race.
Given that Mercedes were expecting to be slightly off the pace here, I think it is more likely that is about as much as he could eke out of the car.
He was also running some fairly long stints in the practice sessions, suggesting that he might have sacrificed a bit of qualifying performance in return for better pace in the race. The high pit time loss means that teams prefer a one stop strategy, but it depends on whether they can stretch the tyre life out for long enough (like Monza, a one stop strategy has always been quicker, but always needed a bit of tyre saving – it’s been like that since the 80’s).
BigJoe
28th October 2017, 21:37
That doesnt explain why verstappen has just beaten him qualifying in the slower car.
iCarbs (@icarby)
28th October 2017, 21:52
Don’t believe HAM made any mistakes on his best Q3 lap, nor did BOT. I’d say BOT performed better than HAM this weekend but I honestly don’t think either of them could do much better with the Merc package on this circuit. In other words the Mexico track doesn’t play towards the strengths of the Merc package as opposed to the Ferrari or now Red bull package.
VER very unfortunate to get pole, i was hoping he would, but VET did a great job to steal it at the end.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
28th October 2017, 23:16
The Red Bull high down force package is what counts here not the PU. The Red Bull and Ferrari are better cars for Mexico.
The teams are running Monaco level packages to achieve down force at 80% of the level of Monza.
Alonso in the McLaren perfectly highlights this, clearly they also have a good down force package.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th October 2017, 1:53
@BigJoe Did he steal that quote from Rosberg?
MG1982 (@mg1982)
28th October 2017, 21:04
Did not see the Quali… but this order and the time differences make this GP kinda odd. 1st, wasn’t this supposed to be a Mercedes track?! Both Mercedes drivers are 0.45sec behind PP time. Quite a lot, didn’t expect it. Bad lap times or something wrong with their cars? Wow, RAI and RIC so far behind their team mates… Then, Haas worse than Sauber…?!
Baron
28th October 2017, 23:13
@mg1982
Just a case of Hamilton being inconsistent again. We’ll undoubtedly see more of it but the Mercedes will bail him out with its superior reliability and straight line speed.
Gabriel (@naylamp)
28th October 2017, 21:06
please, McLaren, make a front runner next year. VET v. ALO v. HAM v. VER v. RIC would be epic.
Markp
28th October 2017, 21:16
Remove RIC from that he is not in the other drivers level. 2014 one season special.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th October 2017, 1:57
Its Verstappen that stands out in that list not Ricciardo.
Fantomius (@liko41)
28th October 2017, 21:10
Apparently, for most people around here, when Vettel gets the pole it’s due to his talent, when Hamilton gets it (a lot more often) it’s due to the car.
I didn’t realize your bias towards Lewis is so deep.
FlatSix (@flatsix)
28th October 2017, 21:29
@liko41 Absolute nonsense. There just always has to be one guy posting this, and turn the names around when it’s Hamilton on pole. You posting that exact comment shows your very own bias. If anything Hamilton has a far larger fanbase on this site than Vettel. Both drivers share quite some nonsensical abuse on this site from both sides,…
NoName (@noname)
28th October 2017, 21:34
@liko41 Sad isn’t ?
Baron
28th October 2017, 23:17
Well when Hamilton only outperforms Bottas by 0.02 seconds. We can’t exactly praise him now can we.
And you can compare Vettel’s performance against Raikkonen vs Alonso’s performance against Raikkonen. So either Alonso isn’t as talented as people here like to claim or Vettel isn’t as terrible as people here like to claim. Take your pick.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th October 2017, 2:01
Whatever people belived Kimi had in the past he clearly doesnt have it anymore so theres no comparison to be had.
Frederick Mann (@myst)
28th October 2017, 21:43
Vettel snatches pole from everyone.
Hamilton will win title no. 4 tomorrow, although he never had a bad car. Vettel did that 4 years ago. It was funny, how David Croft started to talk about Hamilton being the best of his generation on Friday during FP1.
Bart
28th October 2017, 21:57
Stewards have laid their egg. No further action. car 33 had moved off the racing line, and although he might have moved off the racing line quicker, the stewards did not consider it as impeding.
Obviously his presence distracted Bottas enough to lose it in the corner, but he kept well left of the race line so Bottas was not physically hindered. Not even by a wake of dirty air, because at that speed the downforce is minimal and so is the effect of turbulence.
joe jopling (@jop452)
28th October 2017, 22:07
Never thought Max impeded Bottas….possibly distracted him……but never saw the Stewards taking any action either…well certainly not after Vettel took the pole….
And the race tomorrow is looking good………what fight will Seb put up against Max…
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
28th October 2017, 22:19
Massive gaps between most teammates – even Haas was slower than Sauber with the newer engines. Either you had the pace or you were 0.5 a second to 1 second off.
lancesuk (@lancesuk)
28th October 2017, 22:37
So angry I missed qualifying as I was out and about. What happened to Kimi and Riccardo? Miles away from their teammates. Odd. Vettel has no chance of clinching the championship, surely tomorrow Hamilton will get his crown, but at least we are up for a treat with Verstappen not being punished and starting from the front row. These three will have an interesting battle, assuming the Merc will have the pace to follow the guys in front. Excited for tomorrow! :)
Egonovi
28th October 2017, 22:59
Superb lap(s) of Alonso in Q1.
With that last lap here would have easily made Q3 and probably 9th on the grid.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
28th October 2017, 22:59
Maybe lewis played it safe!? Would you want to be diving into turn one with a boisterous Seb and Max behind you?
He’s got everything to lose after all!
Just a thought.
mystic one (@mysticus)
28th October 2017, 23:24
He concentrated on race runs more on this truck, and he is not very from from the front row… he may/possibly very well be able to sail pass both cars within few laps without much issues as there are some good fast straights here… It depends on Ham’s willingness to risk or not… He will be champ finishing in top 5! So he doesnt need to prove anything… I m sure he wont let those in front walk in the park…
Jimothy
28th October 2017, 23:28
Lewis wouldnt want too good a start, Max could clip his rear wheel like he did to Kimi in Singapore.