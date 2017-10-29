FIA gave Ferrari technical advantages – Ecclestone

In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone has strongly suggested that the FIA deliberately set technical regulations to benefit Ferrari during the Max Mosely era.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Read an excerpt from Marc Priestley's revealing new #F1 book on F1 Fanatic this Sunday. Here's the review: https://t.co/AEDKQcj0Ic — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) October 28, 2017

One bridge crossed for @PierreGASLY as he is given permission to start based on the few practice laps he did — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) October 28, 2017

Some photos circulating showing Vettel’s DRS open before the supposed DRS zone. It’s not – that line is SC Line 2 at pit exit. pic.twitter.com/OWeik6r8HY — Jon Noble (@NobleF1) October 28, 2017

No further action for Verstappen. Stewards say he "could have affected" Bottas but don't consider it impeding #F1 #MexicanGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 28, 2017