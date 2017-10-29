Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Spa-Francorchamps, 2004

FIA gave Ferrari technical advantages – Ecclestone

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Will Wood

In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone has strongly suggested that the FIA deliberately set technical regulations to benefit Ferrari during the Max Mosely era.

Comment of the day

After Max Verstappen was cleared of any wrongdoing following his investigation for ‘impeding’ Valtteri Bottas in qualifying, @bakano believes it was the right decision.

Correct decision. It is true that Bottas was affected by Max’s presence BUT he was off the racing line and he cannot just disappear! Bad luck that Bottas got him on that point of the circuit. And last weekend there was a driver that tried to get away when notified (Stroll) and got penalized because the other car was taking the same evasive maneuver!

So, bad luck for Bottas that he did get affected but a driver is in his right to go slower and if he is off the racing line there’s not much he can do. And once he was going slow on that section what other action he could have taken could be worse: if he braked harder Bottas would catch him more quickly and could even crash into him, and if he accelerated a bit to “get away” he could then be in the way at the entrance of the corner.
@bakano

3 comments on “FIA gave Ferrari technical advantages – Ecclestone”

    Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
    29th October 2017, 1:35

    Ferrari International Assistance

  2. mog
    29th October 2017, 2:00

    Cheats all round then

  3. Awuoro Sundu
    29th October 2017, 2:18

    Many fans on this and other F1 pages have suggested and believe that the FIA helps Ferrari, looks the other side when Ferrari drivers contravene F1 rules, etc. Every time that suggestion is made, though, it’s beaten down in a hail of derision and contempt.
    Turns out those fans were onto something all along.
    And if the FIA are giving Ferrari illegal help with engines and regulations and so on, who says it ends there? Maybe this explains the strange reluctance to punish drivers like Vettel in Baku, when race stewards openly accepted that they didn’t want to interfere with the title race (in other words, they didn’t want to disadvantage Ferrari, even though a Ferrari driver had quite clearly broken the rules and then gone on to scream obscenities at the stewards on air).

