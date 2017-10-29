FIA gave Ferrari technical advantages – Ecclestone

In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone has strongly suggested that the FIA deliberately set technical regulations to benefit Ferrari during the Max Mosely era.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Bernie Ecclestone suggests FIA helped Ferrari gain F1 advantage (Telegraph)
"F1 is Ferrari, and Ferrari is F1. Helping Ferrari has always been the smartest thing to do. It was always done through the technical regulations."
Formula 1, Mexican Grand Prix launch earthquake classroom project (Autosport)
Chase Carey: "Education is one of the most fundamental human rights and we will be more than happy to know that, thanks to this project, these 9000 children will be able to enjoy this right with immediate effect."
Verstappen call caps bad week for FIA decisions - Wolff (Motorsport.com)
"The last seven days were not the most glorious in decision-making."
Daniil Kvyat split decision explained by Red Bull bosses (Sky)
"Formula 1 is a tough business and unfortunately Dany didn't do enough, in our opinion, to warrant retaining that seat."
Carlos Sainz Jr sorry to see Daniil Kvyat dropped by Red Bull (Autosport)
"I was hoping to have him also in F1 for many years, and I hope I find him back in F1 soon."
Christian Horner says F1 can't scrap current engines soon enough (ESPN)
"For me, these engines have done nothing but damage Formula One. They've done nothing to contribute to the sport. They've taken away the sound; the passion and they've added too much complexity."
Sauber rules out non-listed parts from Ferrari for 2018 (F1i)
"Sauber's Fred Vasseur says the team has ruled out using non-listed part from Ferrari as the call has come too late in its car's design process."
Stewart relaxed about being passed by Hamilton (Reuters)
"Now it’s 44 years since I did it (became a triple champion). Of course somebody is going to have to break the record, I just hope there’s more British drivers coming along."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
Read an excerpt from Marc Priestley's revealing new #F1 book on F1 Fanatic this Sunday.
Here's the review: https://t.co/AEDKQcj0Ic
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) October 28, 2017
What was that Seb…?! 🎉🎊😃 #MexicoGP #ForzaFerrari pic.twitter.com/Gz4CG7UpRX
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 28, 2017
One bridge crossed for @PierreGASLY as he is given permission to start based on the few practice laps he did
— Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) October 28, 2017
Some photos circulating showing Vettel’s DRS open before the supposed DRS zone. It’s not – that line is SC Line 2 at pit exit. pic.twitter.com/OWeik6r8HY
— Jon Noble (@NobleF1) October 28, 2017
No further action for Verstappen. Stewards say he "could have affected" Bottas but don't consider it impeding #F1 #MexicanGP
— Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 28, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
After Max Verstappen was cleared of any wrongdoing following his investigation for ‘impeding’ Valtteri Bottas in qualifying, @bakano believes it was the right decision.
Correct decision. It is true that Bottas was affected by Max’s presence BUT he was off the racing line and he cannot just disappear! Bad luck that Bottas got him on that point of the circuit. And last weekend there was a driver that tried to get away when notified (Stroll) and got penalized because the other car was taking the same evasive maneuver!
So, bad luck for Bottas that he did get affected but a driver is in his right to go slower and if he is off the racing line there’s not much he can do. And once he was going slow on that section what other action he could have taken could be worse: if he braked harder Bottas would catch him more quickly and could even crash into him, and if he accelerated a bit to “get away” he could then be in the way at the entrance of the corner.
@bakano
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Gavin Brown and Striay!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
3 comments on “FIA gave Ferrari technical advantages – Ecclestone”
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
29th October 2017, 1:35
Ferrari International Assistance
mog
29th October 2017, 2:00
Cheats all round then
Awuoro Sundu
29th October 2017, 2:18
Many fans on this and other F1 pages have suggested and believe that the FIA helps Ferrari, looks the other side when Ferrari drivers contravene F1 rules, etc. Every time that suggestion is made, though, it’s beaten down in a hail of derision and contempt.
Turns out those fans were onto something all along.
And if the FIA are giving Ferrari illegal help with engines and regulations and so on, who says it ends there? Maybe this explains the strange reluctance to punish drivers like Vettel in Baku, when race stewards openly accepted that they didn’t want to interfere with the title race (in other words, they didn’t want to disadvantage Ferrari, even though a Ferrari driver had quite clearly broken the rules and then gone on to scream obscenities at the stewards on air).