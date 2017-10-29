Renault has taken the biggest step forward at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, lapping the track almost three-and-a-half seconds faster than they did last year.
The team has consistently been one of the most-improved outfits during 2017.
McLaren posted the third-largest improvement but may have made more progress than the lap times indicate. Neither car set a time in Q2 because of their impending grid penalties:
As has been the case at every race this year with the exception of Monza, the track record has fallen at the current configuration of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:
Sebastian Vettel lowered the outright track record to 1’16.488. The race lap record is a 1’20.521 set by Nico Rosberg in 2015.
2 comments on “Lap time watch: Renault make biggest gain again”
bosyber (@bosyber)
29th October 2017, 11:33
So I guess it is good that in a lot of these Mercedes has gained the least, but both Torro Rosso and Williams are also consistently down on the low end of these, which is matched with their results, but is a bit worrying and also slightly confusing to me.
I guess Torro Rosso could be suffering from having had to chance their engine so often, but just last year, they often had interesting, and seemingly working, solutions that others copied. Williams is sad, but not new.
Phylyp (@phylyp)
29th October 2017, 11:55
I think 2017 marks the end of the consistent decline that Williams have had, starting from the boost they received in 2014 with the Mercedes PU.
I for one hope that Paddy Lowe’s arrival this year starts showing through in a more consolidated manner next year. Williams have shown some changes this year – the positive being their better qualifying in the wet at Monza, the negative being the apparent absence of their slippery low-drag aero.
Also, their driver pairing is probably the most uninspiring – I don’t see their drivers as the kind who spur one another on to better performances (quite unlike Force India, for instance).