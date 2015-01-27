Live free-to-air Formula One coverage is in a slow decline at the beginning of 2015 according to the latest information supplied by F1 Fanatic readers.

Readers from 47 countries revealed the cost and extent of Formula One broadcasting in their local area.

The growth of subscription services has risen partly in place of former free-to-air packages, sometimes as an alternative to them, and sometimes as a part-replacement for them. This is the case in the UK and Italy, where free-to-air broadcasters screen half of the calendar live. This year the Czech Republic is among the countries which has lost its free-to-air F1 coverage.

The annual price rates for new subscriptions vary enormously as broadcasting structures vary between countries. In the UK the price of Sky’s F1 subscription service has risen from £363 at its introduction three years ago to £562 today. A high-definition subscription costs £763.

While the rise of new viewing opportunities on tablet devices and online undoubtedly accounts for some of F1’s worrying decline in viewing figures, it is very likely the increased cost of watching F1 in many regions is often contributing.

This is not solely a case of existing fans choosing not to pay for subscriptions. F1 will inevitably have greater difficulty in attracting new fans when it can no longer be easily discovered on a free-to-air channel. The sport has barely begun to scratch the surface of the potential offered by the internet and new media to promote itself.

Inevitably, the popularity of F1 will often be affected by the performance of local talent. Poland is a striking example. F1 enjoyed a growing profile there following Robert Kubica’s arrival in 2006, but his accident in 2011 halted that growth and at the time of writing its F1 coverage plans fore 2015 are yet to be announced.

You can compare the cost of watching F1 from Namibia to New Zealand – and beyond – using the table below. If your country is not listed, see below for details on how to share information.

Country Channel Races Qualifying Practice Annual cost Online coverage Notes Argentina Fox Sports Latin America All All Some €1500 n/a HD pack. Cheaper SD pack available. Australia Ten All All Australia only Nil Ten Play Austria ORF Eins All All Some Nil ORF TV Thek Belgium La Une/La Deux All All Belgium only Nil Non-live catch-up internet coverage. Replays also available on some games consoles and smart TVs. Belgium Telenet All All No €197.4 24-hour channel access available for €9.95 Brazil TV Globo All All No Nil n/a Brazil Sport1/2/3 Delayed Delayed All R$600 n/a Canada TSN All All FP2 only C$720 n/a Occasional races are shown delayed. NBC Sports Network coverage is blocked. Chile Fox Sports All All All £84 Fox Play Same package is available for free in neighbouring countries. China Shanghai Sports 12 7 No Nil n/a Local Shanghai channel Czech Republic Sport TV All All Most €346 Free-to-air coverage on Nova Sport ended last year Denmark TV3+ All All All £356 Cinemas screen some races live for £10. Estonia Viasat Sport Baltic All All All €911.52 n/a Also need to pay for cable or satallite subscription. Occasional practice sessions are not shown. Estonia Viasat TV6 Some live, rest delayed No No €24 n/a Races always shown at 9pm, will be live if that’s when the race start time is. Finland MTV Max All All All €239.4 MTV F1 Online-only F1 package available for €89.95. France Canal+ All All All €300 My Canal Germany RTL All All No Nil Germany Sky Deutschland All All Yes €562.8 Additional charges for HD subscription Germany Sport 1 Delayed Delayed Delayed Nil Greece OTE TV All All All €260 n/a Greece Alpha TV Some live, rest delayed No No Nil n/a SD only, with ads Hong Kong Fox Sports Plus All All HD only US$360 n/a Hungary Duna TV All All Hungary only Nil Telesport Will move to M4 Sport in July India Star Sports 4 All All All Nil Star Sports Year’s subscription for online coverage costs £5.01. Standard definition only. Indonesia Star Sport All All No US$80 n/a Italy Sky All All All €358.8 Additional charges for HD subscription and on-demand viewing. Italy RAI Ten live, rest delayed As races As races Nil RAI TV World Latvia Viasat Sport Baltic All All All €178 n/a Lithuania Viasat Sport Baltic All All All £150 n/a Lithuania TV6 Delayed No No Nil Macau Fox Sports Plus All All HD only US$360 n/a Macedonia Macedonian National TV All All No €120 MRT Can also get German RTL Macedonia Sport Klub TV All All All €120 Commentary in Serbian. Mexico Fox Sports Latin America All All All €120 n/a Mexico Foro TV (Televisa) All (delayed) No No Nil n/a Some regions only Mexico Telmex All All All Nil Escuderia Telmex Online only, low resolution. Namibia Supersport All All All €560 n/a Practice sessions usuall in SD only Netherlands Sport 1 All All All €150 Sport 1 Netherlands Veronica Canada and USA live No No Nil New Zealand Sky Sport All All All NZ$1000 Sky NZ account required Norway Viasat Motor All All All £575 Viaplay Online streaming costs £240 Pakistan Star Sports 4 All All All Nil Race Mate Live Standard definition Peru Fox Sports All All All US$360 Additional charge for channel which carries practice sessions. Philippines Fox Sports Network All All All £150 Race Mate Live £240 for HD. Poland No coverage details announced yet for 2015 Portugal SportTv All All All €636 Romania Dolce Sport All All No €78 Dolce Web TV For non-subscribers, access to the “Sports Pack” on Dolce Web TV (includes Dolce Sport 1, 2, 3, 4) can be purchased for 1.50€/day or 4.00€/month. RTL Germany also available. Russia Russia2 All, some delayed All No Nil Russia2 Russia Sport1 All, some delayed All All £600 Slovakia TV Dajto/TV Markiza All All No Nil n/a Slovenia TV SLO 2 All Most live No Nil South Korea SBS Sports All No No US$120 SBS Sports All races live online, most on TV are delayed. Spain Antena 3 All All All Nil Atres Player Also TV3 (Catalonia only) Spain Movistar TV All All All €600 Sweden TV10 Delayed Live No Nil Ad breaks between sessions in qualifying Sweden Viasat Motor Live Live Live €250 Sweden Viasat.se Live Live Live €330 Viasat.se Switzerland SRF2 All All No Nil Tunisia BeIn Sport All All All €250 BeIn Sport Uganda SuperSport channels All All All US$984 SuperSport Online stream is problematic. United Arab Emirates BeIn Sports All All All £1512 n/a United Kingdom BBC Ten live, rest delayed As races As races Nil iPlayer A TV licence (145.50 per year for colour, £49 for black and white) is required to view live all television programming in the UK. United Kingdom Sky All All All £562 Sky Go Standard definition: HD costs £763. TV licence required (see above). United Kingdom Now TV All All All £219.8 Now TV Online only. Based on 20 one-week passes at £10.99 each. TV licence required (see above). United States NBC Sports Network All Most live FP2 only US$720 NBC Sports Live Extra Price can vary

