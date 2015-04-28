Start, CART, Miami Homestead, 1999

Quiz: Name these F1 drivers who raced in IndyCar

F1 Fanatic QuizPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Start, CART, Miami Homestead, 1999With a new IndyCar season under way, F1 Fanatic has a new quiz on the many Formula One drivers who have gone Stateside to race open-wheelers.

From world champions to tail-enders, F1 racers have made America a second home after, before and even during their grand prix racing days.

But how many of them do you recognise? This brand new quiz features photographs of 20 of them – see how many you can identify correctly in five minutes:

Never taken an F1 Fanatic quiz before? Have a look at this quick guide first for some useful information:

You can compare your overall score with other F1 Fanatics and take more quizzes here:

If you don’t already have one, you will need to register an F1 Fanatic account to participate in the quizzes. Details on how to get one can be found below:

How did you get on? Share your score in the comments – but remember not to include anything which may give clues about the questions or answers.

23 comments on “Quiz: Name these F1 drivers who raced in IndyCar”

  1. Profile Photo

    Simon (@weeniebeenie)
    28th April 2015, 12:45

    Er, 1. :p Only recognised a certain Brasilian’s helmet.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    hunocsi (@hunocsi)
    28th April 2015, 13:19

    Wow, 13, pretty pleased with it – especially as I’m not a big IndyCar follower. Didn’t stand a chance against the perfect @keithcollantine though!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
      28th April 2015, 15:20

      @hunocsi Lucky 13 for me as well. I didn’t had the chance to follow Indy back in the 90’s and 00’s that said I don’t watch it this days either. I guess we have a good eye for helmets.

      Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Ciaran (@walsh-f1)
    28th April 2015, 13:45

    11/20 which I’m actually happy with. I’ve never really followed IndyCar, and some of my answers were either stabs in the dark or just naming drivers I remember going to America after F1, in some cases from reading their F1Rejects profile!

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    28th April 2015, 14:11

    Wow should have been more prepared. Only got one but didn’t really have my mindset in place so I abandoned it in half a minute. Don’t think I would have gotten more than 5 or 6 anyway, and I was forgetting they were all former F1ers too. Maybe without the pressure of the timer I could have gotten half of them or so, lol.

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
    28th April 2015, 14:45

    I scored 2/20.

    Not bad for someone who lives at UTC+7, to be honest.

    Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Rigi (@rigi)
    28th April 2015, 15:14

    only 2, but i thought i recognized at least 4. oh well, i only started following indycar last year.

    Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    Meander (@meander)
    28th April 2015, 15:15

    I filled in the first one, pressed enter, and it said: you got 1/20.
    OK…? :(

    Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    babis1980 (@babis1980)
    28th April 2015, 15:25

    If I was the one who compiled this quiz I would score 21! Black JACK.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      babis1980 (@babis1980)
      28th April 2015, 15:27

      But in my case I did 8/20

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      David-A (@david-a)
      28th April 2015, 17:25

      I scored an Ace. 11.

      Reply
  9. Profile Photo

    SoLiDG (@solidg)
    28th April 2015, 16:47

    Got a 17, only 2 I didn’t know.. and one I tought I knew :)
    Have been following the indycar scene since mid 90′ so not surprised :)

    Reply
  10. Profile Photo

    Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
    28th April 2015, 17:06

    I got 1/20, but I have never watched IndyCar or paid attention to it before!

    Reply
  11. Profile Photo

    Daniel (@dstaplet13)
    28th April 2015, 17:43

    4 out of 20, ouch lol.

    Reply
  12. Profile Photo

    George (@george)
    28th April 2015, 18:06

    My Indycar knowledge is almost nonexistant, so this should be…difficult!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      George (@george)
      28th April 2015, 18:18

      Wow 6, I actually impressed myself with that! :D

      Reply
  13. Profile Photo

    George O'Donnell (@georgeod)
    28th April 2015, 18:29

    I wasn’t sure of two of them, and got 18/20 :-)

    But I really want to know the ones that I got incorrect!

    Reply
  14. Profile Photo

    StefMeister (@stefmeister)
    28th April 2015, 19:11

    Got 19/20 right, Not sure which 1 I got wrong.

    Reply
  15. Profile Photo

    crooky369 (@crooky369)
    28th April 2015, 21:07

    Says I got 0 but I accidentally went back a page pressing the backspace too many time…

    Got 11/20 which I’m really happy with. The older ones (pre 90s) I didn’t have a clue.

    Reply
  16. Profile Photo

    Kurt (@dangerpaws)
    29th April 2015, 4:07

    Got 8/20. Should have done better…

    Cool quiz, Keith!! Loved the IndyCar race from Barber this past Sunday.

    Reply
  17. Profile Photo

    GeeMac (@geemac)
    29th April 2015, 6:28

    Really pleased with 16! I am tempted to call foul on @keithcollantine getting full marks in his own quiz! ;)

    Reply

