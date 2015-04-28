With a new IndyCar season under way, F1 Fanatic has a new quiz on the many Formula One drivers who have gone Stateside to race open-wheelers.
From world champions to tail-enders, F1 racers have made America a second home after, before and even during their grand prix racing days.
But how many of them do you recognise? This brand new quiz features photographs of 20 of them – see how many you can identify correctly in five minutes:
Never taken an F1 Fanatic quiz before? Have a look at this quick guide first for some useful information:
You can compare your overall score with other F1 Fanatics and take more quizzes here:
If you don’t already have one, you will need to register an F1 Fanatic account to participate in the quizzes. Details on how to get one can be found below:
How did you get on? Share your score in the comments – but remember not to include anything which may give clues about the questions or answers.
23 comments on “Quiz: Name these F1 drivers who raced in IndyCar”
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
28th April 2015, 12:45
Er, 1. :p Only recognised a certain Brasilian’s helmet.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
28th April 2015, 13:19
Wow, 13, pretty pleased with it – especially as I’m not a big IndyCar follower. Didn’t stand a chance against the perfect @keithcollantine though!
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
28th April 2015, 15:20
@hunocsi Lucky 13 for me as well. I didn’t had the chance to follow Indy back in the 90’s and 00’s that said I don’t watch it this days either. I guess we have a good eye for helmets.
Ciaran (@walsh-f1)
28th April 2015, 13:45
11/20 which I’m actually happy with. I’ve never really followed IndyCar, and some of my answers were either stabs in the dark or just naming drivers I remember going to America after F1, in some cases from reading their F1Rejects profile!
Robbie (@robbie)
28th April 2015, 14:11
Wow should have been more prepared. Only got one but didn’t really have my mindset in place so I abandoned it in half a minute. Don’t think I would have gotten more than 5 or 6 anyway, and I was forgetting they were all former F1ers too. Maybe without the pressure of the timer I could have gotten half of them or so, lol.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
28th April 2015, 14:45
I scored 2/20.
Not bad for someone who lives at UTC+7, to be honest.
Rigi (@rigi)
28th April 2015, 15:14
only 2, but i thought i recognized at least 4. oh well, i only started following indycar last year.
Meander (@meander)
28th April 2015, 15:15
I filled in the first one, pressed enter, and it said: you got 1/20.
OK…? :(
babis1980 (@babis1980)
28th April 2015, 15:25
If I was the one who compiled this quiz I would score 21! Black JACK.
babis1980 (@babis1980)
28th April 2015, 15:27
But in my case I did 8/20
David-A (@david-a)
28th April 2015, 17:25
I scored an Ace. 11.
SoLiDG (@solidg)
28th April 2015, 16:47
Got a 17, only 2 I didn’t know.. and one I tought I knew :)
Have been following the indycar scene since mid 90′ so not surprised :)
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
28th April 2015, 17:06
I got 1/20, but I have never watched IndyCar or paid attention to it before!
Daniel (@dstaplet13)
28th April 2015, 17:43
4 out of 20, ouch lol.
George (@george)
28th April 2015, 18:06
My Indycar knowledge is almost nonexistant, so this should be…difficult!
George (@george)
28th April 2015, 18:18
Wow 6, I actually impressed myself with that! :D
George O'Donnell (@georgeod)
28th April 2015, 18:29
I wasn’t sure of two of them, and got 18/20 :-)
But I really want to know the ones that I got incorrect!
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
28th April 2015, 19:11
Got 19/20 right, Not sure which 1 I got wrong.
crooky369 (@crooky369)
28th April 2015, 21:07
Says I got 0 but I accidentally went back a page pressing the backspace too many time…
Got 11/20 which I’m really happy with. The older ones (pre 90s) I didn’t have a clue.
Kurt (@dangerpaws)
29th April 2015, 4:07
Got 8/20. Should have done better…
Cool quiz, Keith!! Loved the IndyCar race from Barber this past Sunday.
GeeMac (@geemac)
29th April 2015, 6:28
Really pleased with 16! I am tempted to call foul on @keithcollantine getting full marks in his own quiz! ;)
