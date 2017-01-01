Get ready for the 2017 F1 season with F1 Fanatic

The new year is here and the 2017 F1 season will be upon us before too long. F1 Fanatic has everything you need for the new championship.

Drivers

Remarkably, the new year has begun with the reigning champions looking to fill a vacant seat. The 2017 F1 driver line-up seemed as good as settled until Nico Rosberg dropped the bombshell news of his retirement five days after the last season ended.

Mercedes are expected to prise Valtteri Bottas away from Williams to take his place, with Felipe Massa poised to call time on one of the shortest retirements in F1 history. But there are still ‘i’s to be dotted and ‘t’s to be crossed.

Rosberg isn’t the only world champion heading for the door – Jenson Button has called time on his 17-year career. Here’s a summary of the other changes confirmed so far:

Stoffel Vandoorne replaces the retiring Jenson Button at McLaren

Lance Stroll makes his F1 debut with Williams

Kevin Magnussen ousts Esteban Gutierrez from Haas

Nico Hulkenberg fills Magnussen’s place at Renault

Esteban Ocon gains a swift promotion to Force India in place of Hulkenberg

That leaves four seats remaining to be filled: two at Manor, one at Sauber alongside Marcus Ericsson, and that coveted spot at Mercedes

Teams and engines

There are few significant changes on the teams front. The same 11 competitors as last year should return, with a few changes of engine supplier:

Toro Rosso will reunite with Renault after a season of using year-old Ferraris. This year they will have current hardware

Sauber, however, will have to make do with 2016-specification Ferrari engines, leaving only Ferrari and Haas using the latest power plants from the prancing horse

The full list of 2017 F1 drivers and teams will be updated here as it is confirmed:

Get the 2017 F1 calendar on your mobile

Get the dates of all 20 rounds of this year’s championship on your preferred mobile device using the F1 Fanatic Google Calendar. Tests and car launch dates will be added as they are announced, as well as the individual times of every session.

If you’ve used the F1 Fanatic Google Calendar before please note it has moved and you will need to subscribe to the new one below to get the 2017 dates.

Get more 2017 racing calendars

Find calendars for more 2017 series here:

There three series are yet to confirm their 2017 schedules in full but when they do you’ll be able to find the calendars here:

Plan your 2017 race trip

Are you planning a trip to watch a race in person this year? If so F1 Fanatic’s active community of race-goers are on hand to pass on their knowledge of all 20 venues. Find them here:

See here for more information on how to plan a trip to an F1 race, what to take with you and more:

Follow the 2017 drivers and teams

The F1 Fanatic Twitter Directory is constantly being updated with new drivers, team members and other significant F1 names.

The only drivers who do not maintain an official Twitter presence are Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. But you can find details for the drivers who do – and many others – here:

And of course make sure you’re following F1 Fanatic’s Twitter accounts:

F1 Fanatic : F1 Tweets straight from the editor including links to all new articles

: F1 Tweets straight from the editor including links to all new articles F1 Fanatic Live : Live F1 session coverage

: Live F1 session coverage F1 Fanatic Update: Just links to new articles on F1 Fanatic – nothing else

Support the 2017 drivers and teams

Who is getting your support in 2017? Are you looking for someone new to support after Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg bowed out last year? Will you be getting behind Lance Stroll or Stoffel Vandoorne?

Here’s how you can show who you’re supporting on F1 Fanatic:

Log in with your F1 Fanatic account (sign up here if you don’t have one)

Select Edit My Profile from the top-right menu

Select F1 Teams and Drivers

Make your selections then click Save Changes

