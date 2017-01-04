Rio Haryanto, Manor, Red Bull Ring, 2016

Haryanto’s sponsor goes cold on F1 return

In the round-up: Rio Haryanto’s chances of returning to Formula One this year have been dealt a blow by the company who previously sponsored him.

Comment of the day

Jenson Button: a champion, but a great? Maddme’s view:

I would put Button up as one of the greats… Remember he did not get a car capable of winning a championship until 2009 (Brawn) and even then, by the mid point of the season his competitors cars had caught up. He started out in Williams for his first year and then (under contract to Williams) was shipped out to a very inferior Benetton and into an even worse Renault… Onto BAR, still a midfield team, who he managed to podium with before Honda came along and injectsed the necessary capital to produce an eventual car with championship potential, at which point, Honda pulled out.

If you look at Hamilton, he has nearly always had a car capable of winning races from the McLaren in 2007/2008 right through.

If the fortunes were reversed and Hamilton needed to wait 9 years before having a suitably competitive race car, I am pretty certain, his abilities would be questioned in much the same way, assuming he could capitalise in the same way Button managed.
Maddme

On this day in F1

Four years on from this it’s fascinating to imagine how F1 would look had Hamilton never made his switch from McLaren to Mercedes. Ron Dennis admitted a chance to keep his driver had been missed:

3 comments on “Haryanto’s sponsor goes cold on F1 return”

    Lauri (@f1lauri)
    4th January 2017, 0:36

    Silly Season remark – Bottas is already wearing Mercedes colours.

    Reply
      Arrows98 (@arrows98)
      4th January 2017, 0:43

      first thing I noticed as well: LOTS of silver on those photos…

      Reply
    Selbbin (@selbbin)
    4th January 2017, 0:58

    Interesting to see Max use that POV and not the in-car view.

    Reply

