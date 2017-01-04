In the round-up: Rio Haryanto’s chances of returning to Formula One this year have been dealt a blow by the company who previously sponsored him.
Pertamina drops sponsorship for F1 driver Haryanto (Reuters)
"Of course we regret this very much, but we have already made maximal efforts for Rio and Indonesia."
Ferrari letter prompts F1 suspension row (Autosport)
"Whiting responded that any suspension system that acted in such a way was not in compliance with the regulations."
Has Ferrari just handed Mercedes the 2017 F1 title? (Motorsport)
"Before this subject blew up, the jungle drums were suggesting that the aero gains made by Red Bull under the new regulations were truly spectacular. Was that through a more radical implementation of the hydraulic heave spring principle?"
Grosjean: Haas F1 could produce US-built car in future (Motorsport)
"We’ve got a factory ready in Kannapolis, there is a whole factory ready to have a Formula 1 team and build a car."
There is only one... Kimi Raikkonen (F1)
"I watch a lot of motorsport, but my favourite is Motocross."
Slowly getting back into gear for 2017 #redbullracing #cantwait pic.twitter.com/FopokCSzxC
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) January 3, 2017
Yesterday started the first training camp of 2017 and loving it 💪🏼 #firstofmany #F1 #VB77 @AnttiVierula pic.twitter.com/vEMP7goB99
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 3, 2017
Jenson Button: a champion, but a great? Maddme’s view:
I would put Button up as one of the greats… Remember he did not get a car capable of winning a championship until 2009 (Brawn) and even then, by the mid point of the season his competitors cars had caught up. He started out in Williams for his first year and then (under contract to Williams) was shipped out to a very inferior Benetton and into an even worse Renault… Onto BAR, still a midfield team, who he managed to podium with before Honda came along and injectsed the necessary capital to produce an eventual car with championship potential, at which point, Honda pulled out.
If you look at Hamilton, he has nearly always had a car capable of winning races from the McLaren in 2007/2008 right through.
If the fortunes were reversed and Hamilton needed to wait 9 years before having a suitably competitive race car, I am pretty certain, his abilities would be questioned in much the same way, assuming he could capitalise in the same way Button managed.
Maddme
Happy birthday to Anne Lambert, Timi and Bosley!
Four years on from this it’s fascinating to imagine how F1 would look had Hamilton never made his switch from McLaren to Mercedes. Ron Dennis admitted a chance to keep his driver had been missed:
3 comments on "Haryanto's sponsor goes cold on F1 return"
Lauri (@f1lauri)
4th January 2017, 0:36
Silly Season remark – Bottas is already wearing Mercedes colours.
Arrows98 (@arrows98)
4th January 2017, 0:43
first thing I noticed as well: LOTS of silver on those photos…
Selbbin (@selbbin)
4th January 2017, 0:58
Interesting to see Max use that POV and not the in-car view.