In the round-up: Silverstone could activated a break clause in its contract this year which leaves it without an F1 race after 2019.
Future of British Grand Prix at Silverstone at risk over 'potentially ruinous' costs (ITV)
"Among other alternatives, the Board is considering whether we should give notice before the 2017 BGP (as required) of our intention to exercise the break clause in the BGP contract at the end of 2019."
Bernie Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1 (ESPN)
"If he is anywhere near as good as his father, why not? It would be good for Formula One if the name Schumacher was with us again."
Ecclestone: Ferrari to blame for Vettel slump (Autosport)
"Too many Italians are working for the team at the moment. I have nothing against Italy, but to have a firm rule within a team doesn't run in Italian DNA."
Scrapping F1 hybrid engines only way to stop Mercedes - Ecclestone (Motorsport)
"It makes more sense to divide the race into two sprints. Two times 40 minute racing is more attractive to a TV audience than a boring grand prix."
Singapore fans want Formula One race to continue - survey (Reuters)
"The future of the race, however, was a concern for the 1,002 Singaporean respondents to the survey, with 57 percent keen for it to continue beyond this year."
Rookie Stroll talks ‘pressure’ ahead of F1 bow (Crash)
"The reason for not doing GP2 is that F3 is a very high level, and if the opportunity for Formula One arises nothing prepares you for Formula 1 like actually competing in Formula 1."
Ferrari's suspicions on rivals’ suspensions: the story (F1i)
"In Hungary last year, the German manufacturer sampled a new, downsized front heave element but kept it away from prying eyes by hiding it with a carbon cover. At Red Bull, one could catch a glimpse of the inerter, but not when the element was being set up as mechanics always made sure to block the view."
2017 Regulations: your technical lowdown (McLaren)
"What we mean by that is that engineers define a corner as a point on the track where the driver has to lift and essentially drive and handle the car through it; if he’s going round a bend, and his foot is flat to the floor on the accelerator, we class that as a straight."
F1 boss Ron Dennis apologises to David Beckham after bust-up (Daily Mail)
"The former England captain is said to have shouted at Mr Dennis over his 'rude' comments when he took over seats reserved for the Beckhams and chef Gordon Ramsey and his family on New Year's Eve at the One and Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives."
2016: Year in Review (Stefan Johansson)
"(On Yas Marina) when you start from scratch designing a modern track there should be no reason to include chicanes. It’s amazing and frustrating that this trend keeps on going on almost every modern race track being built today."
Very sorry to learn of the death of Joe Saward's sister, anti-rape campaigner Jill Saward: https://t.co/TYYrUHvBJ3
— Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine) January 5, 2017
New helmet design ready, winter training going on flat out… getting everything ready for the 2017 season 💪#r8g @F1
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 5, 2017
Comment of the day
A simple explanation for F1’s struggles in the USA:
The only races that are shown on free-to-air channels are Monaco, Canada, USA, Mexico and sometimes Brazil and Britain. The rest are shown on pay television and because the rest of the GP’s (other than the ones I mentioned) particularly the ones in Europe start at 2pm local time, the live races over here start at 8am if you live on the East coast (New York, Washington, Miami) and 5am on the West coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas)- and sometimes, there are re-runs of the commercial/advertisement littered races later in the day. And as for the Far Eastern races, take four to six hours (depending on start times) off those times I mentioned.
The average working American works 40 hours a week and does not want to wake up early on a weekend watch a grand prix when they can watch IndyCar or NASCAR at 11am-2pm local time. These are really the two reasons why F1 has not caught on in the USA.
Only the most dedicated F1 fans in the USA (of which there are a very small percentage, if you divide that number by 320 million).
Mfreire
HUHHII (@huhhii)
6th January 2017, 0:13
After the changes made to the layout in 2010, I wouldn’t even miss Silverstone to be honest if we’d lose it.
However we need British GP. If Silverstone exits the calendar then Brands Hatch or Donington should take the place. Maybe they could alternate hosting the GP to cut the costs?
George (@george)
6th January 2017, 1:11
There’s no way Brands could meet the safety requirements, and to be honest while I like the track, it’s too twisty for F1. Donington could work, but it would need a huge amount of investment to bring everything up to scratch. Silverstone is the only track that can really host F1 in the UK these days. I understand the hate for the new layout, I agree it’s not as good as the old one, but the best parts of the old track are still there.
bull mello (@bullmello)
6th January 2017, 0:33
Part of what Bernie says about the only way to stop Mercedes is by scrapping the hybrid engines might be correct. Mainly since it has been said that Mercedes would leave F1 if the formula went back to NA V-8’s.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
6th January 2017, 0:42
“You don’t put orthopedic shoes onto your pro football players, do you”
Good one Bernie.
How else does he plan to keep the manufacturers in F1 then? Or has he changed his mind about them?
There is no way the manufacturers will hang around if we go back to V8s.
As much as I’d like to see the old V8 or V10s (better still) back, I dont think the engine is the problem. F1 is still insanely quick, probably not as brutal as its predecessors, but fast nonetheless. The problem is that the power and speed arent being sold very well, it doesnt capture the imagination of the average person.
Why dont we see videos like these anymore?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eJ6OZGF-fc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYCgWkAdmlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dGEgEJyM6g
I remember watching these types of videos as a teenager and we (my friends) were blown away by quick the F1 cars were, as it put things into perspective. Aside from Red Bull’s usual promotional stunts, more if this type of videos demonstrating the sheer speed of F1 needs to be put out (lets not discuss who pays for it!)
Or how about the cross overs like Jeff Gordon driving Montoya’s Williams ,Tony Stewart driving wedging himself into Hamilton’s Mclaren and Craig Lowndes zipping round Mt Panorama in Jenson’s Mclaren? The praise that drivers from other categories have F1 cars leaves a big impression on racing fans.
Going back to Bernie comment about orthopaedic boots, if you pay Lionel Messi or CR7 enough money to wear it, I’m sure it would sell like hot cakes.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
6th January 2017, 0:54
@jaymenon10 Main reason you don’t see those kinds of comparison laps anymore is because the teams don’t have the time to be doing them with current spec cars & it’s only really Red Bull & Ferrari that go out with there older cars.
And with regards to driver swapping, Similar reasons but with the added issue of finding dates where everyone is available as well as issues with sponsor’s & branding. Not every sponsor is happy to see one of the drivers they back in a car with different branding on it & the same can be true of engine suppliers. If you have a Ferrari contract for example your not allowed to do competitive running in anything outside of the FIAT family. It was apparently a nightmare to get Michael Schmacher at the race of champions while he was at Ferrari & even when they managed it he wasn’t allowed to drive all of the cars that were there.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
6th January 2017, 1:05
With regards to COTD, While a lot of the races are on subscription TV (As has been the case since I believe 2002 when it went to SPEED Channel) the TV figures since the switch to NBC have been increasing by fairly big margins.
NBC now has F1, Indycar & Nascar & there’s a lot of data to suggest a lot more cross viewership than I think even they were expecting. NBC’s Indycar rating increased when they got the F1 deal & there F1 coverage was also getting higher figures than SPEED were & when they started broadcasting Nascar last year they also saw a bump in both F1 & Indycar’s figures although I believe that Nascar’s figures are on a downward trend (As is there circuit attendance across the board).
Rick
6th January 2017, 1:16
No Silverstone ? Well that will be it for me.