Silverstone considers dropping F1 race after 2019

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Silverstone could activated a break clause in its contract this year which leaves it without an F1 race after 2019.

Comment of the day

A simple explanation for F1’s struggles in the USA:

The only races that are shown on free-to-air channels are Monaco, Canada, USA, Mexico and sometimes Brazil and Britain. The rest are shown on pay television and because the rest of the GP’s (other than the ones I mentioned) particularly the ones in Europe start at 2pm local time, the live races over here start at 8am if you live on the East coast (New York, Washington, Miami) and 5am on the West coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas)- and sometimes, there are re-runs of the commercial/advertisement littered races later in the day. And as for the Far Eastern races, take four to six hours (depending on start times) off those times I mentioned.

The average working American works 40 hours a week and does not want to wake up early on a weekend watch a grand prix when they can watch IndyCar or NASCAR at 11am-2pm local time. These are really the two reasons why F1 has not caught on in the USA.

Only the most dedicated F1 fans in the USA (of which there are a very small percentage, if you divide that number by 320 million).
Mfreire

On this day in F1

On this day 20 years ago the FIA made it mandatory for F1 cars to carry onboard data recorders, referred to as ‘black boxes’, to assist in understanding crashes.

7 comments on “Silverstone considers dropping F1 race after 2019”

  1. Profile Photo

    HUHHII (@huhhii)
    6th January 2017, 0:13

    After the changes made to the layout in 2010, I wouldn’t even miss Silverstone to be honest if we’d lose it.

    However we need British GP. If Silverstone exits the calendar then Brands Hatch or Donington should take the place. Maybe they could alternate hosting the GP to cut the costs?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      George (@george)
      6th January 2017, 1:11

      There’s no way Brands could meet the safety requirements, and to be honest while I like the track, it’s too twisty for F1. Donington could work, but it would need a huge amount of investment to bring everything up to scratch. Silverstone is the only track that can really host F1 in the UK these days. I understand the hate for the new layout, I agree it’s not as good as the old one, but the best parts of the old track are still there.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    bull mello (@bullmello)
    6th January 2017, 0:33

    Part of what Bernie says about the only way to stop Mercedes is by scrapping the hybrid engines might be correct. Mainly since it has been said that Mercedes would leave F1 if the formula went back to NA V-8’s.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    6th January 2017, 0:42

    “You don’t put orthopedic shoes onto your pro football players, do you”

    Good one Bernie.

    How else does he plan to keep the manufacturers in F1 then? Or has he changed his mind about them?

    There is no way the manufacturers will hang around if we go back to V8s.

    As much as I’d like to see the old V8 or V10s (better still) back, I dont think the engine is the problem. F1 is still insanely quick, probably not as brutal as its predecessors, but fast nonetheless. The problem is that the power and speed arent being sold very well, it doesnt capture the imagination of the average person.

    Why dont we see videos like these anymore?:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eJ6OZGF-fc
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYCgWkAdmlo
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dGEgEJyM6g

    I remember watching these types of videos as a teenager and we (my friends) were blown away by quick the F1 cars were, as it put things into perspective. Aside from Red Bull’s usual promotional stunts, more if this type of videos demonstrating the sheer speed of F1 needs to be put out (lets not discuss who pays for it!)

    Or how about the cross overs like Jeff Gordon driving Montoya’s Williams ,Tony Stewart driving wedging himself into Hamilton’s Mclaren and Craig Lowndes zipping round Mt Panorama in Jenson’s Mclaren? The praise that drivers from other categories have F1 cars leaves a big impression on racing fans.

    Going back to Bernie comment about orthopaedic boots, if you pay Lionel Messi or CR7 enough money to wear it, I’m sure it would sell like hot cakes.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      GT Racer (@gt-racer)
      6th January 2017, 0:54

      @jaymenon10 Main reason you don’t see those kinds of comparison laps anymore is because the teams don’t have the time to be doing them with current spec cars & it’s only really Red Bull & Ferrari that go out with there older cars.

      And with regards to driver swapping, Similar reasons but with the added issue of finding dates where everyone is available as well as issues with sponsor’s & branding. Not every sponsor is happy to see one of the drivers they back in a car with different branding on it & the same can be true of engine suppliers. If you have a Ferrari contract for example your not allowed to do competitive running in anything outside of the FIAT family. It was apparently a nightmare to get Michael Schmacher at the race of champions while he was at Ferrari & even when they managed it he wasn’t allowed to drive all of the cars that were there.

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    GT Racer (@gt-racer)
    6th January 2017, 1:05

    With regards to COTD, While a lot of the races are on subscription TV (As has been the case since I believe 2002 when it went to SPEED Channel) the TV figures since the switch to NBC have been increasing by fairly big margins.

    NBC now has F1, Indycar & Nascar & there’s a lot of data to suggest a lot more cross viewership than I think even they were expecting. NBC’s Indycar rating increased when they got the F1 deal & there F1 coverage was also getting higher figures than SPEED were & when they started broadcasting Nascar last year they also saw a bump in both F1 & Indycar’s figures although I believe that Nascar’s figures are on a downward trend (As is there circuit attendance across the board).

    Reply

  5. Rick
    6th January 2017, 1:16

    No Silverstone ? Well that will be it for me.

    Reply

