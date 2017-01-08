Ten views on the top ten F1 drivers of 2016

F1 Fanatic has given its verdict on the top drivers of last season. But what did other publications make of the F1 field of 2016?

The top ten rankings of ten different publications have been compiled below for comparison. They include Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, France’s Motors TV, Spani’s El Confidencial and Brazil’s Globo. Here’s how they ranked the best drivers of last season:

F1 Fanatic Auto Motor

und Sport Motors TV El Confidencial Globo Motorsport Autosport Motorsport

magazine Top Gear Will Buxton See list See list See list See list See list See list See list See list See list See list 1 Ricciardo Ricciardo Hamilton Rosberg Rosberg Ricciardo Ricciardo Ricciardo Verstappen Ricciardo 2 Hamilton Hamilton Rosberg Hamilton Verstappen Verstappen Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton 3 Verstappen Rosberg Ricciardo Ricciardo Ricciardo Hamilton Verstappen Alonso Ricciardo Verstappen 4 Alonso Verstappen Verstappen Verstappen Hamilton Rosberg Rosberg Rosberg Rosberg Rosberg 5 Rosberg Vettel Vettel Alonso Alonso Sainz Alonso Vettel Raikkonen Sainz 6 Sainz Raikkonen Raikkonen Perez Perez Perez Sainz Verstappen Vettel Alonso 7 Vettel Alonso Perez Sainz Raikkonen Alonso Vettel Raikkonen Alonso Perez 8 Perez Hulkenberg Sainz Vettel Vettel Vettel Bottas Grosjean Bottas Raikkonen 9 Hulkenberg Perez Bottas Raikkonen Sainz Raikkonen Hulkenberg Sainz Sainz Vettel 10 Bottas Sainz Alonso Grosjean Vandoorne Hulkenberg Perez Bottas Hulkenberg Grosjean 11 Raikkonen Bottas Wehrlein 12 Grosjean Button Grosjean 13 Magnussen Massa Ocon 14 Button Grosjean 15 Ericsson Wehrlein 16 Palmer Ocon 17 Wehrlein Nasr 18 Massa Ericsson 19 Ocon Magnussen 20 Nasr Gutierrez 21 Gutierrez Kvyat 22 Kvyat Palmer 23 Haryanto Haryanto 24 Vandoorne

NB. Motors TV’s list was part of a top 50 drivers of the year including competitors from different disciplines. Hamilton was second overall behind WRC racer Sebastien Ogier.

Daniel Ricciardo emerges well from the comparison, heading six of the ten lists and featuring in the top three of all the others. He was also voted the top driver of the year by F1 Fanatic readers.

He is one of seven drivers who appeared in all ten top tens. The others are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Carlos Sainz Jnr and Sebastian Vettel.

He is one of seven drivers who appeared in all ten top tens. The others are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Carlos Sainz Jnr and Sebastian Vettel. Only five other drivers appeared in the top tens. These were Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez (eight times each), Nico Hulkenberg and Valtteri Bottas (five times), Romain Grosjean (three times) and Stoffel Vandoorne (once).

Hamilton was generally considered to have driven better than his championship-winning team mate Rosberg and was listed ahead of him in eight of the ten tables. However the two which placed Rosberg ahead of Hamilton were also the only ones to choose Rosberg as the best driver of the year. In contrast Hamilton only heads one of these lists.

As for the other team mates, seven of the ten put Vettel ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and eight put Ricciardo ahead of Verstappen.

Three publications – Auto Motor und Sport, Motors TV and Top Gear – filled their top six places with the same drivers who occupied the top six places in the championship standings

There’s little evidence of chauvinism: Hamilton didn’t top any of the British lists, Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport ranked Rosberg behind Hamilton, neither Brazilian driver appears in Globo’s top ten and two non-Spanish publications put Alonso higher than El Confidencial did.

Go ad-free for just £1 per month >> Find out more and sign up

Read the F1 Fanatic Driver Rankings in full

Over to you

Which ranking mirrors your verdict mostly closely? Who do you think has been over-rated or under-rated?

Have your say in the comments, and please share links to any other driver rankings especially those from foreign language publications for further comparison.

2016 F1 season