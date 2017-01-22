In the round-up: Jenson Button doesn’t expect Mercedes to be caught in 2017.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz 👶🏼👍🏻 — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017 How long until @ToroRossoSpy's new driver for 2035 is announced? Congratulations to all! https://t.co/HqFscto3Qb #F1 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) January 22, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

There’s still time to enter this weekend’s Caption Competition so join in here:

Outage on 21st January

Apologies to anyone who was inconvenienced by the outage on the site yesterday. This was caused by a power loss

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Nathan and Salut Gilles! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.