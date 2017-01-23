The 38 drivers with enough superlicence points to enter F1 in 2017

Which drivers have scored enough points to qualify for an FIA Formula One superlicence in 2017?
The chequered flag has fallen on the final championship where drivers could score points towards an F1 superlicence. So who has made it up to or past the 40 points needed to be allowed to race in F1?
The FIA has added more championships to the superlicence points system for 2017. For the fist time drivers in Formula E and Australia’s Supercars championship have been collecting superlicence points.
Some of them feature among the 38 drivers who already have enough points to be allowed to race in F1. There are 26 drivers with 40 superlience points or more who have never raced in F1, one of which is Williams rookie Lance Stroll.
F1 Fanatic has analysed all the data from the championships which score superlicence points and compiled the data below based on the FIA’s rules for superlicence points.
Drivers who have accumulated enough points for a superlicence in 2017
|Driver
|Total
|Country
|Scores counted from
|Sebastien Buemi
|121
|Switzerland
|P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Formula E 2015
P1 in Formula E 2016
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Andre Lotterer
|118
|Germany
|P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in Super Formula 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
P2 in Super Formula 2016
|Lucas di Grassi
|100
|Brazil
|P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Formula E 2015
P2 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Stoffel Vandoorne*
|90
|Belgium
|P2 in GP2 2014
P1 in GP2 2015
P4 in Super Formula 2016
|Will Power
|90
|Australia
|P1 in IndyCar 2014
P3 in IndyCar 2015
P2 in IndyCar 2016
|Neel Jani
|80
|Switzerland
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Marc Lieb
|80
|Germany
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Romain Dumas
|80
|France
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|76
|Italy
|P6 in Euro F3 2014
P2 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP2 2016
|Esteban Ocon*
|70
|France
|P1 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in GP3 2015
|Sergey Sirotkin
|70
|Russia
|P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P3 in GP2 2015
P3 in GP2 2016
|Pierre Gasly
|69
|France
|P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P8 in GP2 2015
P1 in GP2 2016
|Marcel Fassler
|68
|Switzerland
|P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Benoit Treluyer
|66
|France
|P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Scott Dixon
|66
|New Zealand
|P3 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2015
P6 in IndyCar 2016
|Kazuki Nakajima
|60
|Japan
|P8 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2014
P7 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Super Formula 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
P6 in Super Formula 2016
|Lance Stroll*
|60
|Canada
|P1 in Italian F4 2014
P5 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in Euro F3 2016
|Loic Duval
|59
|France
|P7 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in Super Formula 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P9 in Formula E 2015
P8 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Helio Castroneves
|58
|Brazil
|P2 in IndyCar 2014
P5 in IndyCar 2015
P3 in IndyCar 2016
|Oliver Rowland
|53
|Great Britain
|P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P9 in GP2 2016
|Brendon Hartley
|52
|New Zealand
|P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Mark Webber
|52
|Australia
|P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Timo Bernhard
|52
|Germany
|P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Anthony Davidson
|51
|Great Britain
|P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Louis Deletraz
|49
|Switzerland
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P2 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Simon Pagenaud
|48
|France
|P5 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2016
|Charles Leclerc
|47
|Monaco
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in GP3 2016
|Alex Lynn
|46
|Great Britain
|P1 in GP3 2014
P6 in GP2 2015
P6 in GP2 2016
|Nyck De Vries
|45
|Netherlands
|P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in GP3 2016
|Jose Maria Lopez
|45
|Argentina
|P1 in WTCC 2014
P1 in WTCC 2015
P1 in WTCC 2016
|Felix Rosenqvist
|43
|Sweden
|P8 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in Euro F3 2015
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|43
|Colombia
|P4 in IndyCar 2014
P2 in IndyCar 2015
P8 in IndyCar 2016
|Jolyon Palmer*
|40
|Great Britain
|P1 in GP2 2014
|Stephane Sarrazin
|40
|France
|P5 in WEC LMP1 2014
P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in Formula E 2016
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Alexander Rossi
|40
|USA
|P2 in GP2 2015
|Oliver Jarvis
|40
|Great Britain
|P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Tom Dillmann
|40
|France
|P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P1 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Nelson Piquet Jnr
|40
|Brazil
|P1 in Formula E 2015
*Already on the F1 grid for 2017.
Each country’s highest-scoring driver who has never started an F1 race
Where is the next generation of F1 drivers going to come from? Here’s each country’s leading scorer who hasn’t started a grand prix – yet:
|Driver
|Total
|Country
|Scores
|Scores counted from
|Will Power
|90
|Australia
|3
|P1 in IndyCar 2014
P3 in IndyCar 2015
P2 in IndyCar 2016
|Neel Jani
|80
|Switzerland
|3
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Marc Lieb
|80
|Germany
|3
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Romain Dumas
|80
|France
|3
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|76
|Italy
|3
|P6 in Euro F3 2014
P2 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP2 2016
|Sergey Sirotkin
|70
|Russia
|3
|P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P3 in GP2 2015
P3 in GP2 2016
|Scott Dixon
|66
|New Zealand
|3
|P3 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2015
P6 in IndyCar 2016
|Lance Stroll
|60
|Canada
|3
|P1 in Italian F4 2014
P5 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in Euro F3 2016
|Helio Castroneves
|58
|Brazil
|3
|P2 in IndyCar 2014
P5 in IndyCar 2015
P3 in IndyCar 2016
|Oliver Rowland
|53
|Great Britain
|3
|P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P9 in GP2 2016
|Charles Leclerc
|47
|Monaco
|3
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in GP3 2016
|Nyck De Vries
|45
|Netherlands
|4
|P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in GP3 2016
|Jose Maria Lopez
|45
|Argentina
|3
|P1 in WTCC 2014
P1 in WTCC 2015
P1 in WTCC 2016
|Felix Rosenqvist
|43
|Sweden
|2
|P8 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in Euro F3 2015
|Hiroaki Ishiura
|39
|Japan
|3
|P5 in Super Formula 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in Super Formula 2016
|Alexander Albon
|29
|Thailand
|3
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P7 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP3 2016
|Ed Jones
|25
|UAE
|2
|P3 in Indy Lights 2015
P1 in Indy Lights 2016
|Graham Rahal
|18
|USA
|2
|P4 in IndyCar 2015
P5 in IndyCar 2016
|Norbert Michelisz
|17
|Hungary
|3
|P4 in WTCC 2014
P6 in WTCC 2015
P4 in WTCC 2016
|Ralf Aron
|16
|Estonia
|2
|P1 in Italian F4 2015
P7 in Euro F3 2016
|Gabby Chaves
|15
|Colombia
|1
|P1 in Indy Lights 2014
|Tio Ellinas
|15
|Cyprus
|1
|P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
|Max Defourny
|15
|Belgium
|3
|P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Roy Nissany
|15
|Israel
|1
|P4 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Niko Kari
|13
|Finland
|2
|P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
P10 in Euro F3 2016
|Santiago Urrutia
|12
|Uruguay
|1
|P2 in Indy Lights 2016
|Yifei Ye
|12
|China
|1
|P1 in French F4 2016
|Johnny Cecotto Jnr
|10
|Venezuela
|1
|P5 in GP2 2014
|Lucas Auer
|10
|Austria
|1
|P4 in Euro F3 2014
|Tom Kristensen
|10
|Denmark
|1
|P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
|Karol Basz
|8
|Poland
|2
|P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
P2 in CIK-FIA 2016
|Nabil Jeffri
|7
|Malaysia
|1
|P2 in German F3 2014
|Dennis Olsen
|7
|Norway
|1
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
|Raul Guzman
|7
|Mexico
|1
|P3 in Italian F4 2016
|Jehan Daruvala
|6
|India
|3
|P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Mehdi Bennani
|6
|Morocco
|2
|P8 in WTCC 2015
P5 in WTCC 2016
|Pedro Hiltbrand
|5
|Spain
|1
|P1 in CIK-FIA 2016
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|3
|Portugal
|1
|P8 in Formula E 2015
|Felix Serrales
|3
|Puerto Rico
|1
|P6 in Indy Lights 2016
|Marlon Stockinger
|2
|Philippines
|1
|P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
|Petru Gabriel Florescu
|2
|Romania
|1
|P6 in British F4 2016
For a full breakdown of every driver who has scored superlicence points at the beginning of 2017, see the table here:
NB. Points from the following championships were not included as they failed to meet the minimum requirement of at least ten drivers starting every race: 2014-16 Formula 4 Sudamericana, 2014-16 Australian F3, 2014-16 Brazilian F3, 2015-16 Australian F4, 2015-16 Chinese F4, 2016 Spanish F4, 2016 F4 South East Asia.
29 comments on “The 38 drivers with enough superlicence points to enter F1 in 2017”
Walter van den Houten
23rd January 2017, 12:45
Mark Webber will be on the F1 2017 grid? You heard it here first.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
23rd January 2017, 13:51
And probably last.
Tommy Scragend
23rd January 2017, 14:02
Doing interviews for Channel 4?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
23rd January 2017, 14:18
Apologies – a bit of asterisk confusion there!
Walter van den Houten
24th January 2017, 11:25
No problem Keith. Keep up the good work regardless. Your site is by far still one of the better and most convenient sources.
BJ (@beejis60)
23rd January 2017, 14:02
I know. News to me.
Hugh (@hugh11)
23rd January 2017, 14:07
Nelson Piquet Jr too.
f1alex (@f1alex)
23rd January 2017, 13:22
I had a mini heart attack when I saw Piquet Jr marked as “on the grid for 2017”!
GeeMac (@geemac)
23rd January 2017, 13:31
I always wondered how Ed Jones managed to get JA Resorts & Hotels (a Dubai based hotel chain) to sponsor him in Indy Lights, never new he was born in the UAE and raced under a UAE licence.
Sven (@crammond)
23rd January 2017, 13:52
So Giovanazzi and Leclerc are the only two that strike me as potential future front runners, maybe (but slightly less probable) Gasly. Sirotkin could maybe enter F1 for 2018 provided he secures some sponsorship, Rosenquist has a minor chance of making the grid someday. Rossi was/is reasonably good but is more likely to get an US-career that makes paying for a backmarker-drive unattractive while he probably won’t get a paid-drive in upper midfield, so rather unprobable to see him in F1 again. Other than that, not much to see here.
Melvin (@thetick)
23rd January 2017, 14:04
As a dutch person, i really hope Nyck De Vries will continue in the McLaren young driver program and get in F1 at some point.
GeeMac (@geemac)
23rd January 2017, 15:36
Glad someone mentioned Nyck de Vries, he seems to have been part of the McLaren setup for ages and yet he is still at least one step away from making the F1 grid. He is also going to lose his FR 2.0 points at the end of this season, so he needs to have a good year this year to stay on the F1 track.
spafrancorchamps
23rd January 2017, 17:43
Nyck is just not good enough. He takes way too much time and makes too many mistakes. He is one of many who do great in go-karts, but can’t prove themselves on a higher level. I hope McLaren will ditch him and go for another talent.
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
23rd January 2017, 19:43
He might have more chance now that Ron has left McLaren and he’ll no longer get called Nick Heidfeld in the press!
(I’m afraid that I can’t find the clip of the interview)
Some Dude
23rd January 2017, 15:41
I have a doubt. Pascal Wehrlein has only 16 points but he is on the grid. Someone explain that to me.
Some Dude
23rd January 2017, 15:41
And. I SPELLED WEHRLEIN CORRECTLY.
Sven (@crammond)
23rd January 2017, 16:28
You don’t get points for driving in F1, and you don’t need points if you already have a superlicence.
Ian Stephens (@ians)
24th January 2017, 22:28
Max Verstappen only has 20 points, and his youthful start in F1 was the reason the points system was introduced. If this rule had been in place a season earlier we would not have had him, nor Carlos Sainz Jr. Where will Toro Rosso get exciting new drivers in future?
toiago (@toiago)
23rd January 2017, 17:27
It’s amazing how almost every LMP1 driver is eligible for a F1 seat, yet either none seem to have any interest in joining the grid or aren’t considered for a seat. I’m just thinking what some of them could actually do with a Mercedes alongside Hamilton if given a chance.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
23rd January 2017, 21:40
@toiago maybe it’s the other way around? If Hulkenberg (the one without a podium in F1 even when he has driven competitive cars) could win LeMans at the first attempt, and Webber (who couldn’t win a single time in the powerful Red Bull RB9 that smashed everyone in 2013 in the hands of Seb) has already won the WEC championship, well… It doesn’t speak too well about the WEC pack.
Victor_RO
24th January 2017, 19:18
I’ll have to take you up on two points there. Hulkenberg wasn’t the fastest man in the Porsche team over the Le Mans weekend, and more importantly, wasn’t the fastest in the #19 car during the race itself, that went to Nick Tandy. As for Webber, it took him a year and a half to get used to racing in the WEC, and he was never really the fastest man in his crew until maybe at times towards mid-2016 (he was the fastest Porsche driver at Le Mans in 2016, but again, that was in his third season with the team), the usual fastest person in that crew was Brendon Hartley.
All the WEC races have their full timing info published. So if you want to scour through the data and check, http://fiawec.alkamelsystems.com/ is where you can find it.
anon
23rd January 2017, 22:00
@toiago, mind you, a number of those drivers are ex-F1 drivers who left the sport either because they retired or were unable to find a competitive seat – I don’t recall there being many teams who showed any interest in hiring Davidson, di Grassi or Nakajima, just as a few examples.
As an aside, Keith, I do find it a bit odd that Ocon is on that list when he would qualify for 2017 by virtue of having already been awarded a superlicence in 2016: Vandoorne and Palmer would also fall into the same category.
Technically, I believe that there are several drivers in your list who would also be eligible irrespective of points scored – I think that Lotterer, for example, would be automatically eligible because he was awarded a superlicence in 2014 (the FIA waives the points requirement if the person has held a superlicence within the previous three years – they can even remain eligible if the superlicence was issued over three years ago if the FIA are satisfied that they have still demonstrated an adequate level of performance).
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
23rd January 2017, 21:45
If I were Manor, I would try to collect my money for at least the first race… and ask FIA for an exception to the superlicense points rule, to hire Gabby Chaves. Already a champion (Indy Lights I know, but at least). and I imagine that (and I swear I’m not being sexist) sponsorship would be more than eager to support the first woman to race a whole season in Formula 1.
Budget ensured for a couple of years.
Tom L. (@tom-l)
23rd January 2017, 23:33
Sorry to burst your bubble, @omarr-pepper, but Gabby (Gabriel) Chaves is a man!
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
24th January 2017, 1:17
@tom-l hahahhaa fail of the year already!!! a Colombian who uses Gaby for short, I assumed so much. Just checked the stats and saw that Gabriel got the IndyLights championship. I didn’t bother to double check with a photo!
Corey
24th January 2017, 14:53
I wouldn’t mind seeing the odds of each driver getting into F1. Just to see who the next drivers maybe.
Olivier
24th January 2017, 17:24
Bring Will Power to F1. He has an impressive resume and a great name. Ricciardo surely wouldn’t mind.
Matt
24th January 2017, 21:01
Buemi has proven he is the real deal. WED WDC, Formual E WDC given a shot at a decent F1 car we could be witnessing something something special if he pulled off a third Driver Championship in his 3rd top tier category