The 38 drivers with enough superlicence points to enter F1 in 2017

2017 F1 seasonPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Which drivers have scored enough points to qualify for an FIA Formula One superlicence in 2017?

McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne is a high scorer
The chequered flag has fallen on the final championship where drivers could score points towards an F1 superlicence. So who has made it up to or past the 40 points needed to be allowed to race in F1?

The FIA has added more championships to the superlicence points system for 2017. For the fist time drivers in Formula E and Australia’s Supercars championship have been collecting superlicence points.

Some of them feature among the 38 drivers who already have enough points to be allowed to race in F1. There are 26 drivers with 40 superlience points or more who have never raced in F1, one of which is Williams rookie Lance Stroll.

F1 Fanatic has analysed all the data from the championships which score superlicence points and compiled the data below based on the FIA’s rules for superlicence points.

Drivers who have accumulated enough points for a superlicence in 2017

Driver Total Country Scores counted from
Sebastien Buemi 121 Switzerland P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Formula E 2015
P1 in Formula E 2016
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
Andre Lotterer 118 Germany P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in Super Formula 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
P2 in Super Formula 2016
Lucas di Grassi 100 Brazil P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Formula E 2015
P2 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne* 90 Belgium P2 in GP2 2014
P1 in GP2 2015
P4 in Super Formula 2016
Will Power 90 Australia P1 in IndyCar 2014
P3 in IndyCar 2015
P2 in IndyCar 2016
Neel Jani 80 Switzerland P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Marc Lieb 80 Germany P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Romain Dumas 80 France P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Antonio Giovinazzi 76 Italy P6 in Euro F3 2014
P2 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP2 2016
Esteban Ocon* 70 France P1 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in GP3 2015
Sergey Sirotkin 70 Russia P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P3 in GP2 2015
P3 in GP2 2016
Pierre Gasly 69 France P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P8 in GP2 2015
P1 in GP2 2016
Marcel Fassler 68 Switzerland P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
Benoit Treluyer 66 France P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in WEC LMP1 2016
Scott Dixon 66 New Zealand P3 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2015
P6 in IndyCar 2016
Kazuki Nakajima 60 Japan P8 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2014
P7 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Super Formula 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
P6 in Super Formula 2016
Lance Stroll* 60 Canada P1 in Italian F4 2014
P5 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in Euro F3 2016
Loic Duval 59 France P7 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in Super Formula 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P9 in Formula E 2015
P8 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
Helio Castroneves 58 Brazil P2 in IndyCar 2014
P5 in IndyCar 2015
P3 in IndyCar 2016
Oliver Rowland 53 Great Britain P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P9 in GP2 2016
Brendon Hartley 52 New Zealand P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
Mark Webber 52 Australia P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
Timo Bernhard 52 Germany P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
Anthony Davidson 51 Great Britain P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
Louis Deletraz 49 Switzerland P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P2 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Simon Pagenaud 48 France P5 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2016
Charles Leclerc 47 Monaco P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in GP3 2016
Alex Lynn 46 Great Britain P1 in GP3 2014
P6 in GP2 2015
P6 in GP2 2016
Nyck De Vries 45 Netherlands P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in GP3 2016
Jose Maria Lopez 45 Argentina P1 in WTCC 2014
P1 in WTCC 2015
P1 in WTCC 2016
Felix Rosenqvist 43 Sweden P8 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in Euro F3 2015
Juan Pablo Montoya 43 Colombia P4 in IndyCar 2014
P2 in IndyCar 2015
P8 in IndyCar 2016
Jolyon Palmer* 40 Great Britain P1 in GP2 2014
Stephane Sarrazin 40 France P5 in WEC LMP1 2014
P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in Formula E 2016
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
Alexander Rossi 40 USA P2 in GP2 2015
Oliver Jarvis 40 Great Britain P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
Tom Dillmann 40 France P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P1 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Nelson Piquet Jnr 40 Brazil P1 in Formula E 2015

*Already on the F1 grid for 2017.

Each country’s highest-scoring driver who has never started an F1 race

Where is the next generation of F1 drivers going to come from? Here’s each country’s leading scorer who hasn’t started a grand prix – yet:

Driver Total Country Scores Scores counted from
Will Power 90 Australia 3 P1 in IndyCar 2014
P3 in IndyCar 2015
P2 in IndyCar 2016
Neel Jani 80 Switzerland 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Marc Lieb 80 Germany 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Romain Dumas 80 France 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Antonio Giovinazzi 76 Italy 3 P6 in Euro F3 2014
P2 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP2 2016
Sergey Sirotkin 70 Russia 3 P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P3 in GP2 2015
P3 in GP2 2016
Scott Dixon 66 New Zealand 3 P3 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2015
P6 in IndyCar 2016
Lance Stroll 60 Canada 3 P1 in Italian F4 2014
P5 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in Euro F3 2016
Helio Castroneves 58 Brazil 3 P2 in IndyCar 2014
P5 in IndyCar 2015
P3 in IndyCar 2016
Oliver Rowland 53 Great Britain 3 P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P9 in GP2 2016
Charles Leclerc 47 Monaco 3 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in GP3 2016
Nyck De Vries 45 Netherlands 4 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in GP3 2016
Jose Maria Lopez 45 Argentina 3 P1 in WTCC 2014
P1 in WTCC 2015
P1 in WTCC 2016
Felix Rosenqvist 43 Sweden 2 P8 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in Euro F3 2015
Hiroaki Ishiura 39 Japan 3 P5 in Super Formula 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in Super Formula 2016
Alexander Albon 29 Thailand 3 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P7 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP3 2016
Ed Jones 25 UAE 2 P3 in Indy Lights 2015
P1 in Indy Lights 2016
Graham Rahal 18 USA 2 P4 in IndyCar 2015
P5 in IndyCar 2016
Norbert Michelisz 17 Hungary 3 P4 in WTCC 2014
P6 in WTCC 2015
P4 in WTCC 2016
Ralf Aron 16 Estonia 2 P1 in Italian F4 2015
P7 in Euro F3 2016
Gabby Chaves 15 Colombia 1 P1 in Indy Lights 2014
Tio Ellinas 15 Cyprus 1 P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
Max Defourny 15 Belgium 3 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Roy Nissany 15 Israel 1 P4 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Niko Kari 13 Finland 2 P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
P10 in Euro F3 2016
Santiago Urrutia 12 Uruguay 1 P2 in Indy Lights 2016
Yifei Ye 12 China 1 P1 in French F4 2016
Johnny Cecotto Jnr 10 Venezuela 1 P5 in GP2 2014
Lucas Auer 10 Austria 1 P4 in Euro F3 2014
Tom Kristensen 10 Denmark 1 P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
Karol Basz 8 Poland 2 P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
P2 in CIK-FIA 2016
Nabil Jeffri 7 Malaysia 1 P2 in German F3 2014
Dennis Olsen 7 Norway 1 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
Raul Guzman 7 Mexico 1 P3 in Italian F4 2016
Jehan Daruvala 6 India 3 P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Mehdi Bennani 6 Morocco 2 P8 in WTCC 2015
P5 in WTCC 2016
Pedro Hiltbrand 5 Spain 1 P1 in CIK-FIA 2016
Antonio Felix da Costa 3 Portugal 1 P8 in Formula E 2015
Felix Serrales 3 Puerto Rico 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2016
Marlon Stockinger 2 Philippines 1 P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
Petru Gabriel Florescu 2 Romania 1 P6 in British F4 2016

For a full breakdown of every driver who has scored superlicence points at the beginning of 2017, see the table here:

NB. Points from the following championships were not included as they failed to meet the minimum requirement of at least ten drivers starting every race: 2014-16 Formula 4 Sudamericana, 2014-16 Australian F3, 2014-16 Brazilian F3, 2015-16 Australian F4, 2015-16 Chinese F4, 2016 Spanish F4, 2016 F4 South East Asia.

2017 F1 season

