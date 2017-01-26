Hamilton to break pole record? The stats to watch for in 2017

The 68th running of the Formula One world championship could see Lewis Hamilton become the all-time king of qualifying.
Other records are also likely to topple in the coming 12 months – here’s which ones to keep an eye out for.
Pole record beckons for Hamilton
Michael Schumacher has held the record for the most pole positions for over a decade. His 66th pole position, set at the 2006 French Grand Prix, moved him ahead of Ayrton Senna’s record of 65. The Ferrari driver went on to establish a new record of 68.
However Hamilton is poised to overhaul both of them. He’s currently on 61 pole positions and has 20 chances to add more over the course of this year. Eight more pole positions will put him in the lead – and he racked up a dozen last year.
It’s not a foregone conclusion Hamilton will be able to do that. Red Bull could spring a surprise on Mercedes and Hamilton’s new team mate Valtteri Bottas is very good over a flying lap. But there’s a good chance we’ll see a new pole position record this year.
Verstappen to become youngest pole sitter?
Make that two. Because if Red Bull are in the hunt for pole positions and Max Verstappen takes one of them, he will be the youngest driver ever to do so.
Even if he doesn’t beat the record, which was set by Sebastian Vettel in 2008, he’ll have all of next year to break the record as well.
Of course there are other drivers on the grid with the same chance, including 18-year-old Lance Stroll. But the RB13 is surely going to be better equipped to get the job done.
Hulkenberg heading for most starts without a podium
Nico Hulkenberg is rapidly closing on a very unwelcome record. If he doesn’t finish in the top three within the first 14 races of the year he will set a new record for starting the most races without finishing on the podium.
In his 115 starts so far Hulkenberg has taken a trio of fourth-place finishes. Adrian Sutil currently holds the record with 128 starts and Pierluigi Martini on 118 also lies ahead of Hulkenberg.
Unless Renault produce a car quick enough for Hulkenberg to reach the rostrum before the Singapore Grand Prix, this unwelcome record will be his. Still, at least he’s been on the podium at Le Mans – and on the best step, too.
Hamilton one win from a full house
As noted last year, two drivers are close to having won at every venue on the calendar. There’s now only one track in F1 Hamilton hasn’t won at, putting him on the verge of claiming a clean sweep. Vettel, however, will need a much more competitive Ferrari than he had last year to tick any more off his list.
|Lewis Hamilton
|Sebastian Vettel
|Albert Park
|1st
|1st
|Bahrain International Circuit
|1st
|1st
|Shanghai International Circuit
|1st
|1st
|Sochi Autodrom
|1st
|2nd
|Circuit de Catalunya
|1st
|1st
|Monte-Carlo
|1st
|1st
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|1st
|1st
|Baku City Circuit
|5th
|2nd
|Red Bull Ring
|1st
|4th
|Silverstone
|1st
|1st
|Hungaroring
|1st
|1st
|Spa-Francorchamps
|1st
|1st
|Monza
|1st
|1st
|Singapore
|1st
|1st
|Sepang International Circuit
|1st
|1st
|Suzuka
|1st
|1st
|Circuit of the Americas
|1st
|1st
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|1st
|5th
|Interlagos
|1st
|1st
|Yas Marina
|1st
|1st
54 comments on “Hamilton to break pole record? The stats to watch for in 2017”
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
26th January 2017, 12:04
Interesting. I wonder which country will offer to pay an extortionate amount for the privilege of hosting the 1,000th GP?
Zaros
26th January 2017, 12:31
Qatar?
Nuggy1980
26th January 2017, 12:34
Damn, get Berne back quick. He wold make a killing on that one ;-)
Nuggy1980
26th January 2017, 12:35
Strontium (@strontium)
26th January 2017, 12:42
Two Abu Dhabi grands prix that year?
LovelyLovelyLuffield
26th January 2017, 12:46
There’s math that can trace which venue gets to host, I know it.
Markp
26th January 2017, 18:23
1000 times normal points? 25,000 points for the winner? A Nonaco 96 style race with a midfielder winner thus winning the title with this ine victory.
ExcitedAbout17
26th January 2017, 12:20
I’d add Alonso to the ‘best position per circuit’ list.
Especially since he’s been on the podium on most (bar the newer circuits) and has done this mostly in a less dominant car.
Albert Park 1st
Bahrain International Circuit 1st
Shanghai International Circuit 1st
Sochi Autodrom 6th
Circuit de Catalunya 1st
Monte-Carlo 1st
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 1st
Baku City Circuit RET
Red Bull Ring 5th
Silverstone 1st
Hungaroring 1st
Spa-Francorchamps 2nd
Monza 1st
Singapore 1st
Sepang International Circuit 1st
Suzuka 1st
Circuit of the Americas 3rd
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 13th
Interlagos 2nd
Yas Marina 2nd
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
26th January 2017, 13:59
It always seems wrong to me he hasn’t won at Spa. It’s like Clark never having won at Monaco.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
26th January 2017, 16:30
@keithcollantine And considering he has been on the podium there in 2005, 2007 and 2013 and was leading for a part of the 2011 race.
Adam Last
26th January 2017, 12:34
Re 1000th GP in 2019….2019 will also be F1’s 70th year of competition.
French Steve (@french-steve)
26th January 2017, 14:02
Alonso needs to finish at least 14 races this season to become the driver with most finishes in F1.
Current top 5 is :
Schumacher 237
Button 230
Barrichello 224
Alonso 224
Massa 208
nelson piquet
26th January 2017, 14:12
spoiler: hamilton wins
mark jackson
26th January 2017, 22:12
Most selfies taken during a GP weekend? Hamilton wins.
ngwe23 (@realstig)
26th January 2017, 14:19
How long will people keep making excuses for Hulkenberg? He is over rated – compared to Perez, for example.
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th January 2017, 14:46
He would’ve had 2 podiums this season (Monaco and Brazil) if not for being pitted at the wrong time in Monaco and coming out behind Rosberg, then Perez came out ahead and got a podium, when Hulk was ahead before the stops, so not his fault. And then Brazil, he got a puncture from some of the debris left on the track from Raikkonen’s car, when he was well ahead of Perez before the safety car, and had been faster all weekend, so would’ve pulled away too far for even Verstappen to catch on his charge, again, not his fault. Nothings ever worked out for him, he’s not overrated at all.
xcm
26th January 2017, 19:23
Excuse after excuse.
Nobody is saying the man can’t drive, just that he’s “not a god”
Mashiat (@mashiat)
26th January 2017, 16:31
@realstig If you actually look into the races, rather than just at the points and podium tallies, then you would realize that Hulkenberg is the superior of the two. The Pirellis favored Perez. I expect Hulkenberg to be the better with these harder tyres.
Tata
26th January 2017, 17:12
Yes, I find what seems to me at least, an obvious bias, in regards to how the two men – Perez and Hulkenberg, are viewed.
I tend to focus on the accomplishments of drivers a lot more than whatever else some might seem to inject and in that sense I have always viewed Perez as the better driver of the two. A lot better actually. And I do like Hulk.
There is however what seems to be an urgency to come to Hulk’s defense by some. It is no problem to defend any driver one likes but to mouth such dribble as tyres suit Perez better than his team mate smacks of desperation.
It reminds one of the unsubstantiated narrative that Hamilton was a tyre muncher until they actually introduced softer tyres by Pirelli, that he was a fuel guzzler until we saw the graphics and actually found out how intelligent, smart and kind to the engine a driver the guy actually is based on FOM’s driver graphics compared to his team mates. Of course the later narrative returned as soon as such graphics were no longer displayed and his engines for understandable reasons started blowing up in 2016 while no other Mercedes’ engine did so.
So in Perez’ case, maybe his “Mexican” heritage is what might be the underlying dark horse that is responsible for the way he is seen by many. Sad. [to borrow an expression from DT.]
BTW, I believe Perez will have a longer career in F1 than Hulk. The results speak for themselves. Facts they say don’t lie and for all Hamilton’s detractors and nay-sayers say, the guy is on track to be an all time legend of the sport.
Ricardo Aguilar (@drrapg)
26th January 2017, 23:50
Christopher (@chrischrill)
26th January 2017, 14:21
If Massa were to win a race in the 2017 Williams, would he not be the driver with most time between two race victories?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
26th January 2017, 15:41
@chrischrill That’s right, though it’s been the case for a while. Riccardo Patrese holds the record at six years and 210 days (between the 1983 South African and 1990 San Marino Grands Prix) so Massa’s been able to beat it since the 2015 Canadian Grand Prix.
Haribo
26th January 2017, 14:30
Wonder if Verstappen can become the youngest driver to lead the championship? He still has years to accomplish this.
Also, Ricciardo could also break Heidfeld’s record for most consecutive finishes – he’d have to finish every race up until Austria.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
26th January 2017, 15:43
Two great spots there. Ricciardo is at least safe from his his run ended by a wayward Sutil like Heidfeld’s was…
Nathan
26th January 2017, 14:56
So if Bottas wins the 77 is the highest winning number. Who’s record will he break ? Lewis ? Or am I missing something.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
26th January 2017, 15:34
Good question and one I should have covered in the article! The highest number to appear on an F1 car which won a round of the world championship was 71, on Alberto Ascari’s Ferrari 375 when he won the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in 1951.
The only other higher number than Hamilton’s 44 to win a round of the world championship run to F1 regulations was 50, on Giancarlo Baghetti’s Ferrari at the 1961 French Grand Prix. This was of course the only instance of a driver turning up and winning his first grand prix (aside from the first ever round of the championship).
Markp
26th January 2017, 18:26
All the high number winner stats were on Ferrari’s.
sethje (@seth-space)
26th January 2017, 20:49
If Wehrleins wins ;)
number 94
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
26th January 2017, 15:43
A lot of records are prone to get broken as f1 in the past 6 seasons has had more races and generally great reliability and few clashes, a static calendar will also ensure somebody may achieve a full house, if not Hamilton perhaps somebody else, as it takes perhaps 3 or 4 seasons of dominance to win and make many poles almost effortless.
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 15:58
Hamilton has his win and pole in a season streak/perfect record to extend.
Doesn’t Hamilton also have the best average championship position (average position of 2.9) throughout a career? Which unless he finishes 3rd or lower will also improve.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
26th January 2017, 16:34
@philipgb True, but I can’t really recall any other driver who had competitive cars basically all his career bar half a season.
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 18:12
@mashiat
Money or merit gets you a race seat, and Hamilton certainly doesn’t come from money.
Pete (@repete86)
26th January 2017, 19:30
Even including his partial 1958 season, Fangio’s at 2.55. Excluding that, he’s at 1.29!
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 21:53
Ah I forgot about Fangio.
Although technically speaking, 1953 was Formula 2 :)
Arno Neemers
26th January 2017, 16:23
*yawn* Hamilton’s records are largely meaningless because he’s set them in an era where there was only one car he had to beat, and the entire rest of the grid was basically unable to even remotely challenge his team. They’ll be even more meaningless now that he’ll essentially be the clear number one driver against a teammate who has hardly set the world alight despite the early hype, and who will be new to the team and his crew, meaning that Hamilton will likely romp away completely unchallenged. Wake me when there’s some interesting news…
Jay
26th January 2017, 16:38
Your comment is meaningless because no matter how hard you try, you can’t erase history. Hamilton made a great decision to join Mercedes when they were an ALSO-RAN. Michael had races rigged for him
Tata
26th January 2017, 17:35
The point is in 2013 he took a chance and it paid off same way as MS took a chance by leaving back to back championships winning Benetton team in 96 to go to Ferrari who hadn’t won anything for over a decade! It is the same way Seb took a chance with Redbull. These are all chances. No matter what information all these men had, the underlining factor is that THEY had to make the ultimate decision to join or not. And obviously, in hind sight, they all made wise decisions.
So don’t deride another man for his achievements and then turn around to say a similar persons’ is worth acknowledging. If Hamilton’s is not worth anything, then using your argument, Micheal’s or Sebs’ or Senna’s isn’t worth the piece of metal or paper.
Robbie (@robbie)
26th January 2017, 22:22
MS didn’t really make a choice so much as a deal was put together for him that he couldn’t refuse because Bernie and Max wanted him away from Benetton and to be F1’s new icon post -Senna. Mega pay, his crew from Benetton moved over to Ferrari with him, contracted subservient teammate, designer cars and tires, end the Ferrari WDC drought for big headlines. I cannot respect MS’s WDCs from illegal cars and whacking Damon to having more advantages at Ferrari than any other driver before or since and still being the bully on the track that he was.
Regarding LH. Not a fan as many of you know, but that has been particularly from 2016, maybe even end of 2015, but mostly the slapping in the face he did to his team by accusing them of conspiring against him. Huge turnoff for me. Nothing to do with his driving other than a few incidents.
But with respect to his Championships and I’ll include Nico’s too. I cannot see them as great feats. Yes I know they are in the books, nothing will change that, and I respect that. But at the same time, when you have the drivers threatening to race elsewhere because they just aren’t enjoying themselves, pleading for faster, harder to drive cars and more challenge, then it is hard for me to categorize drivers as being amongst the greats when they haven’t been pushed, so limited have they been by the tires and the ultra-conservation of everything at once. These guys have been driving in something more like F1-lite than F1. Thankfully that’s changing. I fully acknowledge LH has great numbers and based on that will be categorized as one of the greats in terms of numbers…but in terms of challenge? Many drivers have won much harder Championships and will not be considered amongst the greats because it was just the one WDC or what have you. Icons perhaps, but not greats. But LH has much more career to go and the cars are now to be harder to drive, so there’s that.
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
26th January 2017, 17:48
So why did you just spend 5 minutes of your life reading this article when the premise is quite clear from the title?
Hamilton has enjoyed nowhere near the dominance and one-sided team backing as Schumacher did sorry.
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 18:15
Almost all records were set with dominant cars, and throughout F1 history dominant cars tend to be partnered with dominant drivers.
I mean when was the last time a non-constructors championship car won the drivers championship? I think it was 2008 right? Remind me who won that year?
Markp
26th January 2017, 18:28
2009 Brawn. Button.
Markp
26th January 2017, 18:29
Oh sorry mis read that. 2008 is right. Before that was also McLaren in 99 with Hakkinen. Both times Ferrari won the constructors.
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th January 2017, 19:07
McLaren was the best car that year though, just Kovalainen wasn’t exactly good, hence why Ferrari beat them in the Constructors as they had 2 very good drivers vs 1 very good driver and an average driver.
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 21:56
So says you. I’d argue the fact Massa was in contention against Hamilton suggests that Ferrari was every bit deserving of it’s constructors championship.
Henrik
26th January 2017, 22:32
And the only reason he won in 2008 was the Renault Crashgate. Because of the cheating, Massa was denied the win (he was leading comfortably at the time) and had to settle for 13th place, thus Hamilton’s 2008 win is tainted as he benefited and was allowed to benefit from the cheating that robbed Massa of a well-earned F1 crown. Funny how Hamilton fans NEVER acknowledge this…
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 22:48
Being released with the fuel hose still attached to the car and a spin at turn 18 probably didn’t help. Funny how people that want to play the fantasy shoulda woulda coulda game don’t acknowledge that.
Renaults cheating robbed everyone in that top 8 of points, but the rest didn’t throw away what points were still on the table.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
26th January 2017, 20:25
Bottas will be the 75th GP winner, and only the 5th Fin to do so. Keke Rosberg remains the only Fin to have won his first race in a non-Mercedes powered car.
Vandoorne will become the first person from Flanders in Formula One and the first rookie in a topteam since Hamilton himself I believe.
Philip (@philipgb)
26th January 2017, 21:57
I thought Vandoorne was driving for McLaren?
Kgn11
26th January 2017, 20:36
Hamilton could also extend his record of being the only driver to have won 10 or more races in a season. Only two other drivers have done so, Schumacher in 2002/04 and Vettel 2011/13. Lewis is the only one to have done it 3 years straight years.
sethje (@seth-space)
26th January 2017, 20:54
And do not forget the record for most non formula 1 related travels during a season !
mark jackson
26th January 2017, 22:09
Don’t forget the record for most bunny ears digitally placed on another driver during a live press conference. Lewis takes the cake for that one as well.
mark jackson
26th January 2017, 22:06
Hamilton has the most snapchat followers out of all the drivers. That’s another record for Ham.
Guybrush Threepwood (@guybrushthreepwood)
26th January 2017, 23:19
And thus it becomes apparent why stats like these have no reflection on a driver’s talent. They are merely a talking point for novelties sake.
RP (@slotopen)
27th January 2017, 0:00
Have you watched F1 the last 10 years? You don’t need the stats to see Hamilton is talented.