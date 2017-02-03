McLaren announce name change for 2017 car

McLaren has announced its new car for the 2017 F1 season will not use the previously announced name MP4-32.

The team will instead call its latest F1 machine the MCL32.

The change marks a significant departure from the ‘MP4’ nomenclature which was introduced when Ron Dennis took over the team in 1981. Dennis was ousted as the group’s CEO last year and Zak Brown installed as the new executive director.

MP4 originally stood for ‘Marlboro-Project Four’ in reference to the team’s title sponsor, and was later referred to as ‘McLaren Project Four’. The name was adopted from the Project Four team Dennis ran in Formula Two before taking over McLaren.

McLaren also used the MP4 designation as part of its road car branding. The MP4-12C two-seater was launched in 2011. However McLaren later referred to the car simply as the 12C.

McLaren will launch the MCL32 on February 24th.

2017 is all about change, and our car name is changing too. Ladies and gents, get set for the McLaren-Honda MCL32. #MCL32 #ChangeYourName pic.twitter.com/Q2WJmR4us7 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 3, 2017

