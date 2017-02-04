Caption Competition 122: Ricciardo’s latest shoey

He’s been at it again. The new season hasn’t even started yet and Daniel Ricciardo’s done his first ‘Shoey’ of the year.

This time he was joined by four other members of Red Bull’s newest sponsor, but David Coulthard was reluctant to sample a Shoey for himself.

Can you come up with the funniest caption for this picture? Post your suggestions in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

Caption Competition