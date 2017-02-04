Daniel Ricciardo, David Coulthard, Red Bull, 2017

Caption Competition 122: Ricciardo’s latest shoey

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

He’s been at it again. The new season hasn’t even started yet and Daniel Ricciardo’s done his first ‘Shoey’ of the year.

This time he was joined by four other members of Red Bull’s newest sponsor, but David Coulthard was reluctant to sample a Shoey for himself.

Can you come up with the funniest caption for this picture? Post your suggestions in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

89 comments on “Caption Competition 122: Ricciardo’s latest shoey”

  1. Dark Schneider
    4th February 2017, 11:54

    David Coulthard :
    “Blueearrrrghhhh …”

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Rahman (@arahman93)
    4th February 2017, 12:15

    David Coulthard : Errr no thanks

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Ben Needham (@ben-n)
    4th February 2017, 12:16

    David was wary of ‘Schuey’ having been beaten to 7 WDC’s by him.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
      4th February 2017, 15:29

      Good one

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    PhilEReid (@philereid)
    4th February 2017, 12:17

    For the first time in his life, the man on the left is unhappy he has large feet.

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Nick (@theawesomefish)
    4th February 2017, 12:21

    “Must it be Fosters?”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      AMR (@aiera-music)
      4th February 2017, 23:40

      Love it!

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
        5th February 2017, 12:45

        @theawesomefish

        Hey Nick- its actually a flawed assumption – very few Aussies drink Fosters, the only time I ever did was in London LOL
        Many did, but it was on the 80’s.

        Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
    4th February 2017, 12:26

    Looking to replace their aluminium cans with shoes, Red Bull’s latest focus group yielded a 5 out of 6 approval rating.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Vic (@hendrix666)
      5th February 2017, 14:50

      Bravo!!

      Reply

  7. Goriot
    4th February 2017, 12:29

    Shoey, we’re home!

    Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
    4th February 2017, 12:32

    We wear kilts, that’s enough of a weird habit in itself.

    Reply

  9. Bart
    4th February 2017, 12:47

    David could not participate as he had already put a foot in mouth commenting on the color of the shoe.

    Reply

  10. Ruben
    4th February 2017, 12:49

    DC: I would drink, but my chin is so massive I’d spill it.

    Reply
  11. Profile Photo

    Placid (@placid)
    4th February 2017, 12:49

    David: WHERE IS HE? WHERE IS ALEXANDER ROSSI? I CAN’T BELIEVE HE PUT SPOILED MILK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  12. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    4th February 2017, 12:53

    DC: Oh gee look at that…not my size…oh well.

    Reply
  13. Profile Photo

    Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
    4th February 2017, 12:53

    Coulthard sings Diamonds on the soles of their shoes as red bull receive their first payment from liberty

    Reply
  14. Profile Photo

    ejay (@ejay)
    4th February 2017, 12:56

    The unveiling of Red Bull’s latest alternative to the Halo caused quite a stink

    Reply

  15. Sumedh
    4th February 2017, 13:19

    As the Red Bull contingent is happy to treat Renault-colored shoes with disdain and drink champagne off it, DC prefers to treat his last engine manufacturer with more respect.

    Reply
  16. Profile Photo

    Tom L. (@tom-l)
    4th February 2017, 13:24

    After twelve years, David Coulthard finally wins a race in Red Bull colours.

    Reply
  17. Profile Photo

    ANDREW (@johnson102)
    4th February 2017, 13:37

    Coulthard reacts to his latest ‘Schuey’ moment.

    Reply

  18. Drg
    4th February 2017, 13:57

    Coulthard, always the ‘thinking’ driver, fully aware of the corporate requirements of a driver/pundit struggles with the concept of a shoey…

    ‘Don’t want to make a prat of myself here so is that really Aussie speak for a retread, a resole, a ret(y)re or do I just get these crap trainers free for a year?’

    Mission accomplished..

    Reply
  19. Profile Photo

    schooner (@schooner)
    4th February 2017, 13:59

    During a Red Bull fan event, team members try to sniff out which shoe was worn by Helmut Marko while participating in a charity shuffleboard match.

    Reply
  20. Profile Photo

    hunocsi (@hunocsi)
    4th February 2017, 14:09

    Nothing can ruin fun activities as much as corporate events.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Andy (@andybantam)
      5th February 2017, 0:56

      +1

      Reply
  21. Profile Photo

    Steve Rogers (@yossarian)
    4th February 2017, 14:17

    As per his new year tradition, Coulthard was waiting for Hakkinen to finish first.

    Reply

  22. Thedonz
    4th February 2017, 14:43

    DC: Sorry guys, I’m sure I put the keys to the RB13 in one of those shoes….right down at the toe….

    Reply

  23. pat
    4th February 2017, 14:49

    Coulthard contemplates the effects of athletes foot on the digestive tract.

    Reply

  24. Stephen H
    4th February 2017, 15:03

    Red Bull: Gives you wings, indigestion and ringworm.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      4th February 2017, 20:57

      hahaha

      Reply
  25. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    4th February 2017, 15:12

    “Please no, I just got rid of my athlete’s foot!”

    Reply

  26. Andre Furtado
    4th February 2017, 15:22

    Drink till you puke.

    Reply

  27. JungleMartin
    4th February 2017, 15:33

    “Here at Red Bull, each and every member of the team is constantly working to help Renault find the extra horsepower we need.”

    Reply
  28. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    4th February 2017, 15:35

    What a shoe-tgun!

    Reply
  29. Profile Photo

    Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
    4th February 2017, 15:36

    Never had four sizes too large shoes been a good thing. Until just then.

    Reply
  30. Profile Photo

    Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
    4th February 2017, 15:37

    DC: You guys are disgusting……….. how could anyone possibly drink Red Bull!!!

    Reply
  31. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    4th February 2017, 15:45

    Commentator: And the winner of the Guess The Shoe Size competition is David Coultard.

    Reply

  32. Sergey Martyn
    4th February 2017, 15:49

    DC: Thank god no one is wearing thigh high fishing boots.

    Reply
  33. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    4th February 2017, 15:55

    David Coultard conducting a class on the importance of checking your shoes for fleas and bed lice while preparing for a race.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
      4th February 2017, 15:57

      Apologies to David Coulthard for spelling his name incorrectly.

      Reply

  34. Jamie
    4th February 2017, 16:00

    It’s like gun roullette but instead of a bullet someone has athletes foot …

    Reply
  35. Profile Photo

    Firestorm (@firestorm)
    4th February 2017, 16:05

    First stage of the F1 budget cap, the yard of ale drinking competition, reduced to the foot of ale…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
      4th February 2017, 23:40

      Nice.

      Reply
  36. Profile Photo

    JackySteeg (@jackysteeg)
    4th February 2017, 16:53

    Once again Coulthard finds himself defeated by a Schuey.

    Reply

  37. Schudha
    4th February 2017, 17:04

    Coulthard realises being shamed is not as crippling as one would think

    Reply

  38. Ganesh
    4th February 2017, 17:07

    Hope it is off season, coz F1Fanatic searching for some spice to keep their fans fanatic about F1…
    Cheers….

    Reply
  39. Profile Photo

    Eric (@fletch)
    4th February 2017, 17:20

    6 dudes no cup

    Reply
  40. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    4th February 2017, 17:26

    “I know this is ‘coult’ but I find it very ‘hard’ to perform.”

    Reply

  41. frogster
    4th February 2017, 17:47

    DC ” I think someone as Trump-ed in mine “

    Reply

  42. Apexor
    4th February 2017, 18:00

    DC: oh darn it some one put shampage in my shoes.

    Reply

    1. Apexor
      4th February 2017, 18:40

      Correction:
      DC: oh darn it someone put champagne in my shoes.

      Reply
  43. Profile Photo

    Neil (@neilosjames)
    4th February 2017, 18:19

    While his mates inside enjoyed another shoey and the bouncers continued to shake their heads, David once again regretted wearing white trainers on the team night out.

    Reply
  44. Profile Photo

    Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
    4th February 2017, 18:37

    DC watches the shoe & thinks “Thank god i’m having the microphone😂😱”

    Reply
  45. Profile Photo

    Andy (@andybantam)
    4th February 2017, 18:55

    Ref Bull are still short after recovering some of their stolen cups.

    Reply

  46. Adam
    4th February 2017, 19:15

    DC: “In my day we put shoes on our feet”

    Reply

  47. NewDust
    4th February 2017, 19:28

    DC “Daniel, are those the shoes I saw you wearing yesterday?”

    Reply
  48. Profile Photo

    budchekov (@budchekov)
    4th February 2017, 19:57

    Idiots!

    Reply
  49. Profile Photo

    AndrewT (@andrewt)
    4th February 2017, 20:09

    David Coulthard takes the role of the lead vocal as The Red Bull Rock Band with their new instruments are preparing to open for Eddie Jordans’ V10 this night.

    Reply
  50. Profile Photo

    Jeanrien (@jeanrien)
    4th February 2017, 20:42

    Drinking or driving ?
    Formula one reach a new low of attractiveness.

    Reply
  51. Profile Photo

    myxtiom (@myxtiom)
    4th February 2017, 21:02

    David Coulthard: “I think my shoe has a piece of cheddar in it instead of champagne.”

    Reply

  52. jimmi cynic
    4th February 2017, 21:09

    DC: “Not always appealing – but that’s shoe business.”

    Reply

  53. jimmi cynic
    4th February 2017, 21:13

    DC: “Someone has to be the sole rebel – I select me!”

    Reply
  54. Profile Photo

    myxtiom (@myxtiom)
    4th February 2017, 21:27

    Liberty Media said less rules. They thought that also included the rules of civility and decent behaviour.

    Reply

  55. jimmi cynic
    4th February 2017, 21:29

    DC: “Sorry. I feel like a heel, but we’ve ran out of champagne – and disinfectant.”

    Reply
  56. Profile Photo

    James Brickles (@brickles)
    4th February 2017, 23:36

    DC: No thanks, I have athlete’s foot.

    Reply
  57. Profile Photo

    Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
    4th February 2017, 23:36

    Never have I ever…..been faster than a team mate…

    Reply
  58. Profile Photo

    Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
    4th February 2017, 23:41

    This is what happens when nobody does the washing up for a week.

    Reply
  59. Profile Photo

    John H (@john-h)
    5th February 2017, 0:05

    serious sole searching at yet another f1 corporate event

    Reply
  60. Profile Photo

    AMR (@aiera-music)
    5th February 2017, 0:10

    “For a team that’s won a lot of cups, you’d think they have a few champagne glasses too.”

    Reply
  61. Profile Photo

    Ashwin (@redbullf1)
    5th February 2017, 0:53

    Hell no, I’m keeping my foot down on this one!

    Reply

  62. heliwave
    5th February 2017, 3:17

    Coulthard avoids drinking and driving to make sure not to miss making Shuey fly off in Spa 98 :)

    Reply
  63. Profile Photo

    Neel Jani (@neelv27)
    5th February 2017, 3:38

    Upon realising that the shoes were of Eddie Jordon and not Air Jordon, DC decided to skip it!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      5th February 2017, 16:25

      not bad

      Reply
  64. Profile Photo

    Neel Jani (@neelv27)
    5th February 2017, 3:39

    With the fear of getting the shoe stuck under his square jaw, DC decided to stay away from it!

    Reply

  65. RBRGreenie
    5th February 2017, 3:40

    Waiter there’s a fly in my shoe.

    Reply
  66. Profile Photo

    Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
    5th February 2017, 4:56

    Meanwhile out in Straya…

    Reply

  67. F1Junky
    5th February 2017, 6:50

    Red Bull Driver Training 101 – Podium Conduct.

    Reply

    1. Locarf
      5th February 2017, 7:45

      Nice

      Reply

  68. Sergey Martyn
    5th February 2017, 8:40

    At last the credible explanation of F1’s falling popularity.

    Reply
  69. Profile Photo

    McF1 (@mccosmic)
    5th February 2017, 8:42

    “No David, we can’t find it either. The sole of formula one is gone.”

    Reply
  70. Profile Photo

    Warner (@warner16)
    5th February 2017, 9:40

    That moment when you realise that all of your mates have been to a Grand Prix before and you haven’t…..

    Reply
  71. Profile Photo

    DavidS (@davids)
    5th February 2017, 11:46

    Red Bull: Gives you wingtips

    Reply
  72. Profile Photo

    Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
    5th February 2017, 12:48

    Newey- “Screw this low salary and bonus deal, just pay this guy his money so we never have to do that again”

    Reply

  73. Sergey Martyn
    5th February 2017, 13:48

    Cocktail recipe – Red Bull mixed with shoe deodorizer = V6 turbo-lax. Serve in a sweaty shoe for fast and effective relief.

    Reply
  74. Profile Photo

    Atomic Wolf (@atomicwolf)
    5th February 2017, 14:31

    COULTHARD : “Red Bull and cheese? No thank you !”

    Reply
  75. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    5th February 2017, 14:50

    “The F1 penalty system is getting ridiculous”, Coulthard said after getting a 5 second time penalty for refusing to drink foot juice.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      5th February 2017, 16:25

      hahaha

      Reply
  76. Profile Photo

    Willem Cecchi (@willemcecchi)
    5th February 2017, 14:54

    DC just about keeping his FOMO in check.

    Reply

  77. Tristan
    5th February 2017, 18:05

    Red Bull showcase extreme shoe drinking as a consideration for the next X-games.

    Reply

