He’s been at it again. The new season hasn’t even started yet and Daniel Ricciardo’s done his first ‘Shoey’ of the year.
This time he was joined by four other members of Red Bull’s newest sponsor, but David Coulthard was reluctant to sample a Shoey for himself.
Can you come up with the funniest caption for this picture? Post your suggestions in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
Caption Competition
89 comments on “Caption Competition 122: Ricciardo’s latest shoey”
Dark Schneider
4th February 2017, 11:54
David Coulthard :
“Blueearrrrghhhh …”
Rahman (@arahman93)
4th February 2017, 12:15
David Coulthard : Errr no thanks
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
4th February 2017, 12:16
David was wary of ‘Schuey’ having been beaten to 7 WDC’s by him.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
4th February 2017, 15:29
Good one
PhilEReid (@philereid)
4th February 2017, 12:17
For the first time in his life, the man on the left is unhappy he has large feet.
Nick (@theawesomefish)
4th February 2017, 12:21
“Must it be Fosters?”
AMR (@aiera-music)
4th February 2017, 23:40
Love it!
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
5th February 2017, 12:45
@theawesomefish
Hey Nick- its actually a flawed assumption – very few Aussies drink Fosters, the only time I ever did was in London LOL
Many did, but it was on the 80’s.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
4th February 2017, 12:26
Looking to replace their aluminium cans with shoes, Red Bull’s latest focus group yielded a 5 out of 6 approval rating.
Vic (@hendrix666)
5th February 2017, 14:50
Bravo!!
Goriot
4th February 2017, 12:29
Shoey, we’re home!
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
4th February 2017, 12:32
We wear kilts, that’s enough of a weird habit in itself.
Bart
4th February 2017, 12:47
David could not participate as he had already put a foot in mouth commenting on the color of the shoe.
Ruben
4th February 2017, 12:49
DC: I would drink, but my chin is so massive I’d spill it.
Placid (@placid)
4th February 2017, 12:49
David: WHERE IS HE? WHERE IS ALEXANDER ROSSI? I CAN’T BELIEVE HE PUT SPOILED MILK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Robbie (@robbie)
4th February 2017, 12:53
DC: Oh gee look at that…not my size…oh well.
Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
4th February 2017, 12:53
Coulthard sings Diamonds on the soles of their shoes as red bull receive their first payment from liberty
ejay (@ejay)
4th February 2017, 12:56
The unveiling of Red Bull’s latest alternative to the Halo caused quite a stink
Sumedh
4th February 2017, 13:19
As the Red Bull contingent is happy to treat Renault-colored shoes with disdain and drink champagne off it, DC prefers to treat his last engine manufacturer with more respect.
Tom L. (@tom-l)
4th February 2017, 13:24
After twelve years, David Coulthard finally wins a race in Red Bull colours.
ANDREW (@johnson102)
4th February 2017, 13:37
Coulthard reacts to his latest ‘Schuey’ moment.
Drg
4th February 2017, 13:57
Coulthard, always the ‘thinking’ driver, fully aware of the corporate requirements of a driver/pundit struggles with the concept of a shoey…
‘Don’t want to make a prat of myself here so is that really Aussie speak for a retread, a resole, a ret(y)re or do I just get these crap trainers free for a year?’
Mission accomplished..
schooner (@schooner)
4th February 2017, 13:59
During a Red Bull fan event, team members try to sniff out which shoe was worn by Helmut Marko while participating in a charity shuffleboard match.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
4th February 2017, 14:09
Nothing can ruin fun activities as much as corporate events.
Andy (@andybantam)
5th February 2017, 0:56
+1
Steve Rogers (@yossarian)
4th February 2017, 14:17
As per his new year tradition, Coulthard was waiting for Hakkinen to finish first.
Thedonz
4th February 2017, 14:43
DC: Sorry guys, I’m sure I put the keys to the RB13 in one of those shoes….right down at the toe….
pat
4th February 2017, 14:49
Coulthard contemplates the effects of athletes foot on the digestive tract.
Stephen H
4th February 2017, 15:03
Red Bull: Gives you wings, indigestion and ringworm.
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
4th February 2017, 20:57
hahaha
hzh (@hzh00)
4th February 2017, 15:12
“Please no, I just got rid of my athlete’s foot!”
Andre Furtado
4th February 2017, 15:22
Drink till you puke.
JungleMartin
4th February 2017, 15:33
“Here at Red Bull, each and every member of the team is constantly working to help Renault find the extra horsepower we need.”
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
4th February 2017, 15:35
What a shoe-tgun!
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
4th February 2017, 15:36
Never had four sizes too large shoes been a good thing. Until just then.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
4th February 2017, 15:37
DC: You guys are disgusting……….. how could anyone possibly drink Red Bull!!!
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
4th February 2017, 15:45
Commentator: And the winner of the Guess The Shoe Size competition is David Coultard.
Sergey Martyn
4th February 2017, 15:49
DC: Thank god no one is wearing thigh high fishing boots.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
4th February 2017, 15:55
David Coultard conducting a class on the importance of checking your shoes for fleas and bed lice while preparing for a race.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
4th February 2017, 15:57
Apologies to David Coulthard for spelling his name incorrectly.
Jamie
4th February 2017, 16:00
It’s like gun roullette but instead of a bullet someone has athletes foot …
Firestorm (@firestorm)
4th February 2017, 16:05
First stage of the F1 budget cap, the yard of ale drinking competition, reduced to the foot of ale…
Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
4th February 2017, 23:40
Nice.
JackySteeg (@jackysteeg)
4th February 2017, 16:53
Once again Coulthard finds himself defeated by a Schuey.
Schudha
4th February 2017, 17:04
Coulthard realises being shamed is not as crippling as one would think
Ganesh
4th February 2017, 17:07
Hope it is off season, coz F1Fanatic searching for some spice to keep their fans fanatic about F1…
Cheers….
Eric (@fletch)
4th February 2017, 17:20
6 dudes no cup
hzh (@hzh00)
4th February 2017, 17:26
“I know this is ‘coult’ but I find it very ‘hard’ to perform.”
frogster
4th February 2017, 17:47
DC ” I think someone as Trump-ed in mine “
Apexor
4th February 2017, 18:00
DC: oh darn it some one put shampage in my shoes.
Apexor
4th February 2017, 18:40
Correction:
DC: oh darn it someone put champagne in my shoes.
Neil (@neilosjames)
4th February 2017, 18:19
While his mates inside enjoyed another shoey and the bouncers continued to shake their heads, David once again regretted wearing white trainers on the team night out.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
4th February 2017, 18:37
DC watches the shoe & thinks “Thank god i’m having the microphone😂😱”
Andy (@andybantam)
4th February 2017, 18:55
Ref Bull are still short after recovering some of their stolen cups.
Adam
4th February 2017, 19:15
DC: “In my day we put shoes on our feet”
NewDust
4th February 2017, 19:28
DC “Daniel, are those the shoes I saw you wearing yesterday?”
budchekov (@budchekov)
4th February 2017, 19:57
Idiots!
AndrewT (@andrewt)
4th February 2017, 20:09
David Coulthard takes the role of the lead vocal as The Red Bull Rock Band with their new instruments are preparing to open for Eddie Jordans’ V10 this night.
Jeanrien (@jeanrien)
4th February 2017, 20:42
Drinking or driving ?
Formula one reach a new low of attractiveness.
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
4th February 2017, 21:02
David Coulthard: “I think my shoe has a piece of cheddar in it instead of champagne.”
jimmi cynic
4th February 2017, 21:09
DC: “Not always appealing – but that’s shoe business.”
jimmi cynic
4th February 2017, 21:13
DC: “Someone has to be the sole rebel – I select me!”
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
4th February 2017, 21:27
Liberty Media said less rules. They thought that also included the rules of civility and decent behaviour.
jimmi cynic
4th February 2017, 21:29
DC: “Sorry. I feel like a heel, but we’ve ran out of champagne – and disinfectant.”
James Brickles (@brickles)
4th February 2017, 23:36
DC: No thanks, I have athlete’s foot.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
4th February 2017, 23:36
Never have I ever…..been faster than a team mate…
Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
4th February 2017, 23:41
This is what happens when nobody does the washing up for a week.
John H (@john-h)
5th February 2017, 0:05
serious sole searching at yet another f1 corporate event
AMR (@aiera-music)
5th February 2017, 0:10
“For a team that’s won a lot of cups, you’d think they have a few champagne glasses too.”
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
5th February 2017, 0:53
Hell no, I’m keeping my foot down on this one!
heliwave
5th February 2017, 3:17
Coulthard avoids drinking and driving to make sure not to miss making Shuey fly off in Spa 98 :)
Neel Jani (@neelv27)
5th February 2017, 3:38
Upon realising that the shoes were of Eddie Jordon and not Air Jordon, DC decided to skip it!
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
5th February 2017, 16:25
not bad
Neel Jani (@neelv27)
5th February 2017, 3:39
With the fear of getting the shoe stuck under his square jaw, DC decided to stay away from it!
RBRGreenie
5th February 2017, 3:40
Waiter there’s a fly in my shoe.
Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
5th February 2017, 4:56
Meanwhile out in Straya…
F1Junky
5th February 2017, 6:50
Red Bull Driver Training 101 – Podium Conduct.
Locarf
5th February 2017, 7:45
Nice
Sergey Martyn
5th February 2017, 8:40
At last the credible explanation of F1’s falling popularity.
McF1 (@mccosmic)
5th February 2017, 8:42
“No David, we can’t find it either. The sole of formula one is gone.”
Warner (@warner16)
5th February 2017, 9:40
That moment when you realise that all of your mates have been to a Grand Prix before and you haven’t…..
DavidS (@davids)
5th February 2017, 11:46
Red Bull: Gives you wingtips
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
5th February 2017, 12:48
Newey- “Screw this low salary and bonus deal, just pay this guy his money so we never have to do that again”
Sergey Martyn
5th February 2017, 13:48
Cocktail recipe – Red Bull mixed with shoe deodorizer = V6 turbo-lax. Serve in a sweaty shoe for fast and effective relief.
Atomic Wolf (@atomicwolf)
5th February 2017, 14:31
COULTHARD : “Red Bull and cheese? No thank you !”
hzh (@hzh00)
5th February 2017, 14:50
“The F1 penalty system is getting ridiculous”, Coulthard said after getting a 5 second time penalty for refusing to drink foot juice.
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
5th February 2017, 16:25
hahaha
Willem Cecchi (@willemcecchi)
5th February 2017, 14:54
DC just about keeping his FOMO in check.
Tristan
5th February 2017, 18:05
Red Bull showcase extreme shoe drinking as a consideration for the next X-games.