Sergio Perez and the promoters of the Mexican Grand Prix have shown their support for a campaign challenging a key policy of American president Donald Trump.
Perez visited the track yesterday to lend his backing to the campaign. The race promoters have issued a composite image featuring Perez (above) in which the slogan ‘Bridges Not Walls’ is displayed on the main straight at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
The Bridges Not Walls campaign is directed at policies such as Trump’s pledge to construct a wall along the American-Mexican border, which he claims will be paid for by Mexicans.
Perez made his feelings on the subject clear when he severed ties with a sponsor following comments it made on social media referring to Trump’s plan.
We are all one and the #F1ESTA is what brings us together.
🇲🇽🎉🏁🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏼🙌🏿🙌#BridgesNotWalls #Orgu11omexicano @SChecoPerez pic.twitter.com/jHtGNXW044
— Mexico Grand Prix (@mexicogp) February 9, 2017
This article will be updated.
101 comments on “Perez and Mexican GP promoters back anti-Trump campaign”
Hugh (@hugh11)
9th February 2017, 15:39
Good on him. Always stands up for what he believes in, same as when he fired one of his sponsors for commenting on it.
Dash_Riprock
9th February 2017, 15:44
Nothing say ‘world super power’ like Mexico
Dash_Riprock
9th February 2017, 15:53
What do have against sovereign nations?
Tiomkin
9th February 2017, 18:43
Perez has no sense of humour. His sponsor made joke and he went crying like a baby. I hope this outburst comes back to haunt him. Before any one jumps in, I am not a fan of Trump and his recent behaviour.
Hugh (@hugh11)
9th February 2017, 18:51
I’m sure he does have a sense of humour, he just didn’t appreciate his sponsor making fun of his country for some reason, can’t think why.
Tiomkin
9th February 2017, 21:11
Most jokes are about ‘something’ be it a person or thing, even colour. The Irish, Jews, blacks, and Scots have been the butt of jokes for years. Even when London was being bombed by the IRA there were jokes about it. It is how normal people cope with things. Laughing at the stupidity of building a wall to stop people crossing is topical and a sponsor joking about wearing sunglasses whilst building it is funny, because it is so ridiculous. You better not go and see live stand up comedy because they make jokes about current situations. Most sane people would rather laugh than get ‘offended’ by a topical joke. Like I said I hope Perez gets reprimanded and fined for being a jerk that cannot laugh at absurdity. Maybe Trump should stop him driving in the US, now that would be funny.
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
9th February 2017, 23:58
Who’s going to reprimand him? It was HIS sponsor to fire as he saw fit. Sorry but you’re talking absolute garbage.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 10:17
Most people don’t make racist jokes in the faces of people representing that race, at least not in anything resembling polite company. That was Hawker’s mistake, and at this rate of knots it could be Trump’s (though not because of this specific protest).
G. (@greggriffiths)
10th February 2017, 11:46
what do you think oyur on about. ok i accept your point that we make jokes about topical things, but let em just point out – when have you ever heard of a stand up comedian sponsering an F1 team. What your saying doesnt even link. and for a sponser to make ‘public’ coments/jokes like that is irrisponsable. he has every right to sack them. one suggestion, keep quiet in future. find it amusing (as we all probaly did) but dont start droping comments like that.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
9th February 2017, 19:39
It’s hard to comment because no-one is building a wall across the borders of my country – not physically anyway!
I live in Wales. If Someone decided to build a wall between England and Wales, I imagine I’d probably do the same thing Perez is. He’s an internationally famous Mexican so he’s doing his bit by speaking up for his country.]
Plus, Bernie will absolutely hate this. :D
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
9th February 2017, 20:56
I don’t see why Bernie would hate this wall, he’s the sort of person that could make a fortune from it.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
10th February 2017, 10:47
@drycrust – Nah you’ve misunderstood. I’m not suggesting Bernie would hate the wall – quite the opposite. He’s probably slightly jealous that he didn’t suggest it first.
I was saying Bernie would absolutely hate the idea of someone speaking up against people like Trump. If he was still in charge, I am almost positive that the Mexican GP would suddenly disappeared off the calendar.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 10:23
Whatever else this is, this is not a question of humour or lack of same. Some people use humour as a means of standing up for their beliefs. This is a different method of doing it. And if the wall is implemented in the same way as the partial-Middle-Eastern ban last week (that was originally billed as not affecting dual-nationals and green-card holders, but very much has), then this is a job-threatening situation for Sergio; how much harder is it to get a racing job in F1 if you can’t do all the races due to travel bans?
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
9th February 2017, 15:53
They need the USA far more than the other way around.
All “experts” expected the financial market to implode once Trump was elected as US president, it turned out to be the other way around.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
9th February 2017, 15:52
@xenomorph91 Whatever you class as an ‘expert’ I don’t believe for one moment they all agreed on a single point the way you imply (in much the same way F1 Fanatic commenters never all agree on the same thing :-). Besides which I remember reading more than one argument that Trump’s policies would be beneficial in the short-term for the financial markets, but not necessarily to those who voted for him.
But let’s bring this back to Formula One.
While I think those responsible should be commended for having the courage of their convictions, what will the FIA make of this? The FIA Statutes states:
It’a hard to interpret this as anything other than a political statement and the logo of the FIA’s most famous championship is right there next to it.
There aren’t many precedents for this kind of thing. Bahrain was allowed to use an arguably similar political slogan when promoting its race in 2012. However, six years before that Turkey got in trouble for using the podium ceremony to make a political statement.
I wonder if the Mexican GP promoters are banking on this being the kind of fight Jean Todt is not interested in picking…
Aquataz
9th February 2017, 16:15
Well, these are pretty savvy fellows- they would have informed/discussed/cleared with Liberty beforehand.
Good to see consistency and principle though.
Really looking forward to see that big open grin again on the podium, what with no tyre conservation…
WeatherManNX01
9th February 2017, 16:27
I think the question here is what constitutes the FIA? Does the FIA mean just the actual FIA offices and its employees? Or, as a race in the FIA Formula One World Championship, are the Mexican GP organizers deemed as a representation of the FIA?
The FIA might insist that being part of the World Championship implies that the organizers fully represent the FIA in their statements and conduct. The organizers, on the other hand, would likely argue that they are business partners and do not legally represent the FIA and its stances, just as Goodyear puts its tires on a variety of cars but would not be considered representative of a company such as Ford.
I think you are right when you question whether they’re hoping Todt will shy away from fighting this statute. Both sides could easily tie this up in courts for quite some time.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 10:14
For the purposes of Statute 1, the FIA is the entire organisation, plus anything whose full name would have “FIA” in the name.
Race organisers and drivers (among other entities) are obliged to agree to all the FIA rules relevant to their role (including, for all of them, the entire FIA Statutes) as a pre-condition of being permitted to be involved. Had Sergio attended, or even led, a Mexico City protest that was organised by someone other than the race organisers, he’d have been fine even if that protest had spilled onto the circuit, provided the FIA logo’s appearance (if any) had been purely incidental and Sergio had not made use of the fact he is a racing driver in a FIA series during that protest (not counting inferences other people make on the basis that he’s famous for exactly that).
I don’t think the FIA can win this case even if it presses suit, due to the Bahrain 2012 precedent (it is one thing for Bahrain to not be punished, but it appeared to get a WEC round as apology for it!) but it will be interesting to see the reaction.
Marc Thielke (@motor)
9th February 2017, 16:27
” bridges not walls” is enough of a common catchphrase of open communication and an assumed ethos of international companies that I think they tread close to being but not as an actual overt political action.
Promoting a twitter hashtag is not always a political activity either.
As long as Baldwin doesn’t do the interviews dressed up as Trump like on SNL then I don’t have a problem with it.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
9th February 2017, 19:46
Nah – I’m busy for the next few Saturdays anyway.
David BR
9th February 2017, 22:43
Not really, that line from the statutes talks about political discrimination, not political statement. Perez’s action is, if anything, anti-discrimination. Unless there’s another line prohibiting statements, I don’t see how it fits.
As for political statements, Formula 1 has been used repeatedly to boost a motley collection of dictatorships and dubious politicians around the world, with the prominence given to Putin and the Bahrain regime especially notable. It would be laughable to take issue with Perez given the sordid levels Ecclestone reached (including his famous disparaging of democracy).
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
9th February 2017, 21:08
@xenomorph91 when you go to the USA you realize how much they rely on foreigners. Besides their current political leader isn’t severing commercial ties with Mexico (which would prove your point) but is treating them as criminals, among other stronger words. So how is Mexico not entitled to stand against those policies? It’s not all about money, it’s about pride and respect.
BasCB (@bascb)
10th February 2017, 7:03
I just minutes ago read an article about Californian farmers now getting worried who will pick their crops. Appears they voted Trump (for the lower taxes and cutting down on legislation promise) but sort of expected him not to follow up on the anti immigrant thing @xenomorph91
They state that without illegal workers (who they say they pay about 11 USD/hour, so more than minimal wages) their industry will crumble and crops will go unpicked … Who needs whom? I think both need eachother
Mick Harrold (@mickharrold)
10th February 2017, 12:22
@xenomorph91 “They need the USA far more than the other way around.”
Your blinkers are on my I am afraid. There is a big world out there and Trump doesn’t seem to understand that. I will counter your Mexico needs the USA more than the USA needs them by saying. “The USA needs the world more than the world need the USA”
It’s only been weeks since he took office, but the leaders of the world have moved on already. Why work with the USA when you can work together for a better world. If the USA doesn’t want to be a part of a better world, then it is a shame, but it is also an opportunity for all of the other nations in the world to step up. Those other nations represent 95% of the world population or whatever it is.
Watching America right now is like watching one of you good mates get hooked on heroin. He used to be a good guy, but he is paranoid and delusional right now. But people get of heroin don’t they?…. I hope….
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
9th February 2017, 15:54
I’m being pedantic here but may they get in trouble for using the F1 logo alongside a political campaign?
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
9th February 2017, 15:55
Sorry just seen your comment above @keithcollantine 😂
Haribo
9th February 2017, 16:13
If Trump wants to build a wall at turn one then I’m all for it. :P
Seriously though, I respect Perez for standing up for his country, something that must be difficult to do knowing the potential condemnation he’s likely to receive from some.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
9th February 2017, 16:23
If it will punish turn 1 shortcutters, I’m all for it.
mog
10th February 2017, 0:37
+1
But Perez wants a bridge, so would that be a shortcut to the last corner?
WilliamB (@william-brierty)
9th February 2017, 16:22
I am sure F1 will remain quiet on the topic of Trump – indeed cuts in corporate tax and deregulation make Trump’s America a more lucrative and feasible marketplace than ever before. And there will be those who will say that a sport that routinely shakes hands with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Salman Al Khalifa and Ilham Aliyev has no right to criticize a democratically elected leader like Trump.
But just as Trump is no dictator, America is no authoritarian regime being gifted the Western novelty of a Grand Prix. Instead Trump is a tumour at the heart of one of the world’s most liberalized societies, seeking to roll back on standards of discourse towards women, immigrants, Muslims, Mexicans and refugees, and delegitimize any judge or journalist who would question his absolute supremacy. The fact that F1 can at least now point to one opposition voice to the dismantlement of American values is all very well, but there needs to be more, and they need to be louder.
Unfortunately the colour of American money, and the fact that with new American ownership it is almost inevitable that F1 will be aggressively pursuing a stateside audience is likely to keep most of the main paddock faces quiet on Trump.
ferrox glideh (@ferrox-glideh)
9th February 2017, 16:28
+1 Great comment
Christopher
10th February 2017, 6:59
Sporting events are no place for politics. Period. Many who comment on current events seem not to know or care about historical facts, but only current political goals. The USA has for many many years limited immigration in the exact same way Trump is trying to do now. And this was done without all the ginned up outrage. Our previous president ordered a six month ban less than 2 years ago and nobody from his side of the political spectrum said a word. in fact, Many of the politicians on his side praised the move only to scream racism now because it is being done by an opponent.
People watch sports for fun and most want politics left out of it 100%. All an athlete or celebrity does by spouting their political beliefs is alienate half of their potential audience. If people want that, they should watch the news channels. Besides, a celebrity’s political opinion is as helpful as asking chef how to change the alternator on your Ferrari. Just my 2 cents. and now, back to F1. :)
Robbie (@robbie)
10th February 2017, 17:58
@Christopher You should read up on the so-called ‘ban’ of Obama’s and you will find in fact that is just another lie being spun by Trump and his administration. Obama was reacting to a specific threat when 2 Iraqi’s were arrested in Kentucky. So he slowed the vetting process down in Iraq only, and at no point were refugees or immigrants banned from entering the country. For no month of the 6 months that is being talked about were there no Iraqis entering the US, ie. no ban. Trump on the other hand has had no specific threat he is reacting to, is trying to literally ban 130 million people from 7 countries, and is indeed racist.
I agree sports and politics needn’t mix. What do we think about all Russian athletes being banned from the Olympics due to Government approval and assistance for their athletes taking performance enhancing drugs and rigging the testing system to try to get away with it? Ah Putin…one of Trump’s boyfriends.
RP (@slotopen)
10th February 2017, 2:22
I largely agree with you, but one point. America is not as democratic as the propaganda makes it.
Here in NC Republicans have a very narrow margin of victory but a veto proof majority in the state legislature because of gerrymandering. The US House is also heavily gerrymandered. The voter ID laws actually flipped Wisconsin red this year, although Trump would have won anyway.
I frequently see casual comments about Bahrain or Baku made on this site. I hope we still seem superior to them in 4 years.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
9th February 2017, 16:26
I wonder what The Donald will tweet if he hears about this. Might bring more attention to F1?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
9th February 2017, 16:42
@mbr-9 Funny you should mention that, I just read this which argues his rage tweets are already not having the effect they used to.
Andy Mail (@amail)
9th February 2017, 18:50
“You’ll pay for that”
JerseyF1 (@jerseyf1)
10th February 2017, 8:48
“All the F1 fans love me, the F1 drivers love me. According to Bernie Ecclesborough I’m probably the best driver ever elected to the White House”
BW
9th February 2017, 16:33
Let me get this straight. The unlawful invasion of one sovereign nation’s citizens into another sovereign nation is what brings us together? Is he saying they have some sort of entitlement to do so? Perhaps he should spend more time questioning his own nation on why this happening and why they are allowing it to happen.
Andre Furtado
9th February 2017, 16:43
Maybe he should be focusing in making Mexico so amazing the Americans would want to move there.
Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
9th February 2017, 21:28
That’s exactly what I was going to say. Why not make Mexico so awesome people don’t want to leave? It’d be a lot cheaper than a wall and overall would benefit hundreds of millions of people.
Mr. Fantastico (@latorres86)
10th February 2017, 20:01
Just to be clear, only a small amount of people wants to leave and that number is decreasing (studies have shown). The majority of Mexicans stay here and are trying to make the country great.
Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
9th February 2017, 17:41
Exactly!
Christopher
9th February 2017, 19:01
plus one
roodda (@roodda)
9th February 2017, 19:11
“Invasion”… I think you’ll find the majority of Mexicans who contribute to illegal immigration in the US are people who overstay their visas. Previous US governments have dealt with this quite well, with Obama administration deporting millions of overstayers.
The wall doesn’t stop that. The wall is a symbol that “we don’t want your kind here”, which is a horrid thing to do, to paint an entire country as inferior that they aren’t welcome to try and improve their lives or wellbeing.
Checo is a legend, i’m so proud of him for sticking up to that orange demagogue.
Maciek (@maciek)
9th February 2017, 19:18
Hmmm, not sure where you looked up the definition of invasion… maybe it’s the same dictionary Trump uses to define reality. You do realize that national borders are a product of politics, not some inherent property of the universe right? Unless you’re being willfully blind, Mexicans go to the US to work and today a sizeable part of the US economy especially in terms of small businesses and manual work is driven by people who immigrated from Mexico – whether they have a slip of bureaucratic paperwork that makes them officially legal or not. It’s the old game of blaming the outsider for imagined problems, and unfortunately it plays well to nationalist xenophobes, but I’ve yet to see someone point to a single example of a country or society being diminished rather than enriched in every sense by new arrivals from elsewhere. Good on Perez to take a public stand against hate, fear and bigotry.
dbHenry
9th February 2017, 20:30
Hmmmm, so where you live, the neighborhood, there are no fences around peoples property? Do they have a right to erect such a structure on their property? Or is that property a product of politics as well?
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
9th February 2017, 21:43
So if your neighbor decides to build a fence on his property, you willingly pay for it because the guy tells you so with a cocky voice?
BasCB (@bascb)
10th February 2017, 7:10
All depends dbHenry. If that property is a factory and he builds gates that won’t let the workers in, I’d be surprised if it kept on running for long.
What @Maciek mentions about people working is pretty clear if you look at farms in the south of the US – who is picking the advocados, almonds, fruits and other stuff? Much the same goes for Britain, without Eastern European ppl coming in to pick the crops, there probably wouldn’t be many workers on those fields. And I think it won’t be much different in many warehouses, shops etc.
dbHenry
10th February 2017, 16:26
In your analogy of a factory, the problem is that the workers don’t actually work at the factory that are being kept out. If the workers being kept out went through HR and were properly hired, then no wall is needed.
I don’t think relegating one to look at farms in the south to see who is picking crops is the proper idea for what legal Mexican immigrants should aspire to. I live in the southern US and the farms I see have modern equipment doing the majority of the work. I’m not in Southern California though which is where you are referring to with the advocados, almonds, fruits reference.
As for the paying for it, I don’t see anyone sending anyone else a bill to pay for it. There is more than enough drug money seized coming over the border into the US from Mexico that would more than pay for it. Technically, it would be paid for by Mexican Drug Money.
BW
9th February 2017, 20:54
Having that so called “bureaucratic paper” is what matters here. Without that, you not classified as an immigrant. If you are in need of entering for economic reasons (or any other reasons), then start the process and get in line with everyone else. Is that too much to ask? I also resent the use of the word bigotry when all that is asked is that the legal channels are used. Using those labels for those that want to live by the rule of law is no different than saying that all Mexican citizens are criminals, which we all know is not true (and, by the way, was never said). I just find it odd that there is no outrage on the Mexican side that its citizens are unlawfully entering another nation as though there is some sort of entitlement. I know I would outraged if someone in my family were breaking into the homes of others.
BW
9th February 2017, 22:37
Okay, maybe we can all agree on something here. Testing begins in less than 3 weeks and I can’t wait!!!
Andre Furtado
9th February 2017, 16:43
Good fences make good neighbors. I love the fence between my neighbors and I.
Andre Furtado
9th February 2017, 16:46
If sports all of a sudden decide to mix in world politics we won’t be able uncross that bridge. Sports worldwide will suffer. Athletes will be blocked from entering countries and competition will suffer.
George
9th February 2017, 17:43
Old news:
http://www.brusselstimes.com/belgium/7443/us-ban-on-belgian-tae-kwon-do-delegation-unacceptable-crackdown
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
9th February 2017, 20:09
Sport has never been separate from politics and never will be. From the Nazis subsidising Mercedes and Auto Union in the thirties to Bahrain promoting its ‘unif1ed’ race five years ago, motor sport is no different in that it too has been used for political ends.
BT52
9th February 2017, 17:05
Complete waste of everybody’s time thinking that this will accomplish anything. Be thankful Mexico that you have a grand prix and Perez would be better off focusing on self improvement and striving to maximize the potential of the new car. Leave the embarrassing American politics out of Formula One.
Olivier
10th February 2017, 2:08
I agree with you when you mention “waste of everybody’s time, thinking this will accomplish anything “. you are talking about Trump’s wall, right?
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 10:03
The politics may very well affect Sergio’s ability to do his job, if the wall is implemented the same way as the Middle-Eastern ban. (Maybe you didn’t know, but even dual-nationals with green cards – i.e. people with permanent legal residents of the USA – were definitely prevented from returning to the USA, and worse allegations than that have also been made). If Sergio can’t do the USA Grand Prix because of the administration applying the same methods as the Middle-Eastern ban to the wall project, then all the “self-improvement” and “striving” will be of no use to him in that race. And drivers who can’t do all the races have problems getting jobs in F1…
Josh
9th February 2017, 17:18
Mexico City is beautiful. Google the Tepito 13 and you’ll probably purchase tickets to the GP there right after you read it.
Craig Woollard (@craig-o)
9th February 2017, 17:32
This is probably a time where Mexico requires heroes more than usual, and Perez is doing a great job. Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear fire-retardant overalls and crash helmets.
Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
9th February 2017, 17:40
How is protesting a wall standing up for Mexico? What is being said here? That Mexicans have the right to illegally cross the border into the USA? I just don’t get it on any RATIONAL level. My wife is not American and has been denied a tourist visa to even visit, we will try again at the right time. I am not gonna smuggle her in! LOL. Follow the laws of the land. People are acting like Mexicans have an inherehent RIGHT to sneak across the border. And yes, I know, usa uses them as cheap labor, etc etc etc. But still, there is no rational reasoning behind any of this.
CJ
9th February 2017, 18:53
Mexicans don’t have the right to illegally cross the border, you are right. And it is an irrational idea. Trump can build that wall as long and high as he likes. But he can’t expect that Mexico pays for it. That is also and irrational idea and that’s the point you are missing. Someone here said “Good fences make good neighbors” and I agree, but you don’t send an invoice to your neighbor, when you think your fence needs an upgrade, and that’s another point missing, the wall is already there.
Christopher
9th February 2017, 19:03
I wonder if Perez has a problem with Mexico having a wall on their Southern border????
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:54
Pretty sure that one was there before Sergio was in a position to influence it, but it would be logically consistent.
Mr. Fantastico (@latorres86)
10th February 2017, 20:04
Mexico’s southern border is a joke. No fence or anything. Pretty much rivers and forest.
RP (@slotopen)
10th February 2017, 2:36
You are right, it isn’t rational to build the wall It is motivated by a twisted ideology and worldview. Simply described as hatred
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not ideologically offended by protectionism or stricter immigration policies. But this ain’t an attempt at adjusting trade.
Being shouted at and hated makes people angry. Hence they stand together and suggest bridges would be more productive.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:59
How about “more open immigration policies benefit everyone more than restrictive ones, particularly ones “enforced” by walls” with a side helping of “international diplomancy by causing shouty aggro and brandishing bad policies like weapons is neither diplomatic nor effective”? That’s what I think is trying to be said here.
(Speaking as someone who despite being British would need a visa to visit the USA, purely due to neurology rather than anything that would cause a burden to a reasonable nation, it has a definite feel of logic to it, though a precise discussion would, I feel, be outside the limits of F1 Fanatic’s mission).
Jeanrien (@jeanrien)
9th February 2017, 17:43
I am sure Pirelli is double checking their contract by now…
caci99
9th February 2017, 18:29
The F1 logo is right there, making it kind of F1 flag. So FIA needs to take actions on this like they did for Turkey podium incident back then, although they have being very passive on Bahrain issue, which, as we know, shows that they intervene depending on how they interests are at play.
All they need to do is just ask to remove the logo, so the campaign is more a Perez and promoters stand, rather then FIA.
As for Perez, I am not gonna comment it lengthy, just say I don’t agree with that, and before pointing fingers across a neighbor legitimately elected president who is fulfilling his promises during his campaign, he better turn on his own country and asks the right questions on why and how.
People like to take a jab on high political figures singling them out, and forget that often they are backed by a majority of electors in their country, so they are actually ridiculing on a majority of that country.
Drg
10th February 2017, 8:15
Well actually the majority of people did NOT elect Trump…
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:52
The FIA is in a strange position here. Asking to remove the logo won’t help, as the truth (of the logo’s presence) will have got around the world before the cover-up had chance to put its trousers on (to misquote Winston Churchill).
As such, it is perfectly entitled to do as it wishes against the organisers and Sergio, up to and including barring both from competition. In the event, the worst that’s ever happened is a fine followed by non-renewal of international contracts. However, the Bahrain 2012 precedent means that attempting to do so against either Mexico or Sergio would doubtless lead to that race’s more-than-lenient treatment being used as a total defence. The FIA faces either a legal battle which it will inevitably lose, or capitulation on the point.
It gets worse, because the Statute that gives the FIA the right to sue in the first place is mandated by French law (to distinguish political from non-political entities; subtle differences in law surround each) and capitulation could cause existence-related problems for the FIA down the road.
This could get messy.
adiai (@adiai)
9th February 2017, 18:47
If Perez doesn’t like U.S. policies, he should go live in Mexico, why does he want to live in U.S. then….
Andre Furtado
9th February 2017, 19:19
Do what I say not what I do.
BasCB (@bascb)
10th February 2017, 7:14
Ehm @adiai, why on earth do you even think Perez would want to live in the US?
As far as I know he feels proud to represent Mexico, even though he probably has his residence currently either in a place like Monaco for tax reasons, or in some appartment not far from the FI factory to be close to where the action is.
The only time he spends in the US is for working as an F1 driver at the single race in Austin, and probably promotion events before and maybe after it. And he is quite sure to have the proper documents for that.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:45
There is such a concept as “citizen of the world”, and also such a concept as “citizen of the world but still proud of home”.
Depailler
9th February 2017, 20:05
Well done Sergio for taking a public stand.
Also well done Keith for raising this and commenting on it. Sport can never be completely free from politics. I admire the way you are not afraid to bring everyone’s attention to these kind of issues.
Miane
9th February 2017, 20:16
They are complaining about a wall that already exists and will be extended to stop illegal imigrants. Why people can’t simple understand what is right and wrong, and stop defending wrong acts.
My slogan is: “Work to make Mexico great and stop fleeing to US.”
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:44
Except that it won’t stop illegal immigrants (mostly it will stop legal ones, if last week’s attempted ban of certain Middle Eastern nations’ people is anything to go by, which makes the whole “simple right and wrong” argument fail), most of the proposed wall doesn’t exist yet and getting the wall to do the job it is supposedly going to do is beyond the capacity of either US or Mexican taxpayers to afford.
scss (@scss)
9th February 2017, 20:37
Up until this morning, I was a Force India fan… The little team that could; fighting the big teams like a bull dog and doing a highly commendable job.
It seems that the team has allowed itself to be sucked into Perez political campaign, witnessed by his wearing a Force India driving suit that is complete with their partners logos displayed.
Regardless of one’s stand on Trump’s plan, Force India has allowed itself to move from sports to controversial politics. Very bad form indeed.
Personally, I’m through with them and the companies that sponsor them unless they turn their position around.
I have to wonder what the team sponsors are thinking just now.
BasCB (@bascb)
10th February 2017, 7:18
Their biggest “sponsor” in the past was Mallya – who is now trying to fight off extradition to India where banks are looking to get him to pay off incredible amounts of money, then we have Mr. Sahara, who is in jail for having ignored court orders to pay back a huge amount of money to thousands of ppl he conned out of theirs.
And then we have Diaego (did i spell that right? not sure itmatters), who ended up taking over part of it from Mallya because he defaulted on other agreements they made in his now halfway defunct business.
Well, and last but not least (especially for this case) we have the Mexican sponsors that back Perez and bring a huge amount of money to the team. I doubt these sponsors would not approve (or indeed would not have been in the loop) on this one.
Maciek (@maciek)
10th February 2017, 13:50
You’re so right @scss, it’s absolutely unconscionable for a company to allow itself to be associated with an opinion, I mean imagine where we’d be if corporations only ever aimed at the lowest common denominator.
Jureo (@jureo)
9th February 2017, 21:02
Sounds like a pro Bridge campaign.
DaveW (@dmw)
9th February 2017, 21:13
Perez better ready himself for a tweet-lashing from our dear leader. No one is too unimportant and no slight too minor to escape his all-capped wrath.
Jureo (@jureo)
9th February 2017, 21:21
Since America is now headed by an authoritarian regime, can we expect more GPS to be hosted there?
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:40
I think we could have expected that regardless of what regime was in charge of the UK, given that we’ve gone from a British owner who was pretty ambivalent about Britain to a not-so-ambivalent US-based one.
Lauri (@f1lauri)
9th February 2017, 21:47
I wonder how many team members won’t get into USA for this year’s GP…
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
9th February 2017, 22:19
*sigh* – and I thought this was the only place to avoid politics
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:38
F1 has never been a good place to avoid politics, as Fangio getting kidnapped by Cuban revolutionaries back in 1958 proved…
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
10th February 2017, 13:08
Yeah, but I always thought there was something in the rule book about the FIA not supporting any political statements (at least since I have been watching).
Lauri (@f1lauri)
10th February 2017, 18:27
That rule was thrown out the window when they went to Sochi, Russian GP with all that Putin hailing…
Gabe
10th February 2017, 0:50
Good for him. My opinion of Perez as a person keeps going up.
Macrob
10th February 2017, 1:35
Just when I thought I had found a place where you could get away from Big D’s politics and his trumpanzees…oh well…
moblet (@moblet)
10th February 2017, 4:32
Looking forward to seeing them put that motto into practice in the design of the track’s safety barriers.
Mick
10th February 2017, 4:47
I’ll take this opportunity to say:
Stop demographic cultural genocide especially in Europe!
Josh
10th February 2017, 6:28
The average person without knowledge of the workings of Mexican cartels will say bravo to Sergio and the track promoters but before you comment do a 5 minute background check on the border cities and what the cartels do. If you had a farm on the border and saw people with bundles of dope coming through everyday you’d say, make it 1000 feet high.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:19
Even if that made the problem worse? (If only because better enforcement is much, much cheaper than a wall that will inevitably only be as strong as its weakest part…)
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
10th February 2017, 9:11
I have no idea of how this is compatible with Article 1 of the FIA Statutes*. Nonetheless, it is heartwarming that someone in the F1 fraternity is willing to call shenenigans on that particular policy.
* – Article 1 of the FIA Statutes requires all signatories (including race organisers and drivers) to refrain from using, or deliberately creating the perception of using, their position in motor racing to express or promote political opinions. This has of course been breached dozens of times throughout the FIA’s history, and a couple of times circuits have even received penalties for it – usually a fine followed by a polite non-renewal of international race contracts (cf: Jerez 1997, Turkey 2006).
The Mexican GP organisers, in particular, could get into serious trouble (as in, race-losing serious trouble) for expressing a political opinion… …in which case, they have 2 months to cite the Bahrain 2012 non-penalty for their #UniF1ted advertising campaign in their defence. (After that point, it drops out of the 5-year statutory limitations window in France, where the FIA is based). The NASCAR endorsements of Trump last year will be available to them longer, but less likely to work due to the more ambiguous nature of the political/sporting mix. I expect Sergio would get shouted at by Liberty and possibly a warning from the FIA, but is only likely to get a meaningful personal penalty if the anti-Donald movement as a whole gets traction on the basis of this promotion. That won’t happen – if Donald ceases to be President, it will be through other means.
Andy (@andybantam)
10th February 2017, 17:48
I read somewhere that many Mexicans illegally entering the US do so via tunnels.
Just saying.
His_majesty
10th February 2017, 19:52
I thought this was an F1 site. Must politics be everywhere? I see enough of this garbage other places. I thought I read that, if a rant went political, you’d remove it. @kiethcollantine
I am very disappointed.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
10th February 2017, 21:27
No idea where you read that but it wasn’t here.
As for the futility of trying to separate sport from politics, see here.