Can it really be ten years since the turbulent 2007 season began? Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso, Spygate and that stunning title conclusion still seem fresh in the mind.
That remarkable championship is the latest subject of our F1 Fanatic Quizzes. And it also means we now have one for each of the last ten seasons of grand prix racing.
Tackle the newest quiz below and refresh your memory on the nine seasons which have past since then. Can anyone get a perfect 200 out of 200?
Due to popular demand from F1 Fanatic readers you can now see check the correct answers after taking the quiz (for multiple choice questions the correct option number will be shown).
You can compare your overall score with other F1 Fanatics and take more quizzes here:
Never taken an F1 Fanatic quiz before? Have a look at this quick guide first for some useful information:
If you don’t already have one, you will need to register an F1 Fanatic account to participate in the quizzes. Details on how to get one can be found below:
As always do boast about your scores in the comments but make sure you don’t give any clues about the questions or answers or face a $100 million fine.
6 comments on “Test your knowledge on ten years of F1 with this new quiz”
Sumedh
10th February 2017, 12:32
That picture can have so many captions.
Fernando: You know, this new phone, it can play music and take pictures.
Lewis: Give me 10 years, I will be doing the same
Jay
10th February 2017, 13:25
Lewis: I am going to beat you as a rookie and go onto greater heights.
Nick Wyatt (@nickwyatt)
10th February 2017, 14:25
“This is me, team leader with my new rookie team mate. On my way to victory!”
“Not so sure, Fred. Not so sure.”
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
10th February 2017, 17:35
Got everything apart from question 13 right.
Banana88x (@banana88x)
10th February 2017, 17:35
12/20, very impressive considering I did not follow F1 so much anymore in 2007 after Schumi retired.
George (@george)
10th February 2017, 17:38
4/20! I’m the opposite to @banana88x above, I started watching again after Schumi quit, but I think the memories must have long mouldered over!