Test your knowledge on ten years of F1 with this new quiz

Can it really be ten years since the turbulent 2007 season began? Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso, Spygate and that stunning title conclusion still seem fresh in the mind.

That remarkable championship is the latest subject of our F1 Fanatic Quizzes. And it also means we now have one for each of the last ten seasons of grand prix racing.

Tackle the newest quiz below and refresh your memory on the nine seasons which have past since then. Can anyone get a perfect 200 out of 200?

Due to popular demand from F1 Fanatic readers you can now see check the correct answers after taking the quiz (for multiple choice questions the correct option number will be shown).

As always do boast about your scores in the comments but make sure you don’t give any clues about the questions or answers or face a $100 million fine.

