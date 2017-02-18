Hamilton wants no more data sharing with team mates

Lewis Hamilton wants Mercedes to stop his team mates from being able to study his data.
Hamilton, who has a new team mate for 2017 following world champion Nico Rosberg’s retirement, said the free availability of data between drivers makes it easy for them to identify and “copy” each others’ secrets.
“I go out, do my laps, do all my homework, the other guy can see everything,” said Hamilton in an interview for a Mercedes sponsor. “I don’t think they should do.”
“I have asked my team. I don’t want to see my team mate’s… I don’t feel it’s fair that he brings his A-game and I should be able to study his A-game on a computer.”
“For example when we’re driving we’re picking out braking points, bumps, tyre rubber marks on the track, all these different things to help get you through the corner quickest. And the other driver probably naturally may be able to do more or less than you are.”
“But because of this data they can just copy you. ‘Oh he’s braking five metres later there, I’ll go out and I’ll try braking five metres later’. So that’s what I really dislike. Because it enables them to get closer. That’s what I loved about go-karting, you weren’t able to do that and that was where just your raw talent is able to shine.”
Some drivers “don’t deserve to be there”
However Hamilton still feels it is necessary to have some flow of information between the two sides of the garage.
“Because we only have a limited amount of time, we have all these things we can change, sometimes you just decided to go the wrong way,” he explained. “You start on the wrong foot and unless you go back, go in the direction the other car’s going, then you’re lost. There’s just nothing you can do.”
“So those are sometimes things you have to do. “And I think for a team moving forwards that’s not a bad thing. I’m not against the team engineers sharing data but I think the drivers shouldn’t be able to study each others’ data.”
“I think it should be ‘you hired me because I am the best, because I’ve studied, because I’ve won every class that I’ve been in – I’ve not missed one in terms of winning. And you’re hiring whoever the next person is because they’ve hopefully won some things along the way as well and you’re hiring them for their ultimate skill all round. They should be able to go out there on their own and find it all themselves own without you.”
He suggested some drivers who rely too heavily on their team mates’ information don’t belong in Formula One.
“You could take a young kid from Formula Three, have them just go on a simulator and drive every single day and try and get to my lines. And eventually they’d probably get to my lines. He should have to discover that himself.”
“You’ve got to find the limit yourself, that’s the whole challenge of being a racing driver. When I get in this new car it’s seeing what the limit of it is. And if I can’t do it on my own then I’m not good enough and I don’t deserve to be there. And there are some drivers that don’t.”
28 comments on “Hamilton wants no more data sharing with team mates”
Hugh (@hugh11)
18th February 2017, 21:09
Especially if Red Bull are closer to Mercedes next year, that’ll never happen. They need the constructors points, so if one guy gets a good setup and is in a good rhythm, why wouldn’t they show it and try it with the other guy to see how it works with them? It makes sense to do that, they’re a team. It’s not Hamilton AMG, it’s Mercedes AMG.
SoLiDG (@solidg)
18th February 2017, 21:23
Setup sharing shouldn’t be a problem. It’s every little detail as entry point, brake point that bothers him. And I can understand that.
I don’t think Lewis has any problem sharing a setup, especially not when his teammate is on the back foot because of bad luck.
But setup + every brake point and every detail on how he attacks every corner is indeed a big big inside into a champions secrets.
Many will dislike his remarks, but he has a big point, in todays digital age, you can see so many details.
knoxploration
18th February 2017, 22:19
This is just the start of Lewis’ attempts to justify why he lost to his teammate. It can’t possibly have been a combination of his arrogance, mistakes and (finally) some bad luck, oh no. It just *has* to be that his teammate was a cheat. Pathetic.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
18th February 2017, 22:20
Read the article. Lewis isn’t bothered by his teammate having the same setup as his. He is bothered by driver data being shown. I would be fuming if my teammate is shown how I enter into the corner, how wide do I go, when and how do I apply the throttle, when and how much braking power do I apply and how much steering do I input. You wouldn’t want your secrets, especially if you worked hard for it, to be shown to your rivals right? I never share tactics or tricks in games to anyone because I worked hard in looking and thinking. Why would I? You can have the same setup. Fine, I don’t care if you have the same setup as me, but never ever reveal in complete details, my technique and style.
nase
18th February 2017, 21:09
That’s Trump-level nonsense.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
18th February 2017, 21:18
There’s that winning ‘team-spirit’ attitude coming through strong there.
Dom (@3dom)
18th February 2017, 22:00
Think the statement of letting engineers share was a fair one, in case one side goes dramatically wrong on setup @rocketpanda
Alex
18th February 2017, 21:19
I agree with Lewis, but he certainly didn’t seem to mind back in 2007 when he was able to leverage Fernando’s telemetry.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
18th February 2017, 21:37
It’s not as if it was a one-way street then either. Alonso also used Hamilton’s.
Nii
18th February 2017, 21:49
Actually Fernando copied his, as did Jenson. Next!
NeroXLIV
18th February 2017, 21:22
Would bring more parity to the Constructor’s I suppose (which I doubt is something Mercedes as a team, or any winning team would be interested in, I’m pretty sure they’re quite fine with winning it by over 150 points over RBR).
Gabriel (@rethla)
18th February 2017, 21:25
If Hamilton wants no data shared between teammates he wouldnt get any data either because its not exactly him that gathers all the data.
Is Bottas crushing Hamilton in the simulator or why this sudden whine?
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
18th February 2017, 21:35
Isn’t it absolutely normal to check out the competition and see what they are doing compared to you? It can also backfire. Recently Latvala said he was so focused on copying Ogier that he couldn’t get into a rhythm of his own which went against his performance. Now he works together with Hanninen and it’s working much better for him. Also, I remember when the blown diffuser was at its prime, that Webber couldn’t just get the hang of it and had to copy Seb’s way of driving and that also went against him.
I think there’s a fine line between “copying” and “trying to improve based on the competition”. But I’m not against team mates sharing data. It works for both at one point or another. I’m 100 % sure, regardless of what he says, that Lewis benefited from Rosberg’s data too. Maybe Nico relied much more on Lewis’ data, but if that guy, copying your way of driving, your setup or whatever, goes faster than you, he’s not copying but improving. If he’s still behind, it’s not copying either, because he’s not matching you.
Dim sim (@dimsim)
18th February 2017, 21:37
Formula 1 is a massive contradiction.
They call it the World Drivers Championship. And the sport is essentially dominated by banks of very intelligent engineers measuring and tweaking everything. I’m not sure where the level of engineering interference should end.
An example of over engineering that spoiled the show in my opinion was the technology that the teams used to manage the tyres. The sport allowed the tyres to be managed by a wall of engineers rather than forcing the driver to make judgements and work it out through feel. That particularly disappointed me and its what lead directly to the boringly sophisticated process of tyre management. A wall of engineers whatching live heat maps on tyres and advising exactly how hard to push is not interesting.
In the same way to much telemetry effects the sport in a similar way. It levels individual performance and focuses on an engineering team. It’s been like this for ages so its hard to see it changing, and some people that are interested in the engineering porn aspect of the sport probably like it. It’s just not aligned with the World Drivers Championship heading.
Gary Gudinkas
18th February 2017, 21:45
It is also the World Constructors Championship which to the teams is more important than the drivers’ championship. To the teams the drivers are just another component of the team. The teams are not there to serve the drivers – the drivers are there to serve the teams.
Dim sim (@dimsim)
18th February 2017, 22:03
I understand that.
And you’re right. However most fans care about the drivers first and engineering and the teams second. The evidence for this is everywhere, looking at the comment count on F1 websites alone will show the weighting toward the human interest.
Hence my comment about it being a contradiction. F1 struggles with understanding what it is and whats it’s aiming to be. And it has no plan or direction around that either.
Markp
18th February 2017, 22:09
Constructors for me. Drivers are just a component of the car.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
18th February 2017, 21:38
Think about it, imagine if you do a brilliant piece of work in school and it is completed to an A+ standard, but have to give it to a friend to copy up because their work is incomplete and they end up with he same grade as you. So agree with Lewis here.
Gabriel (@rethla)
18th February 2017, 21:42
Theres a slight difference between a schoolmate and a teammate but even so you should help out your schoolmate aswell.
George (@george)
18th February 2017, 22:31
@rethla
The analogy would be:
For setup:
Here’s the sources I used, use them to write the essay yourself
For telemetry:
Here’s my essay, feel free to copy it.
bul_ion (@bulion)
18th February 2017, 21:55
I just wonder, if this is not an attempt of putting pressure on Bottas early on. Because data-sharing has been present since always and Lewis hasn’t been so vocal about until now (not as far as I remember). It’s the off-season, there is nothing to talk about yet, so his comments will be brought up for a couple od days at least. And for Bottas, it means he can’t be ‘just-as-good’ ’cause the public will correlate it with ‘he’s just using Hamiltons data’. He has to be better. He has to push the limits. And if you’re trying a bit too hard, it is easy to make mistakes and lose a bit of confidance.
Or maybe I’m overthinking this, and it was just a case of answering a specific question.
Dom (@3dom)
18th February 2017, 21:57
I agree with Hamilton here, not just at Mercedes, but everywhere on the grid
Andrey Baydin (@minilemm)
18th February 2017, 21:58
Well, he wants to tap into people`s setup finding skills without allowing people to tap into his “natural speed” skill.
Considering he was Rosberg`s teammate who was supposedly incredibly good on the engineering side, I guess I can see where this comes from? :) Maybe it has nothing to do with Bottas, I dont know the context of the conversation. Or maybe he doesnt want the situation to repeat.
But a complete f1 driver is supposed to have a huge skill set, both the “natural speed” and the tech understanding, no? That`s what I thought, anyway. Otherwise a few famous driver rivalries of the past would look rather one-sided. It`s not like being able to find a braking point is a more noble skill than having a feel for suspension behaviour?
So it`s either all or none in my book.
And anyway, engineers cant drive for you. If you have a better feel for the limit, you will be on it, and you will stay on it through all the constantly changing conditions, and will be more in control doing so.
Reminded me of the Haas-Ferrari situation, where (according to Haas) a team just shared all their methodology saying “if you can beat us using this – we can probably learn a thing or two from you”.
Daniel
18th February 2017, 22:12
A fair point, put in the worst possible way. It’s a team, after all, and you may need his help not only in the Constructors Championship, but also in the Drivers, when your mate is out of contention but still good enough to take points away from your opponents.
He sounds like “I don’t want the costs of having a team-mate, just the benefits, in case I need his help or start the week with wrong set-up”
Sham (@sham)
18th February 2017, 22:14
I think Hamilton is spot on here. Sharing setup to avoid one car being dramatically slower? Yes, that’s fair enough. Getting tips on how to take a corner faster? Other aspects of driving style? No. Absolutely not. Drivers results should reflect THEIR skill and not someone elses.
Tristan
18th February 2017, 22:29
Bwoah! Some drivers don’t deserve to be there? I haven’t seen a driver hit out like that against a new team mate before.
Ultimately this is a team sport right? That’s why team orders were allowed in the regulations. It makes no sense why you would allow team orders but disallow data sharing in the quest to get the best result for the team.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
18th February 2017, 22:31
I understand what Hamilton has been saying about this subject, in this rehash subject. I think he’s right but as F1 is a team sport when suddenly your teamate becomes .5 quicker than you, the team should reap their own rewards. I think if anything Ham should be proud to be able to beat his teammates in spite of that.
@HoHum (@hohum)
18th February 2017, 22:32
If we are talking about a sporting competition, and I hope we are, then there should be no disagreement with what Lewis is saying. No doubt Toto W talking about the business of F1 would say “there is no I in team” and “that’s why you get paid the big bucks” sadly sports get compromised by the money involved.