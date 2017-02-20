The first pictures of the new Sauber C36 for 2017 have been revealed.
Sauber is entering the 2017 season with a revised livery following the departure of Felipe Nasr and his sponsors. The C36 has made its debut in blue and white with a gold logo marking the team’s “25 years in Formula One”.
Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn says the team “clearly have to improve” in 2017 after finishing tenth out of eleven teams last year. “With the Sauber C36-Ferrerai we have a solid basis as well as the resources to further develop the Sauber C36-Ferrari through the season. This will be important to establish in mid-field.”
“Together with Longbow Finance SA we have great opportunities to be competitive again and to return to previous successes in Formula One,” she added. “We want to position ourselves with a new approach, and we have already taken the first steps in order to build a solid foundation for the future.”
The new car is wider than its predecessor due to the new regulations introduced for 2017. However the team has decided to use a 2016-specification Ferrari power unit for the coming season.
Technical director Jorg Zander explained the decision to use a year-old engine, saying it is “a tried and tested system with higher durability to begin with.”
“Being able to get started early and defining the engine environment was an advantage because the team was familiar with the engine and the transmission as well as the cooling requirements the engine entailed.”
Zander believes the new regulations may offer some opportunities for Sauber. “Basically, big teams also have an advantage when it comes to major changes in the regulations,” he said. “but when the cards are reshuffled new opportunities always present themselves as well.”
This article will be updated
48 comments on “Pictures: Sauber reveals first images of its 2017 car”
Konstantinos Spatharas (@revenger210)
20th February 2017, 9:25
This is such a sweet looking car! I love the combination of gold, blue and white, it looks like a great modernized retro livery!
Well done to Sauber, I did not expect such a good livery from them! :O
ExcitedAbout17
20th February 2017, 10:07
looks great on shape and still well above average on colour scheme (I liked the yellow-blue).
the only bit i detest is the ‘shark fin’.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
20th February 2017, 10:19
Sauber agrees with you, that’s probably why the shark fin is black.
N
20th February 2017, 10:40
I don’t understand the hatred for the shark fins, i love them, give the car a more aggressive look
nemo87 (@nemo87)
20th February 2017, 9:26
Look at that air box/cooling inlet!
This has me VERY excited for the rest of the week!
Great work Sauber!
sean
20th February 2017, 9:26
Interesting livery, not quite sure if it’s better than the last one, i was quite fond of it.
That big white empty space is sad though
THOMF1S (@thomf1s)
20th February 2017, 9:26
That looks great, I like the livery! These new cars are brilliant so far!
G. (@greggriffiths)
20th February 2017, 10:09
haha – so far we have only seen one properly. ok williams. but you could tell that that was a computer restructure of the 2016 car.
but i do agree. this is good – even if the 25 years isnt a proper sponser. plus the white is an improvement.
Hugh (@hugh11)
20th February 2017, 9:27
Am I the only one who doesn’t like it? It’s a step up from the last few years, but still…
Hugh (@hugh11)
20th February 2017, 9:28
It’s not ugly, just it’s not gorgeous either imo
bigwilk (@bigwilk)
20th February 2017, 9:29
No, you’re not. Between the big ol’ plank nose, the not quite hidden shark fin and the weird livery that is not what I think of as an attractive race car. Plenty of space for some sponsors though!
João Leite (@johnmilk)
20th February 2017, 9:42
I’m with you @hugh11, I think it’s the white, doesn’t match, the blue tone is amazing. The actual car looks good, and the side view is greast, but the livery is a mess imo
Don’t really understand what they wanted with that white parts, it masks the sidepods completely, which for me are the best part of the car, I had to glue my face to the screen to appreciate their shape.
It is not like they had sponsors to please, unless they are showing those parts on purpose for someone to come and fill in the blanks
Kgn11
20th February 2017, 10:29
No you’re not. I think it looks awful and the colour scheme is very messy.
Blastermaster
20th February 2017, 9:29
Wow, impressive. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the week….
Hakk the Rack
20th February 2017, 9:30
Dear Lord, Ligier is back!
jakklimek (@jakklimek)
20th February 2017, 9:36
http://grandepremio.uol.com.br/images/201651745186_1996%20f1%2006%20monaco%20panis%20ligier_O.jpeg
Dim sim (@dimsim)
20th February 2017, 9:47
Haha true ☺
melkurion (@melkurion)
20th February 2017, 9:32
Love the livery, -las for the car. Am i correct in seeing ot has a “blade” style roll hoop? Also those air intakes look very intrace up there
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
20th February 2017, 9:32
That is a great livery. Although I always loved the old Banco one too. With McLaren and STR also changing liveries, expecting a nice field this year, not so monochrome as we came to expected from about 2007-2014
Konstantinos Spatharas (@revenger210)
20th February 2017, 9:32
It’s really worrisome to see so few sponsors on the car though… I hope Sauber survives :c
ExcitedAbout17
20th February 2017, 9:59
same here.
It seems to be only Silanna (not even main positions), and a few minor ones (MODO, AutoBild, Edox)
They should have NASR on the sidepods as his driving in Brazil might bring in the most money this year!
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
20th February 2017, 9:33
It also looks strikingly aggressive. Lovely.
Andre (@lheela)
20th February 2017, 9:34
Looks like the backmarker they will propably will be.
Dim sim (@dimsim)
20th February 2017, 9:46
If a team can’t find a single sponsor the management team should be sacked. It’s ridiculous.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
20th February 2017, 9:50
Anyone noticed the two wings connected with the sidepods. aren’t they a bit odd? Their orientation looks like they are creating lift instead of downforce. Channelling air to the inlets on the floor maybe?
Any aerodynamicist around?
PaulK (@paulk)
20th February 2017, 9:51
Rothmans Sauber-Ferrari. I like it.
Shimks (@shimks)
20th February 2017, 10:12
That’s right, @paulk! I was trying to put my finger on which cigarette packet this livery reminded me of!
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
20th February 2017, 9:55
If you’ve not got any sponsors the least you can do is come up with a good-looking livery. Sauber haven’t even managed to do that much in recent years so this is a step forwards in that respect.
More interesting is that at first glance the level of aero development on this seems pretty high.
GeeMac (@geemac)
20th February 2017, 10:27
That’s what I was thinking @keithcollantine. Their aero solutions seem to be very complicated compared to the render that Williams put out last week. I am sure that the final FW40 will be more sophisticated than we saw in the render…well at least I hope it will be for their sake.
BasCB (@bascb)
20th February 2017, 10:46
Agree on both accounts there @keithcollantine, it certainly improved the livery and hid less of the aero-details than Williams did.
After having many pundits mention that the noses would not be ugly, I must say that i am kind of worried all cars will have the limp stub nose this year though! Admittedly it doesn’t look horrible, but beautiful, it is not.
Deej92 (@deej92)
20th February 2017, 9:56
Nice car, just wish they put some colour on the shark fin.
The lack of sponsors is a tad alarming but not surprising. I’ve counted three and some minor ones on the sidepods. Hope someone takes up those big white spaces on the sidepods.
Aussie 1
20th February 2017, 9:56
Sweet sweet car.Looking forward to Melbourne. If only the sound could match the looks.
Bio
20th February 2017, 9:59
The black fin seems out of place, paint it blue as the rest of the engine cover.
I’m quite interested by that bare carbon vertical wing right behind the bargeboard…can we have a closeup?
Ramon (@montalvo)
20th February 2017, 9:59
I like the livery, hopefully we see sponsors soon on those white sidepods.
Fixy (@fixy)
20th February 2017, 10:11
The colours il the livery are perfect, the hue of blue is carefully chosen. But the paint job appears done without logic. It vaguely reminds me of the Russian Time GP2 car. The split air intake? I thought we’d seen the end of those, sadly I was wrong. And boy does it look long, I see more length than width honestly.
Asanator (@asanator)
20th February 2017, 10:12
Not bad, such a shame that we have the shark fins back again though! They’ll look especially bad in side profile if the shark fins are going to be taller than the rear wings. Painted black on a black background isn’t so bad in these images, but wait until we get the full colour ones!!! blurghh!
Mark Thomson (@melthom)
20th February 2017, 10:13
How do you copy these pics for background since there is some sort of protection now?
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
20th February 2017, 10:18
Why is there no colour on the sharkfin?
(unless intentionally kept black to hide some aero parts)
Gabriel (@rethla)
20th February 2017, 10:35
I think its intentionally black to hide the ugliness of it just like the 2014 caterhamnose as an example.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
20th February 2017, 10:18
It is striking that both Williams and Sauber go for big air intakes on top and small air intakes in the sidepods. Why is that the way to go in 2017?
bosyber (@bosyber)
20th February 2017, 10:46
Maybe it also was the way to go in 2015/16 already, just that first STR discovered the advantages, and then Mercedes, while others only got to it now, as they had to redesign the whole car anyway @matthijs?
It provides for smaller sidepods so the flow over the floor/diffuser is better, and maybe now with the lower rearwing, that also changes how much of a block it is to the rearwing.
mog
20th February 2017, 10:22
This car is going to light up 2016….oops, I mean 17. Look out Manor/Mercedes. Oh, wait…
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
20th February 2017, 10:25
Not really sure what to think of it.. Hate the fin, like the paintjob! But I feel like it is too complex.. Those little winglets connected to the sidepods are really confusing me… Well, as long as it’s a midfield contender it’s all good!
The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
20th February 2017, 10:26
It looks like a packet of Rothmans cigarettes from the 1980s.
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
20th February 2017, 10:26
I like it, aero looks good and the lower rear wing looks great! Looks aggressive !
Livery is good and lets hope they are looking at some sponsors to fill in the white, if not I may go a bit more blue there.
Looking forward to the next one!! :)
GeeMac (@geemac)
20th February 2017, 10:29
That looks really, really good. The aero solutions look quite intricate, which is just what I was expecting from all of these new cars. So glad launch season is properly upon us now!
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
20th February 2017, 10:36
If Sauber, which is the poorest and least-staffed F1 team, can produce a car this complex, can’t imagine what others will manage to put out.
UNeedAFinn2Win (@uneedafinn2win)
20th February 2017, 10:43
Looks good, looks like “make them look more agressive” has certainly been achieved.
But that shark fin, geez….such a shame. I never “read” THAT in the new rules