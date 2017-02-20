Pictures: Sauber reveals first images of its 2017 car

The first pictures of the new Sauber C36 for 2017 have been revealed.

Sauber is entering the 2017 season with a revised livery following the departure of Felipe Nasr and his sponsors. The C36 has made its debut in blue and white with a gold logo marking the team’s “25 years in Formula One”.

Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn says the team “clearly have to improve” in 2017 after finishing tenth out of eleven teams last year. “With the Sauber C36-Ferrerai we have a solid basis as well as the resources to further develop the Sauber C36-Ferrari through the season. This will be important to establish in mid-field.”

“Together with Longbow Finance SA we have great opportunities to be competitive again and to return to previous successes in Formula One,” she added. “We want to position ourselves with a new approach, and we have already taken the first steps in order to build a solid foundation for the future.”

The new car is wider than its predecessor due to the new regulations introduced for 2017. However the team has decided to use a 2016-specification Ferrari power unit for the coming season.

Technical director Jorg Zander explained the decision to use a year-old engine, saying it is “a tried and tested system with higher durability to begin with.”

“Being able to get started early and defining the engine environment was an advantage because the team was familiar with the engine and the transmission as well as the cooling requirements the engine entailed.”

Zander believes the new regulations may offer some opportunities for Sauber. “Basically, big teams also have an advantage when it comes to major changes in the regulations,” he said. “but when the cards are reshuffled new opportunities always present themselves as well.”

