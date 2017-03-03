2017 test one: Best driver times and tyres used

Ferrari were the fastest team in pre-season testing last year and were quickest in five of the eight days of running.

Then the teams arrived in Australia where Mercedes had a 1% lap time advantage over Ferrari and more than twice as much over Red Bull.

It’s important to keep that kind of perspective when looking at the overall lap time data from testing. There are many signs that the front-running teams in particular operated well within what they are capable of at the first race of the year.

For instance, the difference between the fastest and slowest cars in testing at the Circuit de Catalunya so far is just 3.2 seconds. This is slightly lower than in qualifying at the same track last year (even if we discount Manor).

But we would expect this figure to increase this year due to the shake-up in the rules over the off-season. It’s one sign not to place too much confidence in these figures.

Last year’s testing times provide another worthwhile reminder. Mercedes and Red Bull were the only teams to lap slower in testing at the Circuit de Catalunya than they did in qualifying at the same circuit later that year.

So on the whole we should resist the temptation to read too much into these figures. Perhaps the most intriguing feature is the high placing of the works Renault cars. This may well indicate they have indeed made the big step in engine performance that their customers Red Bull and Toro Rosso have referred to.

2017 F1 season