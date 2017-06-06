Robert Kubica has tested a Formula One car for the first time since the rally crash which maimed him in 2011.

The 32-year-old drove a 2012-specification Lotus E20, now run by Renault, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. The team confirmed he did 115 laps in the car.

Kubica’s last F1 test was at the same Spanish circuit on February 2rd, 2011, when he headed the times in the team’s 2011 car. Four days later he suffered serious injuries when he crashed his Skoda Fabia S2000 while competing in the Ronde di Andora Rally.

Pictures: Robert Kubica tests Renault F1 car

