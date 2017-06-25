2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Mercedes dominated qualifying but Ferrari were fractionally quicker in the race.

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap, just a few hundredths quicker than Lewis Hamilton. Race winner Daniel Ricciardo was 1.4 seconds slower.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

Rank Driver Car Fastest lap Gap On lap
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’43.441 47
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’43.469 0.028 46
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’43.925 0.484 51
4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’44.882 1.441 46
5 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’45.108 1.667 44
6 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’45.168 1.727 49
7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’45.542 2.101 44
8 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’45.588 2.147 37
9 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’45.634 2.193 39
10 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’45.866 2.425 46
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’46.312 2.871 45
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’46.398 2.957 10
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’46.648 3.207 45
14 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’46.831 3.390 45
15 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’47.120 3.679 46
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’47.186 3.745 45
17 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’47.340 3.899 10
18 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’48.394 4.953 9
19 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’48.536 5.095 9
20 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’51.673 8.232 5

