2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Mercedes dominated qualifying but Ferrari were fractionally quicker in the race.
Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap, just a few hundredths quicker than Lewis Hamilton. Race winner Daniel Ricciardo was 1.4 seconds slower.
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix lap times
All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:
>> Find out more and sign up
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest laps
Each driver’s fastest lap:
|Rank
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’43.441
|47
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’43.469
|0.028
|46
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’43.925
|0.484
|51
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’44.882
|1.441
|46
|5
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’45.108
|1.667
|44
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’45.168
|1.727
|49
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’45.542
|2.101
|44
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’45.588
|2.147
|37
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’45.634
|2.193
|39
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’45.866
|2.425
|46
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’46.312
|2.871
|45
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’46.398
|2.957
|10
|13
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’46.648
|3.207
|45
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’46.831
|3.390
|45
|15
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’47.120
|3.679
|46
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’47.186
|3.745
|45
|17
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’47.340
|3.899
|10
|18
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’48.394
|4.953
|9
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’48.536
|5.095
|9
|20
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’51.673
|8.232
|5
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Star Performers
- Why Hamilton had to slow the field more at that controversial restart
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Vettel now has more penalty points than any driver has ever scored
- Raikkonen blames Bottas but stewards take no action on “speculative” move