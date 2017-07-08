FIA reveals new ‘Shield’ head protection design which will be tested next week

The FIA has revealed it first image of ‘Shield’, its planned new head protection system to replace the ‘Halo’ concept which was tested last year.

‘Shield’ is a transparent, open cockpit design constructed from polycarbonate. The FIA says it is “aimed at providing significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver.”

The sport’s governing body describes the design as a “possible geometry” and said it is ” working with teams in Formula One on further defining its geometry.”

The FIA intends to give ‘Shield’ its first track test on a Ferrari in first practice at the British Grand Prix next weekend. That will be followed by a further test at September’s Italian Grand Prix.

In April the FIA said Shield is being “given priority” over Halo as the preferred choice of head protection system to be introduced in 2018. However several drivers have already voiced doubts about the Shield.

2017 British Grand Prix