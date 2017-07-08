The FIA has revealed it first image of ‘Shield’, its planned new head protection system to replace the ‘Halo’ concept which was tested last year.
‘Shield’ is a transparent, open cockpit design constructed from polycarbonate. The FIA says it is “aimed at providing significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver.”
The sport’s governing body describes the design as a “possible geometry” and said it is ” working with teams in Formula One on further defining its geometry.”
The FIA intends to give ‘Shield’ its first track test on a Ferrari in first practice at the British Grand Prix next weekend. That will be followed by a further test at September’s Italian Grand Prix.
In April the FIA said Shield is being “given priority” over Halo as the preferred choice of head protection system to be introduced in 2018. However several drivers have already voiced doubts about the Shield.
This article will be updated.
18 comments on “FIA reveals new ‘Shield’ head protection design which will be tested next week”
Proteus (@proteus)
8th July 2017, 12:07
If they change the design of the rules of chasis which would be able to incorporate the new shield, than this can turn out looking good. If they will just simply throw the shield on existing structures, then we will have another era of ugly cars looking like they were assembled together without using the instructions.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
8th July 2017, 12:50
Which probably won’t happen. Costs too much money, obviously.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
8th July 2017, 12:07
Doesn’t look too bad considering it’s a render. I’d imagine it’ll look much better when the car is actually designed around it properly!
Travis Daye (@travis-daye)
8th July 2017, 12:07
Aesthetically so much better than the halo. Weird that they chose to present it to world in a hastily Photoshopped version of one of the Williams launch images!
I guess provision for the adequate dispersal of water, oil and dirt is still the big challenge. Massive tear offs? Little wipers? Who knows! Looking forward to seeing it on a real car!
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th July 2017, 12:13
Aesthetically it’s a lot better than Halo. But I still have some doubts about how it’ll work.
Will it stay clear enough in wet conditions? Will drivers be able to clean dirt and oil off it as they can with their visors?
FJBH10 (@fjbh10)
8th July 2017, 12:37
Pitstop pressure washers? Will be interesting to see what the FIA can come up with.
toiago (@toiago)
8th July 2017, 12:41
I guess it would be easier to have the same kind of tears drivers use in their visors, or the ones already being used in prototypes.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
8th July 2017, 12:55
They could waterproof it so the water droplets easily slide off when driving. This won’t get rid of stains from insects and dirt, of course.
steve
8th July 2017, 12:23
What if it gets oily and then it rains and it’s impossible to see through?
George (@george)
8th July 2017, 12:42
Pitstop I guess, get a guy to scrub it off like LMP cars. You’d be coming in for tyres anyway.
Chris
8th July 2017, 12:24
While I still think they need to design the cars with a shield in mind, and anything otherwise is a half assed design in relative, this gets my arm chair critic seal of approval visually. Looks decent.. just not sure when it comes to wet weather. And would like to see if damaged, will it be a quick change like the front wings or would it put a driver out of the race..?
Robert
8th July 2017, 12:27
I cannot understand why they don’t just install the so-called halo, we know it is ready to go and is a definite safety improvement, just put them on the cars already before a driver gets hurt.
Patrick (@anunaki)
8th July 2017, 12:32
I think there is no need for this. Freak accidents can always happen and this solution might create another risk (visibility maybe?).
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
8th July 2017, 12:32
Does it come with built in wipers?
John
8th July 2017, 12:32
Absurd. If the drivers dont like the risk they shouldn’t race.
Its a shame most of todays racing elite come from rich families or have made millions competing in the sport. They have to much to lose and want to change the face of the sport to suit their entitled life.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th July 2017, 12:21
That was what circuit owners said in the sixties because they didn’t want to spend money putting barriers in front of trees.
It was wrong then and it’s wrong now.
Theoddkiwi (@theoddkiwi)
8th July 2017, 12:29
Absolutely!
John H (@john-h)
8th July 2017, 12:42
Yep