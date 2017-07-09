2017 Austrian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

As expected most drivers preferred a one-stop strategy for the Austrian Grand Prix, but there were some differences in the teams’ tactics.

Lewis Hamilton chose to start the race on the super-soft tyres because of the gearbox change penalty which cost him five places on the grid. However he revealed after the race he made his pit stop around ten laps earlier than planned. Hamilton hadn’t been happy on the harder tyres.

However Hamilton had easily gone far enough to make a switch to the ultra-softs a possibility. Like most drivers, he did one stint each on the softer of the two available tyres. His stop was also the quickest complete stop of the race.

Those who started on the softs seemed to make them work well. Jolyon Palmer had good pace early in the race and came close to scoring a point again.

Felipe Massa was relieved to see Williams’ race stint performance was still strong following their big problems with one-lap pace on Saturday.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix tyre strategies

The tyre strategies for each driver:

Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Valtteri Bottas Ultra soft (41) Super soft (30) Sebastian Vettel Ultra soft (34) Super soft (37) Daniel Ricciardo Ultra soft (33) Super soft (38) Lewis Hamilton Super soft (31) Ultra soft (40) Kimi Raikkonen Ultra soft (44) Super soft (27) Romain Grosjean Ultra soft (36) Super soft (35) Sergio Perez Ultra soft (35) Super soft (35) Esteban Ocon Ultra soft (42) Super soft (28) Felipe Massa Soft (47) Ultra soft (23) Lance Stroll Super soft (35) Ultra soft (35) Jolyon Palmer Soft (34) Ultra soft (36) Stoffel Vandoorne Ultra soft (31) Super soft (39) Nico Hulkenberg Super soft (14) Soft (56) Pascal Wehrlein Super soft (35) Ultra soft (35) Marcus Ericsson Ultra soft (34) Super soft (35) Daniil Kvyat Ultra soft (1) Soft (54) Soft (13) Carlos Sainz Jnr Ultra soft (40) Super soft (4) Kevin Magnussen Super soft (29) Fernando Alonso Ultra soft (1) Max Verstappen

Go ad-free for just £1 per month >> Find out more and sign up

2017 Austrian Grand Prix pit stop times

How long each driver’s pit stops took:

Driver Team Pit stop time Gap On lap 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20.761 31 2 Felipe Massa Williams 20.977 0.216 47 3 Lance Stroll Williams 21.332 0.571 35 4 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 21.659 0.898 40 5 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 21.662 0.901 44 6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 21.713 0.952 33 7 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 21.714 0.953 31 8 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 21.750 0.989 34 9 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 21.977 1.216 14 10 Romain Grosjean Haas 22.026 1.265 36 11 Sergio Perez Force India 22.030 1.269 35 12 Esteban Ocon Force India 22.176 1.415 42 13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 22.233 1.472 34 14 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 22.274 1.513 55 15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 22.339 1.578 34 16 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 22.387 1.626 41 17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 22.414 1.653 35 18 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 33.607 12.846 1

2017 Austrian Grand Prix