2017 Austrian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

As expected most drivers preferred a one-stop strategy for the Austrian Grand Prix, but there were some differences in the teams’ tactics.
Lewis Hamilton chose to start the race on the super-soft tyres because of the gearbox change penalty which cost him five places on the grid. However he revealed after the race he made his pit stop around ten laps earlier than planned. Hamilton hadn’t been happy on the harder tyres.
However Hamilton had easily gone far enough to make a switch to the ultra-softs a possibility. Like most drivers, he did one stint each on the softer of the two available tyres. His stop was also the quickest complete stop of the race.
Those who started on the softs seemed to make them work well. Jolyon Palmer had good pace early in the race and came close to scoring a point again.
Felipe Massa was relieved to see Williams’ race stint performance was still strong following their big problems with one-lap pace on Saturday.
2017 Austrian Grand Prix tyre strategies
The tyre strategies for each driver:
|Stint 1
|Stint 2
|Stint 3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Ultra soft (41)
|Super soft (30)
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ultra soft (34)
|Super soft (37)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Ultra soft (33)
|Super soft (38)
|Lewis Hamilton
|Super soft (31)
|Ultra soft (40)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ultra soft (44)
|Super soft (27)
|Romain Grosjean
|Ultra soft (36)
|Super soft (35)
|Sergio Perez
|Ultra soft (35)
|Super soft (35)
|Esteban Ocon
|Ultra soft (42)
|Super soft (28)
|Felipe Massa
|Soft (47)
|Ultra soft (23)
|Lance Stroll
|Super soft (35)
|Ultra soft (35)
|Jolyon Palmer
|Soft (34)
|Ultra soft (36)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Ultra soft (31)
|Super soft (39)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Super soft (14)
|Soft (56)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Super soft (35)
|Ultra soft (35)
|Marcus Ericsson
|Ultra soft (34)
|Super soft (35)
|Daniil Kvyat
|Ultra soft (1)
|Soft (54)
|Soft (13)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Ultra soft (40)
|Super soft (4)
|Kevin Magnussen
|Super soft (29)
|Fernando Alonso
|Ultra soft (1)
|Max Verstappen
>> Find out more and sign up
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
2017 Austrian Grand Prix pit stop times
How long each driver’s pit stops took:
|Driver
|Team
|Pit stop time
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20.761
|31
|2
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|20.977
|0.216
|47
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|21.332
|0.571
|35
|4
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|21.659
|0.898
|40
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|21.662
|0.901
|44
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|21.713
|0.952
|33
|7
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|21.714
|0.953
|31
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|21.750
|0.989
|34
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|21.977
|1.216
|14
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|22.026
|1.265
|36
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|22.030
|1.269
|35
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|22.176
|1.415
|42
|13
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|22.233
|1.472
|34
|14
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|22.274
|1.513
|55
|15
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|22.339
|1.578
|34
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|22.387
|1.626
|41
|17
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|22.414
|1.653
|35
|18
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|33.607
|12.846
|1
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- Hamilton rues being “too kind” with Ricciardo
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap charts
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps
- Vote for your 2017 Austrian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
2 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops”
C
9th July 2017, 17:06
It was shocking to find that SS didnt work today.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
9th July 2017, 17:14
So Bottas also had one of the slowest pit stops. That surely will have cost him a tiny bit of time. But he had pretty much the best start possible and had a slow pit stop but still managed to defend Vettel and kept calm and brought it home 1st.