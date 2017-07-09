Daniil Kvyat and Stoffel Vandoorne have each been given two penalty points for incidents during the Austrian Grand Prix.
Both drivers also had to serve drive-through penalties during the race.
Kvyat’s penalty was for causing the first-lap collision which eliminated Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen from the race. The stewards ruled he “braked late” for the first corner, triggering the crash.
Vandoorne was penalised for failing to observe blue flags “for at least two laps”. Kimi Raikkonen was heard complaining about the McLaren on the radio during the race.
Kvyat now has seven penalty points on his licence. That means he will have the most of any driver at the next race along with his team mate Carlos Sainz Jnr and Sebastian Vettel, who will both be on seven. Vandoorne has accrued a total of five penalty points over the last 12 months.
This article will be updated.
14 comments on “Kvyat and Vandoorne given two penalty points”
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
9th July 2017, 15:03
Kvyat’s start was really clumsy.
Nick (@npf1)
9th July 2017, 15:52
He’s being really clumsy in general. Has been complaining about having an unreliable car, then proceeds to end his shot at points on lap 1 next time out.
Hyoko
9th July 2017, 15:04
It’s ridiculous that Stoffel Vandoorne gets a penalty and Sergio Pérez doesn’t
Armchair Expert (@armchairexpert)
9th July 2017, 15:26
Rules? Who needs them, we have opinions, right?
miki
9th July 2017, 15:10
Did Stewards got any Memo to give penalty points over the year?
Why Vandoorne got 2 points for the offence he served a DT and thats more than what he did which should have been a 10 sec + to his race time as a maximum Penalty.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
9th July 2017, 15:34
penlaties always have a corresponding penalty points. So if you get a penalty for a collision/ speeding in the pit lane, speeding under yellow etc, you also get points on your license.
miki
9th July 2017, 16:02
Sorry but i dont think this is worth of DT let alone Penalty points. If they had to give penalty points because he made an offence then its 100% better to Scrap that rule of serve penalty and get penalty points.
Biggsy
9th July 2017, 15:21
Ignoring blue flags = 2 points + DT
Ramming into someone under the safety car, and then proceeding to ram them again intentionally = 3 points + DT + 10s
Call me crazy, but I can’t help thinking that Vettel’s offence was much much worse than just 2 vs 3 points…
Also, ramming people on the start is apparently no worse than letting leaders by 2 corners two late when under blue flags.
evered7 (@evered7)
9th July 2017, 15:33
The ruling says two laps, not corners.
evered7 (@evered7)
9th July 2017, 15:34
Vettel’s points must have expired I suppose? He is not a race ban away if he gets more points I hope? Unless he is bumping into people again?
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
9th July 2017, 15:35
While I think these 2 penalty points were certainly deserved for Kvyat, I think the 2 he got in Canada were ridiculously harsh. In the same was as Vandoorne’s are today. Kvyat has had 2 or 3 decent races, 4 unlucky retirements and one very poor race. His team mate has been very up and down. Great on a couple of occasions but had 2 races that I’d say his collision were both worse than Kvyat’s this race. Both Sainz and Kvyat have made misteks this year, but until this moment, it has been Sainz who has made much more costly ones. I don’t think Sainz is showing he is quite good enough to move to Red Bull compared to Ricciardo and Verstappen. I think Kvyat is doing enough to deserve a drive next year. And from what Horner said on Sky, it sounded like he probably will continue with Toro Rosso. He cost himself a chance for points this time, but has had 4 retirements that were not his fault and another unlucky race in Australia. Horner said he didn’t think his performance had been decent this year. I agree. He’s been pretty even with Sainz in qualifying and hasn’t made any big mistakes until now. When he gets more time to prove himself and had less reliability problems, I think he will at least be reasonable enough to stay with the team, or at leased remain in F1. Sainz is managing to get plenty of points even though he has had messy races and I certainly think this is the best team for him at the moment. And if this line up continues, It will make them a very experienced line up next year which I think will be good. The team boss does quite often keep saying that he thinks both of them are doing a good enough job.
Aditya (@adityafakhri)
9th July 2017, 15:50
I think Gasly will replace Kvyat next year. Performance wise, Sainz is better but he’s equally unreliable as Kvyat in terms lately.
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
9th July 2017, 15:38
Kyvat’s points are totally deserve. Bowling start if there was ever one.
I have no issue with Vandoorne’s, I just don’t quite understand why Perez doesn’t have points as well.
joe jopling (@jop452)
9th July 2017, 15:54
I agree Kyvat deserves his 2 points….his driving was clumsy and dangerous wiping out 2 cars and lucky not to take out more……but then to give Van D the same punishment….which is a much minor offence….
That is unbelievable……these punishments need a drastic overhaul