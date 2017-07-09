Sebastian Vettel continued to question whether Valtteri Bottas jumped the start in the Austrian Grand Prix despite the stewards ruling he hadn’t.
The Ferrari driver disputed the official verdict on the Mercedes driver’s getaway which claimed he took 0.201 seconds to react to the lights going out. “I don’t believe that,” said Vettel during the official press conference.
Vettel said his rival’s quick getaway had been “a bit distracting” and affected his own start. “In my point of view he jumped the start,” said Vettel. “I was sure he did.”
“It looked like it from the inside of the car but it’s not for me to judge it in the end of the day. Probably I was a bit late because it’s quite tricky then to keep standing still. But I think it was OK, a bit of wheel slip later on. But overall it was a good start.”
Vettel asked his team during the race whether Bottas was being investigated for the start. Daniel Ricciardo also queried it, telling his team: “I’m sure it’s alright but it looked like Valtteri jumped the start.”
This article will be updated.
23 comments on ““I don’t believe that”: Vettel is still convinced Bottas jumped the start”
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
9th July 2017, 15:31
Vettel should know by now that his view of reality isn’t reliable
evered7 (@evered7)
9th July 2017, 15:43
He is right. Look at the video here.
YT
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
9th July 2017, 15:47
@evered7 it’s impossible to properly judge it from the telly. It’s not a reliable way to measure it. You need the telemetry, and that’s what the stewards have. And they decided he didn’t jump the start.
Case closed.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
9th July 2017, 15:50
@fer-no65: So the TV cameras observed something that the telemetry can not? Wizardry!
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
9th July 2017, 15:32
Before the podium ceremony Vettel still insisted Bottas jumped the start 100%.
He is just as committed to his own views as he was in Baku that Ham brake tested him, just doesn’t learn to keep his mouth shut.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
9th July 2017, 15:44
@ivan-vinitskyy “I really don’t like all this PR answers”
*Answers what he thinks.*
jpvalverde85 (@jpvalverde85)
9th July 2017, 15:34
Was a mega start from Bottas, once in a Lifetime. Sorry Seb, you’re just wrong.
Patrick (@anunaki)
9th July 2017, 15:35
Bottas car was moving before the lights went out, but apperantly he didn’t pass the sensor that measures it. IMO he was very very lucky
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
9th July 2017, 15:39
He didn’t move forward before the lights were out, so that’s why nothing was measured. Also the data showed that he was in the green when accelerating
Patrick (@anunaki)
9th July 2017, 15:42
Sorry but the footage was pretty clear on Dutch TV
You saw the weel moving with the light still red.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
9th July 2017, 15:42
And his impression was RIGHT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tken_aR8bD8
F1 is apparently a high-tech sport, but can not measure a jump start properly? Even worse: The Stewards sitting there would only have to judge the frame-by-frame analysis of Bottas’ onboard of the start and come to the conclusion that it was a jump start.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
9th July 2017, 15:48
They can and they did measure it and found it to be correct. I don’t think f1 uses the same definition of a jump start as you do. Though i am sure we will be reading what a jump start is for F1 in the next couple of hours.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
9th July 2017, 15:49
@xenomorph91 as I’ve said, that video isn’t a reliable source to measure. You need the telemetry. Frame by frame analysis is a complely wrong tool to use in this case.
Diego (@ironcito)
9th July 2017, 15:54
How so? Two things on the same screen, see which one happened first. It’s the perfect tool. You see it with your own eyes and without a doubt. If I see that and the sensor tells me otherwise, I check the sensor for the fault.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
9th July 2017, 15:55
@fer-no65: TV cameras these days have a image acquisation frequency of 50 Hz – which means every 0.02 s is a picture taken. Pretty good resolution if you ask me!
Furthermore in soccer and the bike sport (such as Tour de France), video cameras are used to judge the results by the quality of mm! Maybe you should tell them it’s not a realible way to measure. :)
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
9th July 2017, 15:57
@xenomorph91
The Sporting Regulations clearly state that:
Frame-by-frame analysis isn’t allowed, the transponder decides whether the start is a false start.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
9th July 2017, 16:07
@hotbottoms: An Article that needs to be fixed in my view then, but it isn’t the first time the regulation contains some odd passages. The error of margin seen here pretty much showed that measurement by transponder isn’t a reliable way.
But this is another topic altogether.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
9th July 2017, 16:15
@xenomorph91
Why would a frame-by-frame analysis be a better solution than a transponder? The amount of movement the transponder allows is the same for everyone and the drivers are aware of that (if they care to find out). I’m pretty sure that other drivers have also had similar starts over the years (movement before the lights are out but not enough to alarm the transponder). The only reason why Bottas’ start is such a big deal is because Vettel keeps whining about it.
Kimiwillbeback
9th July 2017, 16:04
Oh come on. I’m by no means a Mercedes fan but when the race-officials have had their say iit’s over.
That means Bottas didn’t have a jump-start and is the rightful winner in my view.
Somebody’s have to put an end to this ever increasing judge and jury stuff on the net. When the checkered flag has been waived it’s end of storh. If not it’s not sport anymore and sport like life is not always fair, but you accept that and get on with it!
iFelix (@ifelix)
9th July 2017, 15:52
Well Theo thousands of a second less and he would be right (as it would fall under the admissible 0.2 sec). Whether Bottas just perfectly guessed the start or he had a lightning reaction is impossible to prove. So certainly no penalty for Bottas was warranted.
Patrick (@anunaki)
9th July 2017, 15:53
The analysis on Dutch was that you can move within the box your tyre is in. It’s only a jump start when you go through the sensor they said
Michael (@mikee)
9th July 2017, 16:07
I dont like Vettels behaviour, but this time he is undeniably right. Vatleri did jump the start.
Clive Allen (@clive-allen)
9th July 2017, 16:14
Amazing how many legal experts F1 has…