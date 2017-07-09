“I don’t believe that”: Vettel is still convinced Bottas jumped the start

Sebastian Vettel continued to question whether Valtteri Bottas jumped the start in the Austrian Grand Prix despite the stewards ruling he hadn’t.

The Ferrari driver disputed the official verdict on the Mercedes driver’s getaway which claimed he took 0.201 seconds to react to the lights going out. “I don’t believe that,” said Vettel during the official press conference.

Vettel said his rival’s quick getaway had been “a bit distracting” and affected his own start. “In my point of view he jumped the start,” said Vettel. “I was sure he did.”

“It looked like it from the inside of the car but it’s not for me to judge it in the end of the day. Probably I was a bit late because it’s quite tricky then to keep standing still. But I think it was OK, a bit of wheel slip later on. But overall it was a good start.”

Vettel asked his team during the race whether Bottas was being investigated for the start. Daniel Ricciardo also queried it, telling his team: “I’m sure it’s alright but it looked like Valtteri jumped the start.”

This article will be updated.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix