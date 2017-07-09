Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017

“I don’t believe that”: Vettel is still convinced Bottas jumped the start

2017 Austrian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Sebastian Vettel continued to question whether Valtteri Bottas jumped the start in the Austrian Grand Prix despite the stewards ruling he hadn’t.

Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017
2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures
The Ferrari driver disputed the official verdict on the Mercedes driver’s getaway which claimed he took 0.201 seconds to react to the lights going out. “I don’t believe that,” said Vettel during the official press conference.

Vettel said his rival’s quick getaway had been “a bit distracting” and affected his own start. “In my point of view he jumped the start,” said Vettel. “I was sure he did.”

“It looked like it from the inside of the car but it’s not for me to judge it in the end of the day. Probably I was a bit late because it’s quite tricky then to keep standing still. But I think it was OK, a bit of wheel slip later on. But overall it was a good start.”

Vettel asked his team during the race whether Bottas was being investigated for the start. Daniel Ricciardo also queried it, telling his team: “I’m sure it’s alright but it looked like Valtteri jumped the start.”

This article will be updated.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Browse all Austrian Grand Prix articles

23 comments on ““I don’t believe that”: Vettel is still convinced Bottas jumped the start”

  1. Profile Photo

    GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
    9th July 2017, 15:31

    Vettel should know by now that his view of reality isn’t reliable

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      evered7 (@evered7)
      9th July 2017, 15:43

      He is right. Look at the video here.

      YT

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
        9th July 2017, 15:47

        @evered7 it’s impossible to properly judge it from the telly. It’s not a reliable way to measure it. You need the telemetry, and that’s what the stewards have. And they decided he didn’t jump the start.

        Case closed.

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
          9th July 2017, 15:50

          @fer-no65: So the TV cameras observed something that the telemetry can not? Wizardry!

          Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
    9th July 2017, 15:32

    Before the podium ceremony Vettel still insisted Bottas jumped the start 100%.
    He is just as committed to his own views as he was in Baku that Ham brake tested him, just doesn’t learn to keep his mouth shut.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
      9th July 2017, 15:44

      @ivan-vinitskyy “I really don’t like all this PR answers”

      *Answers what he thinks.*

      just doesn’t learn to keep his mouth shut.

      Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    jpvalverde85 (@jpvalverde85)
    9th July 2017, 15:34

    Was a mega start from Bottas, once in a Lifetime. Sorry Seb, you’re just wrong.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Patrick (@anunaki)
    9th July 2017, 15:35

    Bottas car was moving before the lights went out, but apperantly he didn’t pass the sensor that measures it. IMO he was very very lucky

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
      9th July 2017, 15:39

      He didn’t move forward before the lights were out, so that’s why nothing was measured. Also the data showed that he was in the green when accelerating

      Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Patrick (@anunaki)
    9th July 2017, 15:42

    Sorry but the footage was pretty clear on Dutch TV

    You saw the weel moving with the light still red.

    Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
    9th July 2017, 15:42

    And his impression was RIGHT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tken_aR8bD8

    F1 is apparently a high-tech sport, but can not measure a jump start properly? Even worse: The Stewards sitting there would only have to judge the frame-by-frame analysis of Bottas’ onboard of the start and come to the conclusion that it was a jump start.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
      9th July 2017, 15:48

      They can and they did measure it and found it to be correct. I don’t think f1 uses the same definition of a jump start as you do. Though i am sure we will be reading what a jump start is for F1 in the next couple of hours.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
      9th July 2017, 15:49

      @xenomorph91 as I’ve said, that video isn’t a reliable source to measure. You need the telemetry. Frame by frame analysis is a complely wrong tool to use in this case.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Diego (@ironcito)
        9th July 2017, 15:54

        How so? Two things on the same screen, see which one happened first. It’s the perfect tool. You see it with your own eyes and without a doubt. If I see that and the sensor tells me otherwise, I check the sensor for the fault.

        Reply
      2. Profile Photo

        Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
        9th July 2017, 15:55

        @fer-no65: TV cameras these days have a image acquisation frequency of 50 Hz – which means every 0.02 s is a picture taken. Pretty good resolution if you ask me!

        Furthermore in soccer and the bike sport (such as Tour de France), video cameras are used to judge the results by the quality of mm! Maybe you should tell them it’s not a realible way to measure. :)

        Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
      9th July 2017, 15:57

      @xenomorph91
      The Sporting Regulations clearly state that:

      Either of the penalties under Articles 38.3c) or d) will be imposed for a false start judged using
      an FIA supplied transponder       which must be fitted to the car as specified.

      Frame-by-frame analysis isn’t allowed, the transponder decides whether the start is a false start.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
        9th July 2017, 16:07

        @hotbottoms: An Article that needs to be fixed in my view then, but it isn’t the first time the regulation contains some odd passages. The error of margin seen here pretty much showed that measurement by transponder isn’t a reliable way.

        But this is another topic altogether.

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
          9th July 2017, 16:15

          @xenomorph91
          Why would a frame-by-frame analysis be a better solution than a transponder? The amount of movement the transponder allows is the same for everyone and the drivers are aware of that (if they care to find out). I’m pretty sure that other drivers have also had similar starts over the years (movement before the lights are out but not enough to alarm the transponder). The only reason why Bottas’ start is such a big deal is because Vettel keeps whining about it.

          Reply

    4. Kimiwillbeback
      9th July 2017, 16:04

      Oh come on. I’m by no means a Mercedes fan but when the race-officials have had their say iit’s over.
      That means Bottas didn’t have a jump-start and is the rightful winner in my view.

      Somebody’s have to put an end to this ever increasing judge and jury stuff on the net. When the checkered flag has been waived it’s end of storh. If not it’s not sport anymore and sport like life is not always fair, but you accept that and get on with it!

      Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    iFelix (@ifelix)
    9th July 2017, 15:52

    Well Theo thousands of a second less and he would be right (as it would fall under the admissible 0.2 sec). Whether Bottas just perfectly guessed the start or he had a lightning reaction is impossible to prove. So certainly no penalty for Bottas was warranted.

    Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    Patrick (@anunaki)
    9th July 2017, 15:53

    The analysis on Dutch was that you can move within the box your tyre is in. It’s only a jump start when you go through the sensor they said

    Reply
  9. Profile Photo

    Michael (@mikee)
    9th July 2017, 16:07

    I dont like Vettels behaviour, but this time he is undeniably right. Vatleri did jump the start.

    Reply
  10. Profile Photo

    Clive Allen (@clive-allen)
    9th July 2017, 16:14

    Amazing how many legal experts F1 has…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.