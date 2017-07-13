“The season’s the most important thing”: Hamilton explains F1 Live London absence

Lewis Hamilton says he didn’t take part in yesterday’s F1 Live London event because he didn’t want to compromise his preparation for the British Grand Prix weekend.
Hamilton was the only driver in the field not to take part in the first-of-its-kind event at Trafalgar Square yesterday afternoon.
“Everyone had the right to make the decision for themselves,” said Hamilton when asked why he had decided not to attend.
“For me I felt it had been a pretty intense season and for me I needed to prepare the best way I could for this weekend. The season’s the most important thing for me, and that’s really it.”
“Obviously people are going to have opinions about it,” Hamilton added. “But this is a very intense season, I’m trying to prepare the best way I can for the battle ahead of me. And other people will have different ways of doing so.
I love this grand prix, I love this race. I don’t feel yesterday, personally, plays any role in how great this weekend is for me. Every season for the last ten years has been incredible, it’s been growing every year. You get people who have saved up so much for the year to come up to this grand prix. You’ll have seen in the previous years how much I appreciate and respect that and try to give and enjoy the weekend with the fans, and that doesn’t change.”
The Mercedes driver refuted suggestions there had been any clash with F1 over payment for the use of his image at the event. Hamilton also said he wasn’t aware some in the crowd had reacted to his absence by booing.
“I generally haven’t been on my phone for the last couple of days,” he said. “I’ve been trying to switch off mostly.”
He pointed out that the trip to Greece he took instead of attending the event had been no greater inconvenience than travelling to London for an extra day.
“In terms of flying, I don’t live here,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been here anyway, I was back in Monaco first.”
“But I fly a lot longer than that for trips and I usually arrive feeling pretty good. But right now my sole focus is on this weekend, making sure I put every bit of energy into this great weekend.”
“I’ve received incredible love from the fans every single year that I come here, I’m looking forward to seeing them.”
Asked if he would attend such an event in future Hamilton said: “I guess I would decide when the time comes.”
7 comments on ““The season’s the most important thing”: Hamilton explains F1 Live London absence”
Ninad (@nin13)
13th July 2017, 16:16
Season is important to all 20 drivers, and some have career at stake. Hamilton is just shameful. Even Vettel could have not come after wrath of British fans he faced after Baku.
vin
13th July 2017, 16:20
What he did to be labelled as “shameful”? It is up to him whether he wants any publicity event or not. If he is shameful then what you will tell about Alonso who altogether missed a race for some other racing series.
Ram
13th July 2017, 16:27
I was totally disappointed in the Parade. It was as interesting as the drivers cruising around the track Race Day sitting on top of small cars.
I get everything I Need from F1 on a 3 day Race weekend. I don’t need P.R.. The Racing is all that matters.
Chip Hilton
13th July 2017, 16:28
As with living in Monaco to avoid paying taxes in the nation he loves, there are many things people have the right to do that aren’t admirable.
N
13th July 2017, 16:35
The over reaction to this is literally incredible.
I’ve just had someone, who very loosely follows F1, come into my work place, and get irate about the subject. “no” “its not right” “he’s done himself no favours” “im disappointed” “ive lost respect for him” walking out red faced fuming because i didn’t agree. “ive just watched the news and they’re saying its because toto went to Vettels party” “well hamilton cant tell him what to do”
I was astonished and just laughed. I dont know what difference it would have made to his life that Lewis didn’t show up for a glorified exhibition. Maybe there’s something beneath the surfaces he’s got a problem with? Who knows.
Just shows you the power of the media that they can write such tripe and have it have such a effect on people, people who don’t usually even otherwise care about the sport.
Bookoi (@bookoi)
13th July 2017, 16:35
And here I was thinking yesterday’s event was for the fans.
JC
13th July 2017, 16:58
I encourage people to watch the press conference. The Daily Mail and Sun journalists were digging, digging, digging. Shameful behaviour really when Lewis had already given his answer to the original query.
Move on already!
Fortunately the other drivers (Kvyat, Ricciardo, Wehrlein) all chipped in as they were fed up too. Nice and classy, unlike the press.