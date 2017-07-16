2017 British Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap at Silverstone but Sebastian Vettel was clearly struggling for pace long before the tyre failure which cost him a podium.

The Ferrari driver’s pace had risen from the low 1’32s into the 1’33s and then 1’34s before his dramatic front-left tyre failure. When Hamilton set the fastest lap of the race on the 48th tour with a 1’30.621, Vettel was 3.7 seconds slower.

Red Bull put a fresh set of tyres on Max Verstappen’s car at the end of the race as they feared a similar failure to Ferrari’s. He used them to set the second-fastest lap time of the race.

2017 British Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

Go ad-free for just £1 per month >> Find out more and sign up

2017 British Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

2017 British Grand Prix