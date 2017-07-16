2017 British Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap at Silverstone but Sebastian Vettel was clearly struggling for pace long before the tyre failure which cost him a podium.

The Ferrari driver’s pace had risen from the low 1’32s into the 1’33s and then 1’34s before his dramatic front-left tyre failure. When Hamilton set the fastest lap of the race on the 48th tour with a 1’30.621, Vettel was 3.7 seconds slower.

Red Bull put a fresh set of tyres on Max Verstappen’s car at the end of the race as they feared a similar failure to Ferrari’s. He used them to set the second-fastest lap time of the race.

2017 British Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

2017 British Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

Rank Driver Car Fastest lap Gap On lap
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’30.621 48
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’30.678 0.057 51
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’30.905 0.284 46
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’31.517 0.896 44
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’31.872 1.251 38
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’31.874 1.253 47
7 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’32.290 1.669 45
8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’32.577 1.956 43
9 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’32.683 2.062 41
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’33.119 2.498 30
11 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’33.342 2.721 34
12 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’33.400 2.779 44
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’33.464 2.843 43
14 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’33.504 2.883 42
15 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’33.521 2.900 39
16 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’33.562 2.941 39
17 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’33.594 2.973 29
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’34.263 3.642 22
19 Jolyon Palmer Renault
20 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault

