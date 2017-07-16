2017 British Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

Did Ferrari’s early pit stop for Sebastian Vettel leave him at risk of the puncture which ruined his race?
Vettel made his only pit stop of the race on lap 18. This came after several attempts to overtake Max Verstappen on the track had failed.
His early change to a fresh set of soft tyres succeeded in getting him ahead of Verstappen. But it also meant he began to lose tyre performance earlier in his final stint than his rivals: A predicament not helped by a heavy lock-up while fighting with Valtteri Bottas.
Eventually Vettel’s front-left tyre let go. This came shortly after his team mate had also suffered a tyre failure. However while Vettel’s appeared to be directly connected to the length of his stint, Raikkonen’s seemed to be a different kind of problem.
Apart from the emergency late-race pit stops these failures provoked, the British Grand Prix was another race where most drivers only needed one pit stop.
2017 British Grand Prix tyre strategies
The tyre strategies for each driver:
|Stint 1
|Stint 2
|Stint 3
|Stint 4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Super soft (25)
|Soft (26)
|Valtteri Bottas
|Soft (32)
|Super soft (19)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Super soft (24)
|Soft (25)
|Super soft (2)
|Max Verstappen
|Super soft (19)
|Soft (30)
|Super soft (2)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Super soft (32)
|Soft (19)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Super soft (24)
|Soft (27)
|Sebastian Vettel
|Super soft (18)
|Soft (32)
|Super soft (1)
|Esteban Ocon
|Super soft (20)
|Soft (30)
|Sergio Perez
|Super soft (23)
|Soft (27)
|Felipe Massa
|Soft (25)
|Super soft (25)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Super soft (26)
|Soft (24)
|Kevin Magnussen
|Soft (37)
|Super soft (13)
|Romain Grosjean
|Super soft (23)
|Soft (20)
|Super soft (7)
|Marcus Ericsson
|Soft (28)
|Super soft (22)
|Daniil Kvyat
|Super soft (1)
|Soft (26)
|Super soft (23)
|Lance Stroll
|Soft (22)
|Super soft (20)
|Super soft (8)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Soft (2)
|Medium (1)
|Soft (28)
|Super soft (19)
|Fernando Alonso
|Super soft (20)
|Soft (12)
2017 British Grand Prix pit stop times
How long each driver’s pit stops took:
|Driver
|Team
|Pit stop time
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|27.583
|25
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|27.733
|0.150
|25
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|27.858
|0.275
|32
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|27.910
|0.327
|32
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|28.056
|0.473
|49
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|28.099
|0.516
|37
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|28.269
|0.686
|20
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|28.335
|0.752
|42
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|28.361
|0.778
|23
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|28.363
|0.780
|18
|11
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|28.476
|0.893
|24
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|28.630
|1.047
|27
|13
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|28.825
|1.242
|28
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|28.942
|1.359
|23
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|28.998
|1.415
|43
|16
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|29.057
|1.474
|49
|17
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|29.147
|1.564
|19
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|29.194
|1.611
|20
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|29.337
|1.754
|26
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|29.849
|2.266
|22
|21
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|29.861
|2.278
|2
|22
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|29.941
|2.358
|3
|23
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|30.841
|3.258
|24
|24
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|31.250
|3.667
|31
|25
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|35.204
|7.621
|50
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|45.538
|17.955
|1
