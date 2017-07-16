2017 British Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

Did Ferrari’s early pit stop for Sebastian Vettel leave him at risk of the puncture which ruined his race?

Vettel made his only pit stop of the race on lap 18. This came after several attempts to overtake Max Verstappen on the track had failed.

His early change to a fresh set of soft tyres succeeded in getting him ahead of Verstappen. But it also meant he began to lose tyre performance earlier in his final stint than his rivals: A predicament not helped by a heavy lock-up while fighting with Valtteri Bottas.

Eventually Vettel’s front-left tyre let go. This came shortly after his team mate had also suffered a tyre failure. However while Vettel’s appeared to be directly connected to the length of his stint, Raikkonen’s seemed to be a different kind of problem.

Apart from the emergency late-race pit stops these failures provoked, the British Grand Prix was another race where most drivers only needed one pit stop.

2017 British Grand Prix tyre strategies

The tyre strategies for each driver:

Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Lewis Hamilton Super soft (25) Soft (26) Valtteri Bottas Soft (32) Super soft (19) Kimi Raikkonen Super soft (24) Soft (25) Super soft (2) Max Verstappen Super soft (19) Soft (30) Super soft (2) Daniel Ricciardo Super soft (32) Soft (19) Nico Hulkenberg Super soft (24) Soft (27) Sebastian Vettel Super soft (18) Soft (32) Super soft (1) Esteban Ocon Super soft (20) Soft (30) Sergio Perez Super soft (23) Soft (27) Felipe Massa Soft (25) Super soft (25) Stoffel Vandoorne Super soft (26) Soft (24) Kevin Magnussen Soft (37) Super soft (13) Romain Grosjean Super soft (23) Soft (20) Super soft (7) Marcus Ericsson Soft (28) Super soft (22) Daniil Kvyat Super soft (1) Soft (26) Super soft (23) Lance Stroll Soft (22) Super soft (20) Super soft (8) Pascal Wehrlein Soft (2) Medium (1) Soft (28) Super soft (19) Fernando Alonso Super soft (20) Soft (12)

2017 British Grand Prix pit stop times

How long each driver’s pit stops took:

Driver Team Pit stop time Gap On lap 1 Felipe Massa Williams 27.583 25 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 27.733 0.150 25 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 27.858 0.275 32 4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 27.910 0.327 32 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 28.056 0.473 49 6 Kevin Magnussen Haas 28.099 0.516 37 7 Fernando Alonso McLaren 28.269 0.686 20 8 Lance Stroll Williams 28.335 0.752 42 9 Romain Grosjean Haas 28.361 0.778 23 10 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 28.363 0.780 18 11 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 28.476 0.893 24 12 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 28.630 1.047 27 13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 28.825 1.242 28 14 Sergio Perez Force India 28.942 1.359 23 15 Romain Grosjean Haas 28.998 1.415 43 16 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 29.057 1.474 49 17 Max Verstappen Red Bull 29.147 1.564 19 18 Esteban Ocon Force India 29.194 1.611 20 19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 29.337 1.754 26 20 Lance Stroll Williams 29.849 2.266 22 21 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 29.861 2.278 2 22 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 29.941 2.358 3 23 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 30.841 3.258 24 24 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 31.250 3.667 31 25 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 35.204 7.621 50 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 45.538 17.955 1

2017 British Grand Prix