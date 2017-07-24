Sauber test for Honda junior Matsushita

Sauber has confirmed Honda-backed driver Nobuharu Matsushita will test for them next week at the Hungaroring.

The 23-year-old has spent the last three years racing in Formula Two (previously GP2), taking a single win in each campaign. He won the Japanese Formula Three title in 2014 and has been supported by Honda since 2012.

Matsushita “deserves the experience of his first test in a Formula One car,” said Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur, who was previously the team principal of Matsushita’s F2 squad ART.

“Ever since his debut in Formula Two with ART Grand Prix, I have been following his progress closely, and have watched him advance his performance from year to year.”

Matsushita will drive the team’s C36 on the second day of the test. His F2 rival Gustav Malja will drive on day one. Matsushita is seventh in the F2 standings, four places ahead of Malja.

“When I was four years old, I was fascinated by Michael Schumacher, watching him racing in Formula One,” said Matsushita. “Since then my dream was to become a Formula One driver.”

“I am very excited about my first Formula One test and I am really looking forward to driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari at the Hungaroring – it is a great opportunity for me.”

Sauber has announced a deal to use Honda engines from next season. However some confusion surrounds the arrangement following the departure of previous Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn.

Matsushita has 13 FIA F1 superlicence points, Malja is on three.

Other Formula Two drivers in action at the test following next week’s Hungarian Grand Prix are championship leader Charles Leclerc, who will drive for Ferrari, and Nicholas Latifi, who will be in a Renault.

2017 F1 season