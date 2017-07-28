Red Bull’s upgraded RB13 delivered for the team on Friday at the Hungaroring, allowing Daniel Ricciardo to top both practice sessions.
“Being top of the time sheets is always nice,” he said, “but we were able to replicate that pace in the long runs which gives me confidence looking ahead to the rest of the weekend.”
Team mate Max Verstappen was around half a second off Ricciardo’s pace, but nonetheless admitted he is “finally feeling good in the car” at the 11th round of the season.
It’s an encouraging start for Red Bull, who last year were over half a second off the best time on Friday and got a few tenths closer to the pace-setting Mercedes by the time qualifying rolled round. As ever Mercedes can be expected to have some engine performance in hand for tomorrow, but that’s not going to make as big a difference on a track like this with so few straights.
Mercedes, however, seem to have some work to do on unlocking the maximum from the ‘qualifying tyre’. “The pace was quite good on the soft tyre,” said Lewis Hamilton, “I just didn’t get a run on the super-soft.” The good news for Hamilton was that no one went quicker than him on the soft tyre.
But it’s clear Mercedes have more of a battle on their hands than they did two weeks ago. “I guess after all the fun of Silverstone, it’s back down to hard work here in Hungary,” said technical director James Allison. “The leading cars are all very close and it’s going to be a proper fight this weekend.”
It’s not just Red Bull that Mercedes have to be wary of, but Ferrari too. Sebastian Vettel out-paced them on Friday, raising the prospect of the closest three-way fight we’ve enjoyed so far this season.
The upgrade package Renault introduced at Silverstone appears to still be working well for the team, though Jolyon Palmer did his best to destroy the new bits on his RS17 with a pair of errors during the first day of running.
McLaren have also made good on their potential so far with both drivers inside the top ten. “We’re a little bit more competitive here than we were in the last couple of races,” said Fernando Alonso. “It feels better to be able to potentially fight for Q3 and for a top ten finish.”
However it was another tough Friday for Romain Grosjean, who complained repeatedly about his car’s inconsistent balance during the two sessions. “One of our worst Fridays since we started Haas F1 Team,” was his verdict on Friday evening.
Longest stint comparison – second practice
This chart shows all the drivers’ lap times (in seconds) during their longest unbroken stint. Very slow laps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan, right-click to reset:
Complete practice times
By session
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|FP1
|FP2
|Total laps
|1
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’18.486
|1’18.455
|63
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’19.563
|1’18.638
|49
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’19.248
|1’18.656
|63
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’18.720
|1’18.755
|48
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’18.858
|1’18.779
|62
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’19.162
|1’18.951
|52
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’20.150
|1’19.714
|58
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’19.987
|1’19.815
|52
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’20.917
|1’19.834
|60
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’20.005
|1’19.909
|42
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’20.126
|34
|12
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’20.574
|1’20.266
|56
|13
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’20.461
|1’21.175
|39
|14
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’20.540
|1’20.869
|50
|15
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’20.780
|1’20.577
|64
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’20.974
|1’20.791
|60
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’21.313
|1’21.504
|45
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’21.345
|11
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’21.785
|1’21.559
|62
|20
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’21.602
|24
|21
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’22.490
|1’21.722
|45
|22
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’22.251
|8
By tyre
|Driver
|Team
|Super-soft best
|Soft best
|Medium best
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’18.858
|1’18.779
|1’35.916
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’18.656
|1’19.546
|1’35.230
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’18.455
|1’19.005
|None
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’18.951
|1’19.383
|1’30.378
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’18.638
|1’19.698
|4’08.096
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’18.720
|1’20.038
|4’03.096
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’20.266
|1’21.263
|None
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’20.126
|1’21.389
|None
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’20.540
|1’20.869
|1’30.807
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’20.791
|1’21.466
|6’31.096
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’19.815
|1’20.485
|None
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’19.909
|1’20.777
|5’09.096
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1’19.834
|1’20.600
|3’59.096
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’20.577
|1’20.742
|2’03.578
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’23.968
|1’21.313
|4’28.096
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’21.345
|72’56.096
|None
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’19.714
|1’20.896
|2’11.412
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’20.461
|1’22.474
|1’58.007
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’21.559
|1’22.301
|None
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’21.722
|1’22.317
|None
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas
|None
|1’22.251
|4’01.096
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India
|1’21.602
|None
|None
6 comments on “Red Bull make gains but Hamilton has soft tyre performance edge”
Anon
28th July 2017, 18:04
Shouldn’t it be Ricciardo on the main picture then.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
28th July 2017, 18:13
It’s a cool picture of Hamilton, a championship contender, who is struggling apparently. So why not?
James
28th July 2017, 18:24
Besides, we’re all fans of Hamilton, we can never have enough of the best driver in F1, can we? :)
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
28th July 2017, 18:23
He’s appeared on three articles today after being fastest, but the analysis and picture shows who might be his opponent. Gotta shake it up, it’s fine.
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th July 2017, 18:25
Wow, the medium looks to be a good race tyre. For Stroll, only 5 minutes a lap off the pace!
deMercer (@demercer)
28th July 2017, 18:37
Awesome formulated! :-D