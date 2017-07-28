Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Hungaroring, 2017

Red Bull make gains but Hamilton has soft tyre performance edge

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Friday practice analysisPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Red Bull’s upgraded RB13 delivered for the team on Friday at the Hungaroring, allowing Daniel Ricciardo to top both practice sessions.

“Being top of the time sheets is always nice,” he said, “but we were able to replicate that pace in the long runs which gives me confidence looking ahead to the rest of the weekend.”

Team mate Max Verstappen was around half a second off Ricciardo’s pace, but nonetheless admitted he is “finally feeling good in the car” at the 11th round of the season.

Carlos Sainz Jnr, Toro Rosso, Hungaroring, 2017
It’s an encouraging start for Red Bull, who last year were over half a second off the best time on Friday and got a few tenths closer to the pace-setting Mercedes by the time qualifying rolled round. As ever Mercedes can be expected to have some engine performance in hand for tomorrow, but that’s not going to make as big a difference on a track like this with so few straights.

Mercedes, however, seem to have some work to do on unlocking the maximum from the ‘qualifying tyre’. “The pace was quite good on the soft tyre,” said Lewis Hamilton, “I just didn’t get a run on the super-soft.” The good news for Hamilton was that no one went quicker than him on the soft tyre.

But it’s clear Mercedes have more of a battle on their hands than they did two weeks ago. “I guess after all the fun of Silverstone, it’s back down to hard work here in Hungary,” said technical director James Allison. “The leading cars are all very close and it’s going to be a proper fight this weekend.”

It’s not just Red Bull that Mercedes have to be wary of, but Ferrari too. Sebastian Vettel out-paced them on Friday, raising the prospect of the closest three-way fight we’ve enjoyed so far this season.

The upgrade package Renault introduced at Silverstone appears to still be working well for the team, though Jolyon Palmer did his best to destroy the new bits on his RS17 with a pair of errors during the first day of running.

McLaren have also made good on their potential so far with both drivers inside the top ten. “We’re a little bit more competitive here than we were in the last couple of races,” said Fernando Alonso. “It feels better to be able to potentially fight for Q3 and for a top ten finish.”

However it was another tough Friday for Romain Grosjean, who complained repeatedly about his car’s inconsistent balance during the two sessions. “One of our worst Fridays since we started Haas F1 Team,” was his verdict on Friday evening.

Longest stint comparison – second practice

This chart shows all the drivers’ lap times (in seconds) during their longest unbroken stint. Very slow laps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan, right-click to reset:

Complete practice times

By session

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 Total laps
1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’18.486 1’18.455 63
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’19.563 1’18.638 49
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’19.248 1’18.656 63
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.720 1’18.755 48
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18.858 1’18.779 62
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’19.162 1’18.951 52
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’20.150 1’19.714 58
8 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’19.987 1’19.815 52
9 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’20.917 1’19.834 60
10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’20.005 1’19.909 42
11 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’20.126 34
12 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’20.574 1’20.266 56
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’20.461 1’21.175 39
14 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’20.540 1’20.869 50
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’20.780 1’20.577 64
16 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’20.974 1’20.791 60
17 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’21.313 1’21.504 45
18 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’21.345 11
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’21.785 1’21.559 62
20 Alfonso Celis Force India-Mercedes 1’21.602 24
21 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’22.490 1’21.722 45
22 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas-Ferrari 1’22.251 8

By tyre

Driver Team Super-soft best Soft best Medium best
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18.858 1’18.779 1’35.916
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’18.656 1’19.546 1’35.230
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’18.455 1’19.005 None
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’18.951 1’19.383 1’30.378
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’18.638 1’19.698 4’08.096
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.720 1’20.038 4’03.096
Sergio Perez Force India 1’20.266 1’21.263 None
Esteban Ocon Force India 1’20.126 1’21.389 None
Felipe Massa Williams 1’20.540 1’20.869 1’30.807
Lance Stroll Williams 1’20.791 1’21.466 6’31.096
Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’19.815 1’20.485 None
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’19.909 1’20.777 5’09.096
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’19.834 1’20.600 3’59.096
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’20.577 1’20.742 2’03.578
Romain Grosjean Haas 1’23.968 1’21.313 4’28.096
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’21.345 72’56.096 None
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’19.714 1’20.896 2’11.412
Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’20.461 1’22.474 1’58.007
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’21.559 1’22.301 None
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’21.722 1’22.317 None
Antonio Giovinazzi Haas None 1’22.251 4’01.096
Alfonso Celis Force India 1’21.602 None None

6 comments on “Red Bull make gains but Hamilton has soft tyre performance edge”

  1. Anon
    28th July 2017, 18:04

    Shouldn’t it be Ricciardo on the main picture then.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
      28th July 2017, 18:13

      It’s a cool picture of Hamilton, a championship contender, who is struggling apparently. So why not?

      Reply

      1. James
        28th July 2017, 18:24

        Besides, we’re all fans of Hamilton, we can never have enough of the best driver in F1, can we? :)

        Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      hunocsi (@hunocsi)
      28th July 2017, 18:23

      He’s appeared on three articles today after being fastest, but the analysis and picture shows who might be his opponent. Gotta shake it up, it’s fine.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    28th July 2017, 18:25

    Wow, the medium looks to be a good race tyre. For Stroll, only 5 minutes a lap off the pace!

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    deMercer (@demercer)
    28th July 2017, 18:37

    … Jolyon Palmer did his best to destroy the new bits on his RS17 …

    Awesome formulated! :-D

    Reply

