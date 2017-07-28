Red Bull’s upgraded RB13 delivered for the team on Friday at the Hungaroring, allowing Daniel Ricciardo to top both practice sessions.

“Being top of the time sheets is always nice,” he said, “but we were able to replicate that pace in the long runs which gives me confidence looking ahead to the rest of the weekend.”

Team mate Max Verstappen was around half a second off Ricciardo’s pace, but nonetheless admitted he is “finally feeling good in the car” at the 11th round of the season.

It’s an encouraging start for Red Bull, who last year were over half a second off the best time on Friday and got a few tenths closer to the pace-setting Mercedes by the time qualifying rolled round. As ever Mercedes can be expected to have some engine performance in hand for tomorrow, but that’s not going to make as big a difference on a track like this with so few straights.

Mercedes, however, seem to have some work to do on unlocking the maximum from the ‘qualifying tyre’. “The pace was quite good on the soft tyre,” said Lewis Hamilton, “I just didn’t get a run on the super-soft.” The good news for Hamilton was that no one went quicker than him on the soft tyre.

But it’s clear Mercedes have more of a battle on their hands than they did two weeks ago. “I guess after all the fun of Silverstone, it’s back down to hard work here in Hungary,” said technical director James Allison. “The leading cars are all very close and it’s going to be a proper fight this weekend.”

It’s not just Red Bull that Mercedes have to be wary of, but Ferrari too. Sebastian Vettel out-paced them on Friday, raising the prospect of the closest three-way fight we’ve enjoyed so far this season.

The upgrade package Renault introduced at Silverstone appears to still be working well for the team, though Jolyon Palmer did his best to destroy the new bits on his RS17 with a pair of errors during the first day of running.

McLaren have also made good on their potential so far with both drivers inside the top ten. “We’re a little bit more competitive here than we were in the last couple of races,” said Fernando Alonso. “It feels better to be able to potentially fight for Q3 and for a top ten finish.”

However it was another tough Friday for Romain Grosjean, who complained repeatedly about his car’s inconsistent balance during the two sessions. “One of our worst Fridays since we started Haas F1 Team,” was his verdict on Friday evening.

Longest stint comparison – second practice

This chart shows all the drivers’ lap times (in seconds) during their longest unbroken stint. Very slow laps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan, right-click to reset:

Complete practice times

By session

By tyre

Driver Team Super-soft best Soft best Medium best Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18.858 1’18.779 1’35.916 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’18.656 1’19.546 1’35.230 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’18.455 1’19.005 None Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’18.951 1’19.383 1’30.378 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’18.638 1’19.698 4’08.096 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.720 1’20.038 4’03.096 Sergio Perez Force India 1’20.266 1’21.263 None Esteban Ocon Force India 1’20.126 1’21.389 None Felipe Massa Williams 1’20.540 1’20.869 1’30.807 Lance Stroll Williams 1’20.791 1’21.466 6’31.096 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’19.815 1’20.485 None Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’19.909 1’20.777 5’09.096 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’19.834 1’20.600 3’59.096 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’20.577 1’20.742 2’03.578 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’23.968 1’21.313 4’28.096 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’21.345 72’56.096 None Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’19.714 1’20.896 2’11.412 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’20.461 1’22.474 1’58.007 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’21.559 1’22.301 None Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’21.722 1’22.317 None Antonio Giovinazzi Haas None 1’22.251 4’01.096 Alfonso Celis Force India 1’21.602 None None

