2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap charts

Lewis Hamilton backed off by nine seconds on the final lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix to hand the final podium place back to his team mate.

Hamilton’s surprising move came after Valtteri Bottas let him past on the race’s 45th lap so he could try to overtake the two leading Ferraris. But despite catching them at up to seven-tenths of a second per lap, Hamilton couldn’t get close enough to attempt a pass, so at the final corner he let Bottas by again.

Typically for the Hungaroring, most of the drivers who improved on their starting positions did so on the first lap of the race. Sergio Perez finished five places higher than he started, all of which he made up at the start.

Qualifying had a strong bearing on finishing position. The top five drivers all finished where they started and the retirement of Daniel Ricciardo, who started sixth, had a strong bearing on where the rest of the field took the chequered flag.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix lap chart

The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix race chart

The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix