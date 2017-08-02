“Too early” to make a call on comeback after test – Kubica

Robert Kubica says it is too soon to judge when or whether he might return to Formula One following his test for Renault today.

Kubica, who hasn’t raced in Formula One since he was seriously injured in 2011, covered more than two race distances on his return to testing a current-specification car at the Hungaroring today.

“After today it’s too early to say what the next step might be,” said Kubica. “For now, I owe a big thanks to everyone at Renault Sport Formula One Team for making this test happen.”

Kubica set the fourth-quickest time of the day and was cheered by a substantial group of fans opposite his Renault garage.

“It was a fantastic feeling for me to be here today in the RS17 and also it was amazing to see so many fans come to see me out on track, so thank you to all of them,” he said. “It has been an incredible journey to this point, where I have answered many questions to myself.”

“I learnt a lot about the latest generation car, as there are a reasonable amount of differences between it and the Formula One cars I have driven in the past.”

His day got off to a slightly inauspicious start when he clipped the side of the garage with his car as he left. “The car is certainly wider than before,” he noted.

“I was able to work through the team’s programme methodically and I think we made good progress. Certainly my understanding of the RS17 and the 2017 tyres came on a lot.”

Sporting director Alan Permane said it had been a “full and productive day” for the team. “We worked through a comprehensive programme and Robert was able to give us great feedback.”

2017 F1 season