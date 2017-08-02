Robert Kubica says it is too soon to judge when or whether he might return to Formula One following his test for Renault today.
Kubica, who hasn’t raced in Formula One since he was seriously injured in 2011, covered more than two race distances on his return to testing a current-specification car at the Hungaroring today.
“After today it’s too early to say what the next step might be,” said Kubica. “For now, I owe a big thanks to everyone at Renault Sport Formula One Team for making this test happen.”
Kubica set the fourth-quickest time of the day and was cheered by a substantial group of fans opposite his Renault garage.
“It was a fantastic feeling for me to be here today in the RS17 and also it was amazing to see so many fans come to see me out on track, so thank you to all of them,” he said. “It has been an incredible journey to this point, where I have answered many questions to myself.”
“I learnt a lot about the latest generation car, as there are a reasonable amount of differences between it and the Formula One cars I have driven in the past.”
His day got off to a slightly inauspicious start when he clipped the side of the garage with his car as he left. “The car is certainly wider than before,” he noted.
“I was able to work through the team’s programme methodically and I think we made good progress. Certainly my understanding of the RS17 and the 2017 tyres came on a lot.”
Sporting director Alan Permane said it had been a “full and productive day” for the team. “We worked through a comprehensive programme and Robert was able to give us great feedback.”
2017 F1 season
- “Too early” to make a call on comeback after test – Kubica
- Kubica covers two race distances while Norris impresses on debut
- Pictures: Hungaroring test day two
- Live: Hungaroring test day two
- Leclerc on top for Ferrari at hot Hungaroring
5 comments on ““Too early” to make a call on comeback after test – Kubica”
Hugh (@hugh11)
2nd August 2017, 17:11
I’d say chuck him in for FP1 for the rest of the season, to then drive in place of Palmer next season.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
2nd August 2017, 17:26
I don’t think driving around in a FP is the problem. It’s the actual race that is the big unknown. Like DiResta said, it’s a totally different experience.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
2nd August 2017, 17:29
I got quite emotional just watching the photos and videos. It’s so awesome. He said “I will only return to the paddock as a driver” and he did it.
I still cannot believe it. I remember reading the news about his accident, how it happened, and its implications… and to see him climbing into the car, with that right arm looking like that… and be able to drive a very demanding generation of cars?! it’s mad…
Alex (@alexde)
2nd August 2017, 18:03
Yep. It’s an inspirational human story.
Depailler
2nd August 2017, 17:37
Fantastic job by Kubica. Why not put him in for a P1 at the next couple of races, then give him a couple of races before a full contract. Really pleased to see him do so well.