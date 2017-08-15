20 telling stats about each driver’s season so far

Which driver has finished higher than his starting position in almost every race so far?
And who has racked up penalty points more quickly than he has championship points?
Here’s one telling stat about each of the 20 regular drivers on the grid so far this year.
Lewis Hamilton
He may be second in the points standings but Lewis Hamilton has led the most laps of any driver this year: 262. That’s 38.59% of laps raced so far and exactly twice as many as his team mate has led.
Valtteri Bottas
No one has finished on the podiums more times this year than Valtteri Bottas. He’s been up there eight times, the same number as Sebastian Vettel and two more than Hamilton. If Hamilton hadn’t returned third place to him in Hungary they’d have seven apiece.
Daniel Ricciardo
The most positions gained in any race so far this year was Daniel Ricciardo’s 14-place climb to fifth place at Silverstone. He started 19th after his power unit failed during Q1.
Max Verstappen
Unreliability has been the story of the season so far for Max Verstappen. He’s covered the least racing laps of any driver who’s entered every race – fewer even than Fernando Alonso, who missed the Monaco Grand Prix. Three technical failures and two first-lap accidents means he’s done just 398 laps so far.
Sebastian Vettel
It took Vettel just five races to reach 90 laps in the lead, which was as many as he managed throughout the whole of last season. His team mate still has left than half that, while Vettel has gone on to rack up 221 laps at the front of the field.
Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen has finished lower than his starting position more than any other driver in the field. Out of the 11 races so far, Raikkonen has taken the chequered flag below his starting position seven times.
Sergio Perez
Which driver outside of the top three teams has been ‘best of the rest’ most times this year? That would be Sergio Perez: He’s finished with only Mercedes, Ferraris or Red Bulls ahead of him three times, in Russia, Spain and Canada.
Esteban Ocon
The opposite of Raikkonen so far this year is Esteban Ocon: He’s finished higher than he started in ten of the eleven races so far. Silverstone was the only track where he failed to improve on his starting position.
Felipe Massa
What a change a year makes: Having been blown away in qualifying last year 17-4 by Bottas, Massa is 9-1 up against Lance Stroll so far in 2017.
Fernando Alonso
No wonder Fernando Alonso fancied a change. When he took the lead of the Indianapolis 500 it was the first time he’d led a race in over a thousand days – 1,036 to be exact. How long until he leads another?
Stoffel Vandoorne
The most-penalised driver on the grid is undoubtedly Stoffel Vandoorne. He’s had 63 places of grid penalties, which is seven fewer than Alonso, but unlike he team mate he’s also picked up a five-second time penalty and a drive-through penalty so far this year.
Carlos Sainz Jnr
Carlos Sainz Jnr gets points for consistency: Every time he’s seen the chequered flag he’s been in the points, while his team mate has had six non-scoring finishes.
Daniil Kvyat
Here’s a driver who needs to stay out of trouble. Daniil Kvyat has scored more penalty points (ten) than championship points (eight) over the last 12 months.
Romain Grosjean
There’s no doubt which Haas driver is qualifying better. Romain Grosjean has been in Q3 five times but Kevin Magnussen hasn’t made it there once.
Nico Hulkenberg
The only driver who’s entered every race without being beaten in qualifying is Nico Hulkenberg. He’s 10-0 up against Jolyon Palmer (who wasn’t able to set a time in qualifying in Azerbaijan).
Marcus Ericsson
And bringing up the rear: Marcus Ericsson has the most Q1 eliminations of any driver with nine.
Pascal Wehrlein
Aggressive tyre strategies are Pascal Wehrlein’s preference: He’s spent longer on the ultra-soft tyre than any other driver – 206 laps.
Over to you
Have you spotted any more telling statistics about the drivers so far this year? Share them in the comments.
Adrian Hancox (@ahxshades)
15th August 2017, 12:06
Thanks for the stat attack – I like articles like this when there is a mid season break. Much Appreciated Keith.
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
15th August 2017, 12:24
What a great article! Every driver has their apologists but stark facts are hard to argue with. Raikonnen needs to retire. Palmer needs to find another sport and I wasn’t quite aware how much Grosjean has been blitzing Magnussen til now.
Lewis and Bottas aren’t quite as evenly matched as the points would suggest either, twice as many laps led in the same car is decisive.