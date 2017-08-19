Marcus Ericsson, Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, Hungaroring, 2017

Caption Competition 136: Ericsson and Wehrlein

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

After last weekend’s winning caption it seemed right that our latest caption should feature this picture of Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein playing table tennis. (OK, ping-pong.)

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

Caption Competition


Browse all Caption Competitions

Posted on Author Keith CollantineCategories Caption competition

Promoted content from around the web | Become an F1 Fanatic Supporter to hide this ad and others

    • 5 comments on “Caption Competition 136: Ericsson and Wehrlein”

    1. Profile Photo

      hzh (@hzh00)
      19th August 2017, 11:58

      “At least the possibility of scoring some points are now on the table.”

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        hzh (@hzh00)
        19th August 2017, 11:59

        is*

        Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      David-A (@david-a)
      19th August 2017, 12:02

      “Honestly, what are we doing, racing or ping-pong?”

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Hugh (@hugh11)
      19th August 2017, 12:05

      “So, the winner of this doesn’t have to against Leclerc?”

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      Cyberaxiom (@dave-m)
      19th August 2017, 12:06

      “I heard Van der Garde wants to play doubles”

      Reply

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
    If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.