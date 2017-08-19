Caption Competition 136: Ericsson and Wehrlein

After last weekend’s winning caption it seemed right that our latest caption should feature this picture of Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein playing table tennis. (OK, ping-pong.)
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
hzh (@hzh00)
19th August 2017, 11:58
“At least the possibility of scoring some points are now on the table.”
hzh (@hzh00)
19th August 2017, 11:59
is*
David-A (@david-a)
19th August 2017, 12:02
“Honestly, what are we doing, racing or ping-pong?”
Hugh (@hugh11)
19th August 2017, 12:05
“So, the winner of this doesn’t have to against Leclerc?”
Cyberaxiom (@dave-m)
19th August 2017, 12:06
“I heard Van der Garde wants to play doubles”