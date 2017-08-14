In the round-up: Toto Wolff has argued against Formula One adopting ‘retro’ engine rules.
New F1 engines can excite without being V8s (Autosport)
"If you go back to the 1980s and '90s just because you liked it so much, it is the wrong strategy."
Hulkenberg: Strong 2017 form helped by regulation changes (Motorsport)
"I can only talk about myself, but they allow me to push harder, they are a bit more in favour of my driving style compared to recent years."
Wolff: Ferrari didn't show 'real' pace in Hungary (ESPN)
"Although Verstappen was on a newer tyre he was catching up a lot and somebody told me that Alonso was doing the quickest lap time of the race so I don't think we have seen the real Ferrari pace, it was a damaged car"
Gasly still waiting on Toro Rosso promotion decision (Crash)
"I do a year as reserve driver for Red Bull, also useful for me, really focusing on my physical condition to be as much ready as possible and hopefully when I will have my opportunity I will be at my best and be able to perform but at the moment we need to wait and see what’s going to happen."
That was a proper super exciting last lap… #MotoGP #austriangp 👏👏👏
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 13, 2017
This was my favourite of your entries for last weekend’s Caption Competition:
Vandoorne and Stroll quietly draw out their game to avoid the awkwardness at the ping-pong table
RP (@Slotopen)
Thanks to everyone who joined in, especially Mashiat, Hugh, PorscheF1, Hzh and Andre Furtado who also came up with great captions.
@HoHum (@hohum)
14th August 2017, 0:21
Yes Romain, that was a great last lap to finish a great race, what F1 has to be if it is to regain its crown.
Victor (@mrmuffins)
14th August 2017, 0:22
Here is a case for aurally impressive engines: For the longest time, included in the price of a ticket, the fan got a full symphony orchestra to listen to during the race. Without that, some of the ticket’s value is removed while paying the same price.
mfreire
14th August 2017, 1:31
Those 3.5L engines from ’89 to ’94 were the best sounding F1 engines ever (aside from the Matra V12 and the BRM V16). Those engines did not rev nearly as high as their 3.0 V10 and 2.4L V8, but quite honestly combustion engines in 30 years will sadly be a thing of the past. Some of us will be telling our grandchildren in 40 or 50 years what it was like to watch F1 cars or really any kind of racing cars with combustion engines race around a track (hopefully shows like Goodwood or Pebble Beach will still be going then)
Toxic (@toxic)
14th August 2017, 1:45
I don’t really get all this moaning about the old engines. I actually don’t mind the current engines as long as I hear them at the track. Having said that if I had a choice between watching current spec cars with the current engines or the same cars (chassis wise) with the V12 or V10 engines… I for sure would choose the later. It’s not like they can’t just keep most of the technology that is there now and just change the PU component to more exciting one.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
14th August 2017, 1:59
I’ve seen videos shot on fans’ phones that capture the sound better than professional coverage can do. It’s been three years since the V6s have been introduced to F1 and these broadcasters have not bothered to mix the audio to better bring out the sound for these engines. It’s like 70% commentary and 30% engine now. Hardly engaging.
Spawinte (@spawinte)
14th August 2017, 1:53
I spent part of my evening watching youtube reviews of battery powered chainsaws and lawnmowers. I didn’t even realise such things existed or could work for any sustained period of time but they worked just as well as petrol variants. These weren’t prototypes either. They are commercially available and affordable products running off battery packs similar to what would come with a cordless drill.
Everyone thinks internal combustion won’t die until it is banned in 25 or so years but with the breakneck pace of investment and development in energy storage F1 could be a total anachronism within 10 years. Look how much things have changed since 2007.
F1 may need to go even more hardcore on energy recovery if it is to hang on to the manufacturers.