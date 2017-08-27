Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Vote for your 2017 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

2017 Belgian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Which Formula One driver made the most of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend?
It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last five days.

Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Spa-Francorchamps.

Driver performance summary

Driver Started Finished Race change Lap 1 change Highest position Lowest position
Lewis Hamilton 1 1 0 0 1 4
Valtteri Bottas 3 5 -2 0 2 5
Daniel Ricciardo 6 3 +3 0 3 6
Max Verstappen 5 0 5 5
Sebastian Vettel 2 2 0 0 1 2
Kimi Raikkonen 4 4 0 0 2 7
Sergio Perez 8 17 -9 -3 6 17
Esteban Ocon 9 9 0 0 6 12
Felipe Massa 16 8 +8 +2 8 15
Lance Stroll 15 11 +4 0 11 17
Fernando Alonso 10 +2 7 17
Stoffel Vandoorne 20 14 +6 +2 11 18
Carlos Sainz Jnr 13 10 +3 -3 7 16
Daniil Kvyat 19 12 +7 +2 9 17
Romain Grosjean 11 7 +4 -1 7 13
Kevin Magnussen 12 15 -3 +2 7 17
Nico Hulkenberg 7 6 +1 0 5 8
Jolyon Palmer 14 13 +1 +1 13 17
Marcus Ericsson 17 16 +1 -2 15 19
Pascal Wehrlein 18 -2 20 20

    Vote for your driver of the weekend

    Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?

    Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?

    Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.

    Who was the best driver of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix weekend?

    • Lewis Hamilton (59%)
    • Valtteri Bottas (0%)
    • Daniel Ricciardo (6%)
    • Max Verstappen (2%)
    • Sebastian Vettel (6%)
    • Kimi Raikkonen (0%)
    • Sergio Perez (4%)
    • Esteban Ocon (4%)
    • Felipe Massa (4%)
    • Lance Stroll (0%)
    • Fernando Alonso (6%)
    • Stoffel Vandoorne (0%)
    • Carlos Sainz Jnr (0%)
    • Daniil Kvyat (0%)
    • Romain Grosjean (2%)
    • Kevin Magnussen (0%)
    • Nico Hulkenberg (6%)
    • Jolyon Palmer (0%)
    • Marcus Ericsson (2%)
    • Pascal Wehrlein (0%)
    • No opinion (0%)

    Total Voters: 51

    2017 Belgian Grand Prix

    Debates and polls

    4 comments on “Vote for your 2017 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend”

    1. Profile Photo

      Silver (@silver93)
      27th August 2017, 17:14

      Had to choose Fernando. He deserves this and more. What he did with that engine is, once again, superb. Great qualy and a mind-blowing start. He wouldn’t be among the best teams, but the first of them. He’s daily situation must be the pure hell for him.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Silver (@silver93)
        27th August 2017, 17:15

        His daily*

        Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      hahostolze (@hahostolze)
      27th August 2017, 17:21

      Dani Ric, for his ability to telepathically retire his teammate.

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
      27th August 2017, 17:32

      Hamilton took a perfect pole position and did a great race to take the win so he takes my vote. Vettel could also take it but it depends if the Ferrari was faster or slower than the Mercedes.

      Ricciardo had a good ending but he was trounced by Verstappen in qualifying and for most of the race until Verstappen retired. Verstappen would have been a contender had he not retired because there was the safety car and chaos later.

      Hulk had an excellent race but he had been outpaced by Palmer in qualifying. Alonso was going rather backwards in the race and probably intentionally retired so not him.

      Grosjean and Massa both had excellent results, but neither of them really stood out, only profited from the attrition

      Reply

