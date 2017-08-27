Vote for your 2017 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

Which Formula One driver made the most of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend?
It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last five days.
Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Spa-Francorchamps.
Driver performance summary
|Driver
|Started
|Finished
|Race change
|Lap 1 change
|Highest position
|Lowest position
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|2
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|6
|3
|+3
|0
|3
|6
|Max Verstappen
|5
|0
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Sergio Perez
|8
|17
|-9
|-3
|6
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|9
|9
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Felipe Massa
|16
|8
|+8
|+2
|8
|15
|Lance Stroll
|15
|11
|+4
|0
|11
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|10
|+2
|7
|17
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|20
|14
|+6
|+2
|11
|18
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|13
|10
|+3
|-3
|7
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|19
|12
|+7
|+2
|9
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|11
|7
|+4
|-1
|7
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|12
|15
|-3
|+2
|7
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|7
|6
|+1
|0
|5
|8
|Jolyon Palmer
|14
|13
|+1
|+1
|13
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|17
|16
|+1
|-2
|15
|19
|Pascal Wehrlein
|18
|-2
|20
|20
Vote for your driver of the weekend
Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?
Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?
Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.
Who was the best driver of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix weekend?
- Lewis Hamilton (59%)
- Valtteri Bottas (0%)
- Daniel Ricciardo (6%)
- Max Verstappen (2%)
- Sebastian Vettel (6%)
- Kimi Raikkonen (0%)
- Sergio Perez (4%)
- Esteban Ocon (4%)
- Felipe Massa (4%)
- Lance Stroll (0%)
- Fernando Alonso (6%)
- Stoffel Vandoorne (0%)
- Carlos Sainz Jnr (0%)
- Daniil Kvyat (0%)
- Romain Grosjean (2%)
- Kevin Magnussen (0%)
- Nico Hulkenberg (6%)
- Jolyon Palmer (0%)
- Marcus Ericsson (2%)
- Pascal Wehrlein (0%)
- No opinion (0%)
Total Voters: 51
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
4 comments on “Vote for your 2017 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend”
Silver (@silver93)
27th August 2017, 17:14
Had to choose Fernando. He deserves this and more. What he did with that engine is, once again, superb. Great qualy and a mind-blowing start. He wouldn’t be among the best teams, but the first of them. He’s daily situation must be the pure hell for him.
Silver (@silver93)
27th August 2017, 17:15
His daily*
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
27th August 2017, 17:21
Dani Ric, for his ability to telepathically retire his teammate.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
27th August 2017, 17:32
Hamilton took a perfect pole position and did a great race to take the win so he takes my vote. Vettel could also take it but it depends if the Ferrari was faster or slower than the Mercedes.
Ricciardo had a good ending but he was trounced by Verstappen in qualifying and for most of the race until Verstappen retired. Verstappen would have been a contender had he not retired because there was the safety car and chaos later.
Hulk had an excellent race but he had been outpaced by Palmer in qualifying. Alonso was going rather backwards in the race and probably intentionally retired so not him.
Grosjean and Massa both had excellent results, but neither of them really stood out, only profited from the attrition