In the round-up: Historic F1 car racer David Ferrer died yesterday following a crash at last weekend’s round at Zandvoort.
FIA statement regarding FIA Masters Historic Formula One championship incident at Zasnvoort (FIA)
"The FIA regrets to advise that the driver David Ferrer has unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident at Zandvoort. The FIA extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Ferrer at this difficult time."
Haas: "If you can never win in this sport, it's really not going to be much of a sport."
Hulkenberg urges Pirelli to improve wet weather tyres (F1i)
"In the past, with other tyre manufacturers, we could still drive in those types of conditions."
Horner: Whiting 'too conservative' in Monza rain calls (Crash)
"He was a bit conservative to be honest, both in Formula One and in Formula Two. It seemed a little too conservative."
Only ‘four or five’ GPs promote F1 properly (Autosport)
Sean Bratches: "We have 20 promoters, but only four or five are truly promoters - the rest are car enthusiast groups or governments."
Is Sainz a pawn in McLaren-Renault-Toro Rosso-Honda talks? (Sky)
"The other implication in this whole business is that Renault's focusing on Sainz suggests that neither Fernando Alonso nor Robert Kubica are figuring as serious candidates as Hulkenberg's team-mate for 2018."
Rate the Race result: 2017 #BelgianGP gets 7.25/10 – https://t.co/PcVYqiH0xp
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 7, 2017
Rate the Race result: 2017 #ItalianGP gets 5.93/10 https://t.co/o84bJvP1YH
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 7, 2017
114 laps completed by @LewisHamilton and @MercedesAMGF1 at @PaulRicardTrack today, testing 2018 tyres for us (1/2) pic.twitter.com/C9BTyxVIEY
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 7, 2017
Hamilton posting from his Pirelli test at Paul Ricard, seems he's not a big fan of the track. #F1 pic.twitter.com/suF1nnPF7L
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) September 7, 2017
In contrast to yesterday's Comment of the Day, Tiomkin is not convinced F1 is a worthwhile move for Porsche:
F1 is a money pit. The cash available is not shared properly and there is a serious risk of not getting a penny if you are last. The audiences are shrinking and new fans cannot be created as the asking price to see F1 is way too high. Porsche is insane to seek to join F1, I guess they have too much money and need to lose some for tax purposes.
Tiomkin
Happy birthday to Kngs!
Dan
8th September 2017, 0:20
It’s almost as if Gene Haas didn’t think through his comments about the F1 pay structure a few months back
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
8th September 2017, 4:37
Why is Will Buxton saying that? Commentating over statements and scolding a team owner as if Will comments aren’t anything but suggestive, he’s not a team owner.
Honestly in the end the new ideas will drive f1 to become LMP1, 1 or 2 manufacturers, and the rest of the grid running the same chassis and no chance of victory.
BasCB (@bascb)
8th September 2017, 6:21
Actually Dan, @peartree, what Buxton mentions is that Gene Haas indeed does contradict some things that he said himself not too long ago. But he concludes from that that there are 2 lines of thought that are conflicting WITHIN Haas himself.
The business one, where he is getting a lot of attention for his Haas brand worth the money being put in, and then the sporting one where he feels a small team is unlikely to ever be winning and fees upset about it as a sportsman.
I think Buxtom might be neglecting a third thing at play – when Haas mentioned how he feels the bigger teams deserve a bigger budget etc, and the remarks about Ferrari, to me that just shows he is dependant on Ferrari so has to sing their song. The same goes for Sauber, who have often had to vote against their own best interest at the behest of Ferrari (off course we have seen that with other engine manufacturers as well, it’t not just Ferrari).
I am sure that cutting budgets and finding a medium between unlimited development and cost and a de facto spec series is possible. And it does have to happen to prevent risking the long term future – see LMP1 where manufacturers decided that is just was not worth the effort and money put in.
Nick (@skrabble)
8th September 2017, 0:20
Why do they still run those cars if they’re still death traps? Why are they being hypocrites about safety?
ralphizzle
8th September 2017, 0:22
– Mr. Ferrer or Ferrari
– Zolder or Zandvoort
Come on, proofreading much?
Historic GP was last weekend in Zandvoort, Holland. Not in Zolder, Belgium…
#typo #rip #motorsportisdangerous
Traverse
8th September 2017, 6:47
Fair point but Keith works extremely hard. I’d cut him some slack, it’s not common for him to make such mistakes.
Kie
8th September 2017, 7:54
+1
Damon (@damon)
8th September 2017, 8:12
+1000000000000000
“| 8th September 2017, 0:01”
Keith is like a milkman. Delivering fresh mil… I mean delivering fresh motorsport news before we wake up for us to enjoy during breakfast.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th September 2017, 8:05
Very sorry, that’s a couple of stupid mistakes both of which should have been spotted.
Damon (@damon)
8th September 2017, 1:48
Wow, this blows my mind. It was today that I watched footage from a historic race at Laguna Seca, where they were running 70’/80’s cars.
The guy drove a 1979 Ferrari and I thought to myself watching the oboard footage “How can they be driving those with visibly no safety modifications to secure the drivers’ in those pathetically fragile cockpits?!?”, and then I thought “Maybe there’s regularly a lethal crash that we just don’t get to hear about or sth….?”
And then I see the headline of your article….
socksolid (@socksolid)
8th September 2017, 5:45
The cars as far as I know are not raced exactly as they raced in the 60s and 70s. The cars now have safety fuel cells, onboard fire extinguishers and the drivers are wearing modern safety suits. I don’t know if the chassis is modified in any way though. I’d guess rollbars are different but other than that the cars are the same. I’d imagine some people would not even want to alter anything because they want to preserver the cars, not modify them
BasCB (@bascb)
8th September 2017, 6:24
Remember that cars up to the mid eighties had drivers legs right into the nose, between the suspension, so they could get easily stuck in case it bent (or have their legs ripped off in some angles). Also side impact, cockpit structural strength, roll bars etc are way down @socksolid, @damon.
I must say those thoughts have occured to me too when I saw them racing. I do think they never race to the fullest, but this sadly shows how risky it can be.
Damon (@damon)
8th September 2017, 8:42
@socksolid, I took having fuel cells for granted. Additional roll bars are installed on the cars from the 60s and older, which often times had none to speak of.
But with the beastly cars from 70’s and 80’s, apart from drivers wearing modern helmets, there seems to be no additional safety devices to help you in an actual crash. A fire extinguisher nor a safety suit won’t help you when your legs have been mangled from a mildest of impacts against a wall (even a wall of tyres) or another car.
They don’t, @bascb. But unfortunately, if you crash into a wall going 200kph, the notion that you could’ve been going 250kph if you raced hard doesn’t make your day any better.
I have actually wondered about that problem each time I saw current or retired F1 stars (like Hakkinen, Hamilton etc.) drive such an oldie. And they often go at it as well. It’s weird they let them.
Obviously, it’d be hard for me to be against it, they are pros after all, and the tracks are so safe these days. But at least reinforce the cockpit and the leg compartment! And I’ve seen none of that.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
8th September 2017, 1:53
F1 will never come back to Zandvoort. The track will never be revamped to F1 standards as the city (one of the biggest beach cities, apart from the fact that the locals hate that form of tourism too) locals hate the circuit because of the noise pollution (no joke), so the local government will never throw money at it, state government won’t do it either as most state money goes to Amsterdam, and federal budget never goes to sport in the Netherlands as it’s mostly seen by as primitive (important reason why football is also in decline here).
So… apart from those facts, there is no overtaking as the ”new” final sector is too tight for dirty air, even with the 71 lap-grand prix you would get, and don’t forget the crash was in the last sector coming onto the final straight into tyre cushions that weren’t enough, so let’s say for F1 you tighten safety there = or more tyre cushions, but then they’d be 30 cm of the kerb – all drivers would want them gone as you would need to lift but that means no overtaking – or put the guardrail father away from the circuit = there come the locals again (I’m not exaggerating, Dutch people eve file class-section lawsuits about windmills 3 miles with a highway between it).
So Assen has a grade 2 license. Let’s stop even mentioning Zandvoort as it is closer to being sold and demolished then to getting back on the calender. I know some folks want to see that but this accident be a lesson.
matt
8th September 2017, 4:15
Zandvoort aan zee (sand fort on sea) is not a city, it is a village and the race track is the only thing that it has going for it.
every few years there is some kind of statement made about getting it back on the F1 calender and all of the reasons that have stopped it in the past that have still gone unsolved are still there to prevent it.
1) there is no way that zaandvoort could handle the volume of people and the supporting facilities (toilets, accommodation, restaurants, parking etc..) that an F1 race brings.
2) the locals do no want it, tourism is already crushing the west coast of Holland
3) the local council do not want it (sea number 2)
4) There is currently a half hearted effort to curb the damaging effects of tourism in the province of North Holland which is has already reach critical mass and continues to increase beyond control
5) Amsterdam and Haarlem, the closest cities, are full, in fact they are beyond maximum capacity and cannot cope with another large event although I doubt that this would deter the money hungry Dutch
6) The track it situated in a Nature Reserve (seriously, i know), and is subject to restrictions as a result
7) grand stand space is limited, it is a tiny race track compared with others on the calender
8) is is basically more economical to build another circuit and complex somewhere else but then nobody would be interested as it is not the historic zandvoort so no point.
So lets wait another few years for them to solve all of that and wait for this questions to be raised again, then we will no doubt discover that all of these issues remain and have not been solved.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
8th September 2017, 4:58
Very well said. Although I want to add that the tourist folders in the capital are calling Zandvoort ”Amsterdam Beach” to capitalize on tourism… Hahahaha, the nerve.
It always stays quite fun from a distance to see the whole place hate that circuit (for much less well-detailed reasons as you mentioned) but seeing the Zandvoort circuit executives outsourcing a new business-plan to bring F1 back to the circuit every 3 years. I believe the results of the next plan are due this fall. They already put some new asphalt, they went on radio’s shows to talk about their expectations of the results (in their view it’s possible to bring F1 back of course), they even stated to have contacted Liberty Media.
If only the Dutch would support Assen. You could see Max win every 2 years for a whole decade to come.
BasCB (@bascb)
8th September 2017, 6:27
As one who was born and raised in Amsterdam, “Amsterdam beach” is what people in Amsterdam consider Zandvoort to be. Much like Hoek van Holland is Den Haag beach.
BasCB (@bascb)
8th September 2017, 6:28
* or rather Scheveningen is Den Haag beach. Must go and make that coffee.
Patrick (@anunaki)
8th September 2017, 8:11
Hoek van Holland is part of Rotterdam
S2G-Unit (@s2g-unit)
8th September 2017, 3:46
Since 2013 & ESPECIALLY 2013, Pirelli has no excuse for the crappy product they have. Never before have we seen so many delays in sessions or Safety Car race starts. This is even before the unfortunate Bianchi incident. Their wet weather tyres have made the drivers looks like they are driving on ice. Drivers in the past were able to drive through much heavier rain/water with Bridgestone & Michelin.
Dry weather tyres? Oh boy, those who defend Pirelli, do you purposely ignore ALL the numerous comments drivers have made about the crap tyres. Did you forget drivers were speaking about more & more until Bernie gave them a finger wagging & told them not to talk badly about a sponsor?
bosyber (@bosyber)
8th September 2017, 7:42
So perhaps then@s2g-unit, drivers and fans could urge teams, FIA to actually go out and test/use the wet tyres when it is raining. Currently testing is very very limited, certainly in comparison to what Bridgestone got, and teams stay in when it is wet “because we won’t learn much from running “.
bosyber (@bosyber)
8th September 2017, 7:47
And to be fair to hulkenberg, that seems to be exactly what he is asking for: a concerted effort to improve the situation. I do agree with that
BasCB (@bascb)
8th September 2017, 6:31
Wholly agree with Hulk about how F1 needs to invest into testing in the wet and work with Pirelli to get really good wet tyres, because every time we see them used, they find out they are just nog good enough and cars are aquaplanning off at the straight.
Although to make that work they might have to consider enabling some changes to suspension made despite parc ferme too – I think the low groundclearance the cars have for optimum dry running is also a factor that makes them more prone to aquaplaning.
Gary
8th September 2017, 7:46
Just wow. Seriously, this guy must be dumber than a box of rocks. Did he not perform any due diligence to understand the business née sport into which he was thinking he’d invest $200 million of his personal funds (he owns 100% of the equity of the machine tool business)? Apparently he did not, because if he had he would have known, a priori, that his little team was not going to win Formula One races. I mean, come on, open your eyes.
Jureo (@jureo)
8th September 2017, 7:49
Rip, toa racer who died racing.
Renault Seinz situation is interesting but clear. Renault will be ready for championships earliest 3-5 years from now. Kubica is essentially not a current driver and Alonso will be old by then. They need to think about that, so if they can get Seinz? Good on them.
Meanwhile what if Honda becomes good? Granted everyone lost faith by now, but it is a possibility. If Honda can pay for missing WCC points, and become good… Boom RBR – Honda is in action.
Probably not before 2021, when Porsche comes in. RBR then has 3 engines to choose. Atleast one should be good. Not a bad prospect.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
8th September 2017, 9:01
Funnily enough while Sean Bratches is complaining about governments promoting F1 Spa is breaking records of attendance.
And as well as public support may be debatable at least profit is not the primary target for a government. That is bringing stability and Spa is a pretty good example of success.