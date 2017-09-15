Honda logo, Mclaren, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Honda targets “top three” with Toro Rosso in 2018

Honda aims to be among the top three teams when it joins forces with Toro Rosso next year, according to one of its top executives.

The engine manufacturer’s chief officer for brand and communication operations Katsuhide Moriyama stated the goal during today’s FIA press conference.

Moriyama said Honda’s board had decided against leaving F1 despite the collapse of its relationship with McLaren, who it returned to F1 with three years ago.

“For Honda, Formula One has started with the dream of our founder Mr Soichiro Honda,” said Moriyama . “We already have a 50-year history in Formula One and for our company obviously Formula One is a very important culture as well as the DNA of our company.”

“It is true that we have gone through a very tough situation now and nobody was satisfied with the current board, especially the board. It is true that we have gone through many discussions due to the dissatisfaction of the present and we discussed the project with the company and how to improve the situation.”

Moriyama said “quitting F1 was never an option” for Honda. “It is our goal to overcome this tough challenge and get back to fighting with the front-runners of the sport.”

“Our spirit, Honda’s spirit, is going to come back and for next year our goal is to fight for the top three at the front of the grid.”

McLaren finished ninth in the championship in its first year with the manufacturer. It rose to sixth last year but is ninth in the championship at present.

    • 5 comments on “Honda targets “top three” with Toro Rosso in 2018”

      Robbie (@robbie)
      15th September 2017, 20:57

      Top 3 RBR teams?

      Nick (@skrabble)
      15th September 2017, 20:59

      Uhhhhhh sure

      MtlRacer (@mtlracer)
      15th September 2017, 21:03

      I now know what’s wrong with their engines! There must a major fuel leak somewhere — it explains both the lack of performance and crazy things the Honda people keep saying!

      socksolid (@socksolid)
      15th September 2017, 21:06

      Honda and toro rosso can be happy if they get inside 107%. Anything else is a dream.

      SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
      15th September 2017, 21:07

      I would laugh my ass off if STR wiuld actually be faster than McLaren next year. Unlikely, yes… but it would taste so sweet.

