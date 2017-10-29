It will take a surprise outcome to today’s Mexican Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton to miss his chance to wrap up the world championship.
Nonetheless the race looks set to provide plenty of excitement. Two different cars were quick enough to dislodge the Mercedes from pole position yesterday.
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen last shared the front row in Singapore with disastrous consequences – both crashed out. There’s no reason to expect a repeat today, but Verstappen will need an especially good start to overcome the likely disadvantage from his Renault power unit. And the pair have the two W08s lined up behind them ready to take advantage into turn one.
The first corner was a major bone of contention last year due to drivers cutting it. But the new measures put in place at the corner this year to discourage anyone from abusing track limits appear to have worked.
The low grip surface at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez means this race is usually a straightforward one-stop strategy. Much the same is expected today, including for the ten drivers who will have to start on used sets of ultra-softs.
However the limited run-off space at several points around the track means this is a venue where it’s not uncommon to see Safety Car appearances. Should that happen late in the race it could give an opportunity for drivers near the front to gamble on making extra ‘free’ pit stops.
Mercedes have usually been more competitive in qualifying than in the race but Hamilton reckons that isn’t so this weekend. “Our long run pace is definitely better than our qualifying pace,” he said, “so I’m not worried about that.”
“But you need a big [performance advantage] delta to overtake here, so track position is important.”
Hamilton can’t rule out a threat from his team mate, who was going well until he was unsettled on his first lap in Q3. As a result he had to complete his qualifying run with an extra lap of fuel on board, costing him potential time.
Kimi Raikkonen usually comes good on race pace. But Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull seems to be having an off weekend and was struggling in the many slow corners yesterday.
One potential advantage Mercedes and Red Bull enjoy over Ferrari is that each of their drivers has an unused set of super-soft tyres. As well as offering them better tyre life in the second half of the race, it could help them find some of that performance advantage needed to make an overtaking move, especially if they can run long in their first stint.
Sector times
|Driver
|Sector 1
|Sector 2
|Sector 3
|Sebastian Vettel
|27.213 (2)
|29.403 (1)
|19.872 (2)
|Max Verstappen
|27.193 (1)
|29.450 (2)
|19.689 (1)
|Lewis Hamilton
|27.216 (3)
|29.467 (3)
|19.959 (3)
|Valtteri Bottas
|27.273 (5)
|29.522 (4)
|20.099 (7)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|27.426 (8)
|29.600 (5)
|20.151 (8)
|Esteban Ocon
|27.264 (4)
|29.878 (10)
|20.166 (10)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|27.389 (7)
|29.822 (9)
|19.981 (4)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|27.445 (9)
|29.814 (8)
|20.026 (5)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|27.608 (12)
|29.682 (6)
|20.155 (9)
|Sergio Perez
|27.328 (6)
|29.993 (11)
|20.219 (11)
|Felipe Massa
|27.548 (11)
|30.320 (13)
|20.231 (12)
|Lance Stroll
|27.544 (10)
|30.529 (15)
|20.685 (18)
|Brendon Hartley
|27.861 (18)
|30.394 (14)
|20.346 (13)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|27.984 (19)
|30.157 (12)
|20.437 (14)
|Fernando Alonso
|27.663 (13)
|29.803 (7)
|20.046 (6)
|Marcus Ericsson
|27.860 (17)
|30.735 (16)
|20.581 (17)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|27.830 (16)
|30.930 (17)
|20.563 (16)
|Kevin Magnussen
|27.807 (15)
|30.940 (18)
|20.696 (19)
|Romain Grosjean
|27.791 (14)
|31.010 (19)
|20.531 (15)
Speed trap
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|Engine
|Speed (kph/mph)
|Gap
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Mercedes
|355.6 (221.0)
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Mercedes
|354.6 (220.3)
|-1.0
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|351.5 (218.4)
|-4.1
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|350.1 (217.5)
|-5.5
|5
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|349.2 (217.0)
|-6.4
|6
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|348.4 (216.5)
|-7.2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|348.1 (216.3)
|-7.5
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|348.0 (216.2)
|-7.6
|9
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Mercedes
|348.0 (216.2)
|-7.6
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Mercedes
|347.8 (216.1)
|-7.8
|11
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|347.4 (215.9)
|-8.2
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|347.0 (215.6)
|-8.6
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|TAG Heuer
|346.1 (215.1)
|-9.5
|14
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|Renault
|345.9 (214.9)
|-9.7
|15
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|TAG Heuer
|345.7 (214.8)
|-9.9
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Honda
|344.4 (214.0)
|-11.2
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Renault
|343.2 (213.3)
|-12.4
|18
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Renault
|Renault
|342.3 (212.7)
|-13.3
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Honda
|335.9 (208.7)
|-19.7
Drivers remaining tyres
|Driver
|Team
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|New
|Used
|New
|Used
|New
|Used
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Renault
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1
|1
|2
|3
3 comments on "Hamilton and Verstappen can take fight to Vettel"
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
29th October 2017, 12:05
Long drag strip start could see six or seven cars very close into first corner. Any thing on if one of the sides of the grid offers significantly better grip?
KaIIe (@kaiie)
29th October 2017, 12:07
Hopefully this will turn out to be a cracking race, but I doubt it. Most likely it will be cars separated by 2 to 3 seconds after a few laps, and then closing slightly when pit stops happen. What will be interesting to see is if the undercut works or not: with the tyre warm up problems, it might be safer to stay out as long as possible. Then again, if someone like Verstappen manages to turn his second tyre set on quickly, it forces all the others to pit as well.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
29th October 2017, 12:11
I can see both Hamilton and Bottas doing what Bottas did in Russia. Getting a better start than the 2 drivers in front then using Mercedes power to be infront of them before the 1st corner. I predict that by the end of the 1st lap, it will very likely be either 1 or both Mercedes at the front. The great long strait will help them out here I should think. They just need to get the start right. I think Verstappen is very good at starts, but that usually is round the first few corners which are quite some way off the start here. We will have to wait and see what happens.