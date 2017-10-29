Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017

Hamilton and Verstappen can take fight to Vettel

2017 Mexican Grand Prix pre-race analysisPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

It will take a surprise outcome to today’s Mexican Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton to miss his chance to wrap up the world championship.

Carlos Sainz Jnr, Renault, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2017
Mexican GP qualifying in pictures
Nonetheless the race looks set to provide plenty of excitement. Two different cars were quick enough to dislodge the Mercedes from pole position yesterday.

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen last shared the front row in Singapore with disastrous consequences – both crashed out. There’s no reason to expect a repeat today, but Verstappen will need an especially good start to overcome the likely disadvantage from his Renault power unit. And the pair have the two W08s lined up behind them ready to take advantage into turn one.

The first corner was a major bone of contention last year due to drivers cutting it. But the new measures put in place at the corner this year to discourage anyone from abusing track limits appear to have worked.

The low grip surface at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez means this race is usually a straightforward one-stop strategy. Much the same is expected today, including for the ten drivers who will have to start on used sets of ultra-softs.

However the limited run-off space at several points around the track means this is a venue where it’s not uncommon to see Safety Car appearances. Should that happen late in the race it could give an opportunity for drivers near the front to gamble on making extra ‘free’ pit stops.

Mercedes have usually been more competitive in qualifying than in the race but Hamilton reckons that isn’t so this weekend. “Our long run pace is definitely better than our qualifying pace,” he said, “so I’m not worried about that.”

“But you need a big [performance advantage] delta to overtake here, so track position is important.”

Hamilton can’t rule out a threat from his team mate, who was going well until he was unsettled on his first lap in Q3. As a result he had to complete his qualifying run with an extra lap of fuel on board, costing him potential time.

Kimi Raikkonen usually comes good on race pace. But Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull seems to be having an off weekend and was struggling in the many slow corners yesterday.

One potential advantage Mercedes and Red Bull enjoy over Ferrari is that each of their drivers has an unused set of super-soft tyres. As well as offering them better tyre life in the second half of the race, it could help them find some of that performance advantage needed to make an overtaking move, especially if they can run long in their first stint.

Sector times

Driver Sector 1 Sector 2 Sector 3
Sebastian Vettel 27.213 (2) 29.403 (1) 19.872 (2)
Max Verstappen 27.193 (1) 29.450 (2) 19.689 (1)
Lewis Hamilton 27.216 (3) 29.467 (3) 19.959 (3)
Valtteri Bottas 27.273 (5) 29.522 (4) 20.099 (7)
Kimi Raikkonen 27.426 (8) 29.600 (5) 20.151 (8)
Esteban Ocon 27.264 (4) 29.878 (10) 20.166 (10)
Daniel Ricciardo 27.389 (7) 29.822 (9) 19.981 (4)
Nico Hulkenberg 27.445 (9) 29.814 (8) 20.026 (5)
Carlos Sainz Jnr 27.608 (12) 29.682 (6) 20.155 (9)
Sergio Perez 27.328 (6) 29.993 (11) 20.219 (11)
Felipe Massa 27.548 (11) 30.320 (13) 20.231 (12)
Lance Stroll 27.544 (10) 30.529 (15) 20.685 (18)
Brendon Hartley 27.861 (18) 30.394 (14) 20.346 (13)
Stoffel Vandoorne 27.984 (19) 30.157 (12) 20.437 (14)
Fernando Alonso 27.663 (13) 29.803 (7) 20.046 (6)
Marcus Ericsson 27.860 (17) 30.735 (16) 20.581 (17)
Pascal Wehrlein 27.830 (16) 30.930 (17) 20.563 (16)
Kevin Magnussen 27.807 (15) 30.940 (18) 20.696 (19)
Romain Grosjean 27.791 (14) 31.010 (19) 20.531 (15)

Speed trap

Pos Driver Car Engine Speed (kph/mph) Gap
1 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 355.6 (221.0)
2 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 354.6 (220.3) -1.0
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 351.5 (218.4) -4.1
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 350.1 (217.5) -5.5
5 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 349.2 (217.0) -6.4
6 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 348.4 (216.5) -7.2
7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Ferrari 348.1 (216.3) -7.5
8 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 348.0 (216.2) -7.6
9 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 348.0 (216.2) -7.6
10 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 347.8 (216.1) -7.8
11 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 347.4 (215.9) -8.2
12 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 347.0 (215.6) -8.6
13 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull TAG Heuer 346.1 (215.1) -9.5
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Renault 345.9 (214.9) -9.7
15 Max Verstappen Red Bull TAG Heuer 345.7 (214.8) -9.9
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 344.4 (214.0) -11.2
17 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 343.2 (213.3) -12.4
18 Carlos Sainz Jnr Renault Renault 342.3 (212.7) -13.3
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 335.9 (208.7) -19.7

Drivers remaining tyres

Driver Team Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
New Used New Used New Used
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 1 0 4
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1 1 0 4
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 0 3
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1 1 1 3
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1 1 1 3
Sergio Perez Force India 1 1 0 4
Esteban Ocon Force India 1 1 0 4
Felipe Massa Williams 1 1 1 4
Lance Stroll Williams 1 1 1 4
Fernando Alonso McLaren 1 1 3 2
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1 1 1 2 2
Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1 1 2 3
Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1 1 5 0
Romain Grosjean Haas 1 1 2 3
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 1 2 3
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1 1 0 4
Carlos Sainz Jnr Renault 1 1 0 4
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1 1 2 3
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1 1 2 3

Over to you

Will the championship be won today? Can anyone keep Sebastian Vettel from victory?

Share your views on the Mexican Grand Prix in the comments.

3 comments on “Hamilton and Verstappen can take fight to Vettel”

  1. Profile Photo

    hahostolze (@hahostolze)
    29th October 2017, 12:05

    Long drag strip start could see six or seven cars very close into first corner. Any thing on if one of the sides of the grid offers significantly better grip?

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    KaIIe (@kaiie)
    29th October 2017, 12:07

    Hopefully this will turn out to be a cracking race, but I doubt it. Most likely it will be cars separated by 2 to 3 seconds after a few laps, and then closing slightly when pit stops happen. What will be interesting to see is if the undercut works or not: with the tyre warm up problems, it might be safer to stay out as long as possible. Then again, if someone like Verstappen manages to turn his second tyre set on quickly, it forces all the others to pit as well.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
    29th October 2017, 12:11

    I can see both Hamilton and Bottas doing what Bottas did in Russia. Getting a better start than the 2 drivers in front then using Mercedes power to be infront of them before the 1st corner. I predict that by the end of the 1st lap, it will very likely be either 1 or both Mercedes at the front. The great long strait will help them out here I should think. They just need to get the start right. I think Verstappen is very good at starts, but that usually is round the first few corners which are quite some way off the start here. We will have to wait and see what happens.

    Reply

