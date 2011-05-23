Vote for the best driver of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend

: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line

Who was the most impressive driver throughout the Spanish Grand Prix weekend?

See below for my pick of the best drivers in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Review each driver’s race weekend in detail below and vote for who you thought was the most impressive driver.

For your consideration

Here are some of the drivers who impressed me during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend:

Sebastian Vettel – Was made to work a bit harder for this one and rebuffed some serious pressure from Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton – Dogged in his pursuit of Vettel but never really had a chance to make a move.

Fernando Alonso – Excellent qualifying lap, brilliant start, lacked the car to do much else.

Nick Heidfeld – Started last after a fire in practice, but finished ahead of his team mate, who had started sixth.

Kamui Kobayashi – Another driver who made an impressive recovery, after picking up a puncture on the first lap.

Compare all the drivers

Review what happened to each driver over the race weekend and compare their performances with their team mates using the links below:

Red Bull: Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber

McLaren: Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari: Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa

Mercedes: Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher

Renault: Nick Heidfeld and Vitaly Petrov

Williams: Rubens Barrichello and Pastor Maldonado

Force India: Adrian Sutil and Paul di Resta

Sauber: Kamui Kobayashi and Sergio Perez

Toro Rosso: Sebastien Buemi and Jaime Alguersuari

Lotus: Jarno Trulli and Heikki Kovalainen

HRT: Narain Karthikeyan and Vitantonio Liuzzi

Virgin: Timo Glock and Jerome d’Ambrosio

Vote for your driver of the weekend

Which driver impressed you the most throughout the Spanish Grand Prix weekend? Cast your vote below and have your say in the comments.

Who was the best driver of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend? Sebastian Vettel (24%)

Mark Webber (0%)

Lewis Hamilton (40%)

Jenson Button (6%)

Fernando Alonso (13%)

Felipe Massa (0%)

Michael Schumacher (2%)

Nico Rosberg (0%)

Nick Heidfeld (9%)

Vitaly Petrov (0%)

Rubens Barrichello (0%)

Pastor Maldonado (0%)

Adrian Sutil (0%)

Paul di Resta (0%)

Kamui Kobayashi (4%)

Sergio Perez (1%)

Sebastien Buemi (0%)

Jaime Alguersuari (0%)

Heikki Kovalainen (0%)

Jarno Trulli (0%)

Narain Karthikeyan (0%)

Vitantonio Liuzzi (0%)

Timo Glock (0%)

Jerome d'Ambrosio (0%) Total Voters: 482

Loading ... Loading ...

You need an F1 Fanatic account to vote. Register an account here or read more about registering here.

